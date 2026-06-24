Not Citronella, Not Thyme — This Inexpensive Supermarket Herb Is an Attractive, Natural Pest Repellent That Makes Your Garden Look Like Italian Summer
Basil not only repels mosquitoes, but it also makes for a great cocktail garnish and salad ingredient, too — that's an al fresco dining triple threat right there
If there's one thing you don't want when dining outdoors in the summertime, it's to be joined by a throng of pesky bugs. After perfecting your tablescape and menu, the unwanted visitors can detract from all your hard work, making your al fresco experience frustrating and unpleasant.
But fear not. I've found a simple, cost-effective solution that's not only natural but also incredibly attractive — basil. "Basil not only smells wonderful with a pleasant aroma but also acts as a natural pest repellent because it naturally contains compounds that hinder a bug’s ability to detect its target," explains plant expert Sandi Liang of Dandi Plants. "Specifically, lime basil and holy basil strongly repel mosquitoes, a common nuisance in gardens and to humans."
The humble supermarket herb is one of the best pest control plants to include on your outdoor dining table, not only to repel bugs but to add a pop of color and a handy garnish for drinks and food, too. And if it's not available at your local supermarket, you can find items like this Set of Three Live Basil Herb Plants on Amazon, which will be delivered right to you — here's why the experts think this culinary herb works so well.
Sandi Liang is a plant expert and founder of Dandi Plants, a rare and exotic plant nursery that operates on Palmstreet.
Basil Insect Repellent — How Does It Work?
"The basil plant is tasty in many culinary dishes but also serves as an effective natural repellent against mosquitoes," says Sandi Liang of Dandi Plants. "This plant contains essential oils that are known to deter these pests, making it a valuable addition to gardens and outdoor spaces.
"Understanding the mechanisms and methods of using basil for mosquito control can enhance your gardening experience while promoting a more pleasant outdoor environment. Certain compounds found in basil, such as eugenol, linalool, and camphor, possess insect-repelling properties," Sandi explains.
And it's these essential oils that give basil its distinct aroma, and the compounds of which "disrupt the scent receptors of insects such as flies, mosquitoes, and even aphids, making it harder for them to locate food or breeding sites," says gardening expert Tony O'Neill.
"Its strong scent forms an aromatic shield, especially when the leaves are brushed or lightly disturbed, which increases the release of its essential oils," he explains. So giving your tabletop basil plants a little zhush now and again as you're dining outdoors will help to repel those pesky bugs for longer.
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Tony O'Neill is a gardening expert, a No.1 best-selling author, and an award-winning educator with over 40 years of hands-on gardening experience. With over 455,000 subscribers and 1.4 million monthly views on his YouTube channel, Simplify Gardening, Tony has become one of the most trusted voices in modern home gardening. His mission is simple: to make growing food accessible, efficient, and deeply rewarding for everyone, regardless of space, age, or experience. In 2025, Simplify Vegetable Gardening was awarded the prestigious Silver Laurel Award, recognizing its outstanding contribution to gardening education. Tony continues to inspire a global audience through his content, public speaking, and commitment to helping people grow more with less.
How to Use Basil in Your Outdoor Space to Repel Bugs
Basil responds well to being grown in containers, which is particularly helpful with its pest-repelling properties, as you can easily move your pots of basil around your modern garden to wherever you need it most.
"Basil is one of my favorite additions to an outdoor table," says Nikki Greengrass, founder of Rosie Dalia. "It's beautifully fragrant, looks wonderfully natural in a simple pot or jar, and as a bonus, works hard to keep bugs at bay. I like to add it as a centerpiece in pots down the table, or even tucked into napkins for a fresh, vibrant touch. A small detail that makes al fresco dining feel that bit more special!"
Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres, agrees, saying that "A potted basil plant is one of the easiest ways to make a dining table feel fresher and more inviting. It brings a lovely green look and a light, fresh scent that makes meals feel more relaxed and welcoming, with that easy Mediterranean touch for summer outdoor dining."
What makes basil even more appealing is that there is a wellbeing side to the plant, too. "Its scent is calming and is used in aromatherapy to help you relax and reduce stress, so it makes your home feel a bit more settled," Julian explains.
Better yet, it's a beginner-friendly plant, so you won't need to worry about lots of maintenance if you add a collection of basil plants to your outdoor area. "All it needs is a sunny spot, regular watering, and a bit of pinching back to keep it forgiving and rewarding," assures Julian.
Kathi Rodgers is the CEO and writer at Oak Hill Homestead and the voice behind HOMEGROWN: Your Backyard Garden Podcast. With decades of vegetable gardening experience, she helps others grow healthy, productive gardens, no matter their space or skill level. Founded in 2006, Oak Hill Homestead is where Kathi teaches new gardeners how to dig in and grow their dreams.
Julian is the Head of Plants at British Garden Centres and oversees a team who buy outdoor plants, seeds and bulbs and houseplants for its 80 centers across the UK.
Below are five top tips Tony has shared for making the most of basil plants in your outdoor space, so your garden parties can proceed without distraction and nuisance this summer.
1. Use multiple small pots — "Instead of just one basil plant, scatter a few smaller pots around the table or seating area to create a perimeter of scent."
2. Give it sunlight — "Basil thrives in full sun, which also enhances its aroma-producing oils. A sunny table spot doubles its pest-repelling power."
3. Water correctly — "Keep the soil consistently moist but not soggy. A stressed basil plant is less aromatic and less effective."
4. Pinch leaves often — "Regularly pinching or harvesting leaves not only promotes bushy growth but also releases more of the scent that keeps bugs away."
5. Combine with other herbs — "Pair basil with rosemary, mint, or lemon balm for a multi-herb barrier. Each adds its own repelling properties to the mix."
This Pepin Terracotta Olla on Amazon is a great way to manage your basil plant's watering needs, and this 12 x Plug Plant Pack of Mixed Herbs, also on Amazon, includes basil, mint, parsley, and tarragon to create your "multi-herb barrier".
I also have my eye on these Spear & Jackson Japanese Niwaki Pruning Scissors on Amazon for delicately harvesting basil leaves.
Planters to Pair With Your Basil
Handmade from eco-friendly natural materials, this Zadie Etched Ceramic Planter from nkuku will add a touch of timeless elegance to your outdoor living room.
This stylish glazed stoneware pot is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and comes with drainage holes and a matching saucer for easy bottom watering.
There's nothing quite like a natural pest remedy that's super cost-effective, attractive, and multi-purpose, too. If you also want to grow your own basil to heady heights indoors, then this interior designer's simple tips turn supermarket basil into bushy delights.
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Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!