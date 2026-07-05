If you're anything like me, you may be tiring of bouclé, or at least conscious that it's becoming a bit of a design cliché. In truth, the textural looped yarn is a timeless look, but there's one new way to style it that feels more interesting, more expensive, and more unexpected right now: outside.

Taking viral bouclé fabric — which translates to ‘curled’ in French — onto patios and terraces gives it a fresh take, making it feel more unexpected and expensive. "As outdoor areas become true extensions of the home, we’re looking for the same comfort, texture and considered design outside," says Chris Cooke, head of design at King Living.

But this outdoor furniture trend isn't as simple as dragging your favorite bouclé armchair out into the fresh air. There are specific fabrications designed to withstand the weather. So, here's everything you need to know about taking bouclé furniture outside, and how to get the trend right.

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Why Outdoor Bouclé Furniture Is Trending

King Living's boucle outdoor design takes full inspiration from the brand's indoor 1977 sofa. (Image credit: King Living)

Helping to create sensory homes conducive to rest and relaxation, bouclé is the pinnacle of ASMR decor. Soft and strokable, it’s made by weaving two yarns together — one twisted and the other loose — to create its signature knotted texture. Arguably, it was the iconic Womb chair by Saarinen for Knoll that pioneered bouclé back in 1948, with the design sparking the concept of furniture to quite literally ‘curl up in’. Now, it’s making its way outside where it gives your al fresco the feel of a luxury hotel.



Chris Cooke, head of design at Australian brand King Living (which has developed a specific bouclé for outdoor spaces), tells me that the enduring appeal comes from it looking both contemporary and timeless. He says: "Rather than relying on bold color or pattern, bouclé creates subtle visual interest through its weave, making it easy to incorporate into a broad range of interior and exterior spaces."



But why are we taking bouclé outside? Well, it's all about creating the look and feel of an 'outdoor living room'. But it needs to be designed for the outdoors. Rather cleverly, King Living's innovative Zenith fabric isn’t just resistant to moisture, UV exposure and mould, but comes in a raft of colorways designed to complement natural materials and surrounding greenery.

Shop Outdoor Bouclé Furniture

King Living 1977 Outdoor Chair £450 at King Living UK Reimagining one of its classic designs for outdoor living, the 1977 Outdoor Sofa by King Living is a sculptural, modular sofa made from a lightweight aluminium frame upholstered in removable covers. Available in a range of colors, the russet bouclé is my favorite. Next 3 Piece Natural Bouclé 2 Seat Florence Chairs and Table Bistro Set £599 at Next UK Made from solid acacia wood and wrapped in natural bouclé fabric, the Florence bistro set is a fabulous buy for your garden without breaking the bank. Enabling you to tap into the trend for significantly less than designer iterations, it adds a splash of luxe to even the smallest of outdoor spaces, such as a balcony. Westwing Alka Bouclé Outdoor Cushion £39.99 at Westwing You don’t always need a big piece to introduce bouclé to your garden or terrace, as this outdoor cushion shows. Not only does it inject a vibrant pop of color with its orange fabric, but the water-repellent surface means it’s perfect for cozying up outside, whatever the weather. Cox & Cox Bouclé Classic Deck Chair £135 at Cox and Cox There’s something so effortless about a deckchair in the summer — providing somewhere to while away long, languid afternoons — and this design is just the thing. It combines an acacia wood frame and an outdoor bouclé fabric sling, with a coordinating head cushion to complete the look. John Lewis Bouclé Throw £50 at John Lewis Still not convinced? This John Lewis throw gives you an easy way of adding a touch of the looped texture to your outdoor space — whether thrown over the back of a chair or wrapped around your shoulders — while taking it back inside with you after the sun has gone down. Numa Amalfi 3 Seat Sofa £946 at numa-style.com Providing a statement ‘anchor’ or focal point for any patio, the Amalfi from Numa is a curvaceous design upholstered in a mixed bouclé fabric. Better still, quick-dry technology means it can remain the star of the show outside come rain or shine, while the grey colorway means the inevitable wear and tear of outdoor living remains hidden.

Indoor vs Outdoor Bouclé Furniture

(Image credit: Arteriors Bruttii Legged Outdoor Accent Table)

“Bouclé has a way of making furniture feel more considered and inviting, which is why it has remained popular, despite the rise and fall of more fleeting fabric trends,” explains Jonny Brierley, managing director of outdoor furniture company NUMA. “As homeowners seek functional yet stylish pieces for their outdoor spaces, it’s no surprise that bouclé textures are finding their way outdoors, too."

But the biggest difference lies in the performance of the fabric. "While indoor bouclé prioritizes comfort and aesthetics, outdoor versions are engineered to withstand the elements," Jonny explains. "Unlike cheap fabrics that are printed with color on the surface, outdoor bouclé is solution-dyed. This means the pigment is integrated into the fiber itself during production. The result is something that can sit in direct, unrelenting sunlight for years without fading or losing its structural integrity."

NUMA uses a specialized open-cell porous foam and waterproof bouclé. "This allows rainwater to permeate the surface and quickly drain through the bottom of the furniture," explains Jonny. "In most cases, your seat is dry and ready for guests just an hour after a heavy downpour."

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Jonny Brierley Managing Director Jonny Brierley is Managing Director of Numa, a British outdoor furniture brand focused on contemporary design and modular furniture. With extensive experience in the home and garden sector, Jonny is known for his insights into consumer lifestyle trends, outdoor furniture design, and the growing demand for flexible, design-led spaces.

Can You Use Outdoor Bouclé Indoors?

Designer Brian Woulfe used outdoor boucle for a durable kitchen banquette in his own home. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Designed by Woulfe)

Interestingly, designers are using the benefits of outdoor bouclé indoors, too. And why wouldn’t you? “While it works beautifully on outdoor sofas, dining chairs, and loungers, we’re bringing it inside, particularly in high-traffic areas where performance is just as important as aesthetics,” explains Brian Woulfe, the managing director and founder of his Designed by Woulfe studio.



He continues: “My own home features outdoor bouclé on the kitchen banquette, for example, which has proved incredibly successful. It’s a family space, yet the fabric has remained resilient while maintaining the softness and sophistication expected of the material. Most visitors are surprised to learn it’s actually designed for outdoor use.”

Brian Woulfe Interior Designer Irish-born, London-based interior designer, Brian Woulfe started a career as a concert pianist, before changing course to pursue his long-standing passion for interior design. The discipline and focus gained through his formal music training informed Woulfe’s vision for his award-winning interior design studio, Designed by Woulfe, which he founded in 2009. Brian’s design ethos is rooted in creating luxuriously liveable interiors that reflect the client’s personality, aspirations and lifestyle.

So, fair to say, bouclé is not outdated; you may just be styling it in the wrong space. Adding a sensory, textural element to your al fresco — as well as a focal point — it's the last word in luxury for the summer ahead.

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