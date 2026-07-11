The continued demand for indoor-outdoor design means we're seeing an increasing array of interior elements, such as bars and kitchens, making their way outside. While I love being outdoors as much as the next person, it sometimes feels like this approach can compromise the overall effect of spending time in nature itself — particularly when space is tight.

This hit home when I was browsing through the work of some of my favorite landscape studios; the gardens felt refreshingly wild and distinctly lacking in bulky, over-designed elements. Don't get me wrong, I have definitely gazed with envy upon beautifully constructed outdoor kitchens and built-in garden bars... but even if I had the space (and budget), I'd prefer a less structured look for my own garden.

If you don't have a huge amount of outdoor space to play with, it might just be better to set your garden up for what we all really want to be doing out there: relaxing. This is why, when it comes to smaller gardens, the 'Aperitivo Corner' makes so much sense. While all you really need is comfortable seating and some evening rays, there are more than a few ways to elevate the aperitivo experience. Here's how.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Why 'Aperitivo Corners' Are Trending in Small Gardens Right Now?

Aperitivo time is a low-stress affair that's easy to host in a small space and requires minimal prep. (Image credit: &Tradition)

Aperitivo hour (or apéro to the French) is an Italian pre-dinner ritual enjoyed early in the evening. When I lived in Italy, it was quite possibly my favorite part of the day. It's also the perfect time to enjoy your garden: the heat has waned, the light is beautiful, and the scent of the plants fills the air.

Hosting people for aperitivi is a really effortless way to entertain al fresco. You only need to put on a few light snacks to accompany drinks. If you have a small garden, then a spot to catch the last of the sun can provide just as much joy as an elaborate set up for cooking and hosting outside.

Aperitivo Corners are low-fuss and low-maintenance, but with the right furniture choices and a good position, they can provide just as much as a proper outdoor kitchen or bar. And once you're done, you can generally pack them away, making them perfect for smaller spaces.

This cork table and stools are a modern take on a bistro set that's a great fit for a small terrace or balcony. (Image credit: Peter Molloy. Design: LSD Architects.)

Letting go of the idea that your outdoor space has to be able to accommodate large groups of people and elaborate meals means you're free to select some compact furniture pieces that won't overcrowd your garden.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I love the cheerful feel of the terrace in this house by LSD Architects, who selected a petite and playful circular cork table and stools to accompany the built-in window seat incorporated in the home's newly built extension. The design feels intentional and avoids swallowing up half of the terrace.

"The clients’ brief emphasized the importance of entertaining and casual seating options, with the bench offering a welcoming setting for gatherings," says LSD co-founder Luka Anic. The cork table and chairs are a nod to the cork flooring featured throughout the interior."

Luka Anic Social Links Navigation Director, LSD Architects LSD Architects is a collaborative East London studio founded by Luka Anic, Sam Dodsworth, and Daniel Cotton. The trio share a commitment to thoughtful design, technical excellence, and creating feel-good, functional spaces.

Where to Position an 'Aperitivo Corner' in a Small Garden

Image 1 of 2 Emil Eve Architects integrated terracotta-tiled bench seating into the extension of this London home. (Image credit: Emil Eve Architects) The convivial layout and sliding window makes it suited to entertaining in all weathers. (Image credit: Emil Eve Architects )

For ease, it makes sense to set up your outdoor seating close to the kitchen so you have easy access. I'm seeing more and more urban homes eschewing bi-fold doors, and choosing instead to install an indoor-outdoor window seat that offers the best of both worlds, whatever the weather.

One such example is Emil Eve's terracotta-hued London extension (pictured above), which features a bench positioned either side of a sliding window that connects the kitchen to the garden. Outside, the C-shaped seating area incorporates tile-clad raised beds and creates a convivial space enshrouded with greenery.

"We created a contemporary interpretation of a traditional bay window, offering expansive lateral views of the garden from within," says studio director Emma Perkin. "A deep window seat in the dining space is matched with an external bench at the same height, creating a really sociable outdoor seating area which feels linked to the kitchen and dining spaces as well as the garden."

Emma Perkin Social Links Navigation Director Emma is director and co-founder of Emil Eve Architects, based in East London. An innovative studio with a deep appreciation for both historic and contemporary architecture, the practice specializes in challenging briefs and listed buildings.

The Best Furniture for an 'Aperitivo Corner'

Two folding deck chairs occupy a leafy spot for sundowners in this garden by Natasha Nuttall. (Image credit: Natasha Nuttall)

If you need flexibility when it comes to your seating, folding furniture (like this Outdoor Steamer Chair from John Lewis) is your friend. Not only will folding chairs take up less space in storage, but they're also lightweight and portable, which is great if your garden's position means you find yourself chasing the sun in your garden at the end of the day.

I've just bought two Lafuma Butterfly Chairs for my garden, and I absolutely love them. They're incredibly comfortable, can be stashed away in a small cupboard, and are the perfect compromise between an armchair and a lounger. Plus, every time I look at them, I think of summer holidays spent in France.

Some stylish deck chairs will do the same job. In addition to a covered pergola with built-in seating, garden designer Natasha Nuttall added this retro pair into a recent project, which can be easily relocated to different corners of the lushly planted garden.

A fire pit area adds another dimension to a garden, no matter the size, and means you can linger outside for longer. (Image credit: Jason Ingram. Design: Kawauchi Rowe)

If you'd like to extend your pre-dinner drinks ritual well into the autumn, a fire pit will keep you warm when the nights start to cool. It's also a surefire way to add atmosphere after dark.

"A fire pit has a remarkable ability to draw people into parts of the garden that might otherwise remain overlooked," adds Tomoko Kawauchi, director of landscape design studio Kawauchi Rowe. "We often position it away from the main terrace, tucked amongst planting or in a quieter corner, so that it becomes a destination rather than something immediately visible from the house."

Tomoko explains that a sense of discovery makes gardens feel richer and more immersive — a principle that can still be applied in smaller outdoor spaces. If you're working with a really tight area, you might want to consider a smokeless fire pit design, such as a Solo Stove (your neighbors will thank you).

Tomoko Kawauchi Social Links Navigation Design Director, Kawauchi Rowe Based in West London, Kawauchi Rowe's garden and landscape design projects can be found throughout the UK and overseas. Led by Design Director Tomoko Kawauchi and founder Charlotte Rowe, the team draws on expertise in multiple design and horticultural disciplines.

There's nothing quite like sipping a spritz at golden hour to make you feel like you're on holiday, so why not lean into the moment with a few well-chosen pieces of tableware?

Go for designs that are suited to being outside (unlike the incredibly thin-stemmed champagne flutes we have at home, which go flying in the first breath of wind). I love a classic Duralex tumbler for water and wine; my chef husband (a touch more particular than I) prefers these Gabriel-Glas stemless wineglasses.

Artisanal ceramics in the form of platters, side plates, and tapas bowls will all add character, no matter how tiny your tabletop, as will colorful linens and a great drinks tray.