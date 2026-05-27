Outdoor furniture has come a long way over the last few years. People are seeing their gardens as an extension of their home and incorporating their interior style outside more. But amongst all the exciting outdoor furniture trends, there's one material that might be being overlooked: plastic.

Plastic outdoor furniture is versatile, hardy, and, yes, can be incredibly design-forward. Lightweight, able to weather the seasons, and easy to clean, plastic furniture ticks all the boxes of functionality. And, after coming across IKEA's SKARPÖ Armchair, I'm convinced it can have plenty of style, too.

With its sweeping curves and bold silhouette, this shapely plastic chair would make a statement in any garden or patio. The durable polypropylene plastic (50% of which is recycled) means it is easy to clean and perfect for your garden — you won’t need to worry about rusting chair legs or fabric succumbing to mould and mildew the second the British winter hits. Plus, it's stackable.

IKEA SKARPÖ Armchair, Outdoor in White $119.99 at IKEA This IKEA armchair is a great option if you’re looking for stylish garden furniture on a budget. With its neutral beige color and molded appearance, these chairs have a modern look — and the fact that you can stack them only adds to the appeal. The plastic is fade-resistant and UV-stabilized, which prevents cracking and drying out, and the material can be easily cleaned with a damp cloth.





But that's certainly not where your options stop. When it comes to buying garden furniture, it turns out there are stylish, sculptural plastic styles everywhere across the market, in both high street and high-design retailers.

Here are a few other favorites to consider.

Dunelm Vernelle Relax Chairs, Set of 2 £199 at Dunelm This set of two plastic armchairs features a modern, contoured shape, with added comfort thanks to the width of the seat. The lightweight material means it can be easily maneuvered whenever you fancy shaking up your garden layout, and the moisture-resistant plastic promises to endure the weather without fading or wearing. Graham and Green Hansen Green Outdoor Chair £115 at Graham and Green This armchair, with a smooth moulded shape, comes in a mossy green color. The material makes it a durable piece that can easily be maintained and moved around your outdoor space. And if you’re going to be hosting this summer, why not try the matching sofa as well as the side table and coffee table? These chairs also come in gray, so you could pick up a couple of each for a mix-and-match vibe. Verpan Panto Pop Low Armchair £151 at madeindesign.co.uk This dark green Verner Panton-designed chair is perfect for anyone looking to create a 70s-inspired vibe in their outdoor space. Lightweight and weather-resistant, it can be moved from inside to outside with ease, making it a versatile piece year-round. The bold green color will complement the colors of your plants, but you can also opt for a white version if you’re looking for something a bit more neutral. Slide Low Lita Low Armchair £407 at madeindesign.co.uk For something really fun, why not try this Low Lita armchair? A collaboration between Slide and designer Paola Navone, this polyethylene chair has a playful silhouette with unique, oversized feet. The curved backrest offers comfort for garden lounging (though the Low Lita can also be used indoors), and the chair also comes in orange, black, red, and gray. Dakota Fields Plastic Bench £199.99 at Wayfair UK If you’re looking for a sleek, neutral piece of furniture for your garden or patio, this dove gray plastic loveseat is a great option. Its modern, molded design and earthy color would add a piece of calm to your outside space. It also comes in an anthracite gray hue for those wanting something a bit darker. Out of Stock Dunelm Berta Lounge Chair £179 at Dunelm Currently out of stock, but still a worthwhile mention, this funky, chunky, rich merlot-toned plastic chair would be a statement in any space. It also comes with matching furniture, including a coffee table. The thick frame and matte material scream modern luxury, and its silhouette is reminiscent of something Verner Panton would have designed.

And what's the best way to match your garden to your naturally curvaceous outdoor chairs? The 'overgrown' garden trend is all about embracing the carefree nature of, well... nature — think long, billowing grass, rainbow-colored wildflowers, and unscripted natural beauty.

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