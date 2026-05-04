As I was curating this edit, I found myself slowing down and really noticing what my eye kept returning to. Pieces that felt elevated, yet weren’t necessarily expensive. It made me think about what actually gives something that quality. As a Design Lab by Livingetc interior stylist, I can tell you it usually comes down to material, silhouette, and proportion, with finishes that feel quietly confident and effortlessly refined.

Over time, I’ve trained my eye to recognise these details by looking at what well-designed pieces have in common, from established designers to more accessible brands. The majority of the time, it’s rarely about excess. It’s about how something is shaped, how it holds visual weight, and what it’s made from. Materials play a huge role here. Think travertine, marble effect, solid wood, and brushed metals. These are the details that give a piece presence and help it hold its visual value, which is why they stand out in a sea of mass-produced pieces. When you get those right, even the most affordable find can read as something far more expensive.

This collection isn’t about “budget buys” or pieces that try to imitate something else. It’s about products from home decor brands that stand confidently on their own, from weighty wood and polished metals to soft, structured textiles.



As a stylist, I would choose these 20 pieces again and again, and that’s honestly my favourite part of what I do, being able to share a curated edit that helps you see what’s possible.

If you’re looking for something more personal, maybe you have a specific space in mind, need a thoughtful gift, or want that special finishing touch, our free Find service at Design Lab by Livingetc is here to help.





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