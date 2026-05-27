Think Plastic Outdoor Chairs Are Ugly? This Shapely, Stackable IKEA Design Will Make You Think Again — And It's Just £49

Plastic outdoor chairs might not have the best reputation, but the innovative material can make for some very stunning designs

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SKARPÖ Armchair stacked
(Image credit: IKEA)

Outdoor furniture has come a long way over the last few years. People are seeing their gardens as an extension of their home and incorporating their interior style outside more. But amongst all the exciting outdoor furniture trends, there's one material that might be being overlooked: plastic.

Plastic outdoor furniture is versatile, hardy, and, yes, can be incredibly design-forward. Lightweight, able to weather the seasons, and easy to clean, plastic furniture ticks all the boxes of functionality. And, after coming across IKEA's SKARPÖ Armchair, I'm convinced it can have plenty of style, too.

With its sweeping curves and bold silhouette, this shapely plastic chair would make a statement in any garden or patio. The durable polypropylene plastic (50% of which is recycled) means it is easy to clean and perfect for your garden — you won’t need to worry about rusting chair legs or fabric succumbing to mould and mildew the second the British winter hits. Plus, it's stackable.

But that's certainly not where your options stop. When it comes to buying garden furniture, it turns out there are stylish, sculptural plastic styles everywhere across the market, in both high street and high-design retailers.

Here are a few other favorites to consider.

And what's the best way to match your garden to your naturally curvaceous outdoor chairs? The 'overgrown' garden trend is all about embracing the carefree nature of, well... nature — think long, billowing grass, rainbow-colored wildflowers, and unscripted natural beauty.

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Ella Kipling
Ella Kipling
Contributing Writer

Ella is a news and features journalist with a passion for homes and interiors. Her previous role as an audience writer for Reach saw her cover trending property and gardening stories for publications like The Mirror and The Express. She has contributed property stories to The Times and The Sunday Times, reporting on everything from interior trends to construction standards, as well as interviewing people living in unique homes for the publication’s ‘Moving Stories' feature. Ella graduated from City St George’s, University of London with a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism in 2023, and has also written for The Independent, Women’s Health, Evening Standard, and The Big Issue, among others.