Is there anything more exciting than getting a peek inside a celebrity's home? As it turns out, yes: seeing something you can actually afford yourself. It happened recently when supermodel Gigi Hadid shared a glimpse of her kitchen on social media, as she celebrated her birthday. There, hidden amongst the epic breakfast spread and stylish bits and pieces, I spotted cult British brand Addison Ross' Gingham Salt & Pepper Shakers.

At £58 a pop, they're certainly up there when it comes to grinders, but those who know, know that the homeware brand is the go-to for anyone who appreciates design (and, as it turns out, celebrities, too). And when it comes to contemporary kitchen decor, it's often the smallest pieces that make the biggest difference.

In Gigi's kitchen, "The muted green tones of the grinder lend themselves to the neutral, organic, farmhouse aesthetic, whilst the gingham design itself introduces a sense of whimsy and seasonal warmth," Sarah Ross, co-founder of Addison Ross, tells me.

Addison Ross Sage Gingham Square Pillar Salt or Pepper Mill £58 at Addison Ross

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) A photo posted by on

Indeed, Gigi Hadid's kitchen embraces the modern farmhouse aesthetic. While the dark walls, black steel-topped counters, and massive cooker lean quite industrial, combined with French doors, lighter colors, and more whimsical soft furnishings, it's the perfect blend of contemporary-meets-country.

And so is Addison Ross' Gingham Grinder. "Paired with the peonies, hydrangeas, and garden-style arrangement in Gigi’s home, the mill almost melts into the setting, creating a beautifully layered, cohesive table-scape that feels both immersive and effortlessly welcoming," describes Sarah.

But the even better news is that the cult British brand has so many other colorful, cool, and playful designs to choose from. So, no matter where or what your kitchen looks like, it's highly likely you'll be able to find a grinder that you'll be proud to leave out on display. From architectural fluting to transparent finishes and unexpected color combinations, here are some of my other favorite Addison Ross grinders to get the look of Gigi's kitchen in your own home.

Want to know how to get the look of Gigi Hadid's kitchen more generally? Our Design Lab by Livingetc stylist has pulled together an edit of modern farmhouse kitchen decor that makes doing that very, very easy.

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