We’re all a little guilty of treating our bathrooms as day spaces. Somewhere to set you up for the day with an invigorating shower experience and bright lighting.

But modern bathroom ideas are shifting. And today we want a space that works equally as well for an evening wind-down routine as it does for a quick freshen up at the start of the day.

"The bathroom is increasingly becoming part of our evening ritual rather than simply a practical space," says Emma Deterding, founder and creative director at Kelling Designs, "so it’s worth designing it to support a slower, more restorative transition into the end of the day."

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So does that mean overhauling the entire bathroom? Well, not really. If you’re at the beginning of a bathroom refit, there are a few things you can do from the outset to make sure this is a space for relaxing at night. But if you’ve already got a bathroom you love, there are a few expert-approved tweaks that can make all the difference too. "By the evening, your bathroom should feel less like somewhere you rush through and more like a destination in itself," adds Kunal Trehan, interior designer and founder of Touched Interiors, "a place to decompress, reset and quietly prepare for sleep."

So here are five ways to get the ultimate relaxation space when nighttime falls. Sweet dreams to that.

1. Embrace Darker Color Schemes

Deep red might be an unexpected choice for a bathroom, but this color is rich and moody, and feels perfect in the evening. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Another Human)

Rich, cocooning bathroom color ideas will help your space feel calm and relaxed after dark. Think deep green, warm taupe, earthy terracotta, and smoky blue for a soothing retreat.

"Evening light naturally softens colors, so richer paint shades come into their own after dark," says Cathryn Sanders from paint brand Earthborn. “Deep greens, earthy browns, burgundy and smoky blues create a sense of warmth under softer lighting that paler colors simply can’t achieve."

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A rich, nature-inspired color palette is key, say the experts. So instead of bright white, try charcoal, earthy brown and inky blue for the ultimate bathroom space to unwind in.

"This approach works especially well in bathrooms with limited natural light, where darker colors create an intimate, spa-like ambience rather than feeling gloomy," says Helen Shaw, a color expert at Benjamin Moore.

Layer with natural materials, plenty of texture and metallic accents like brushed brass and aged bronze to create a sanctuary for rest and restoration.

And if you’re a little nervous of wall-to-wall dark color, there are other design tricks to try. "Even if you wouldn’t paint your entire bathroom dark, introducing deeper tones through cabinetry, feature walls or stone creates a more intimate atmosphere after sunset," says Kunal, at Touched Interiors. "Think deep olive, mocha, charcoal or smoked walnut rather than stark white."

Kunal Trehan Founder & interior designer Kunal is an interior designer and founder of Touched Interiors, a luxury design studio known for creating high-end residential designs

2. Layer Your Lighting

Soft lighting installed at different levels in the bathroom create a warm, diffused glow (Image credit: Austin Leis. Design: Studio Keeta)

The biggest mistake is relying on bright, ceiling bathroom lighting, say the experts. Instead, layered lighting is an essential part of any wind-down routine.

So rather than playing it safe with a single ceiling light, choose multiple layers of lighting that can be easily adjusted to suit either bright lights for morning wake-ups or a warmer glow for after dark.

"Soft, dimmable lighting at different levels, wall lights, illuminated mirrors and discreet LED lighting beneath vanity units all create a far more calming atmosphere than a single overhead light," says Emma at Kelling Designs.

Dimmers are a super easy design hack to create a warm bathroom ambience at night, the experts recommend.

"They allow the room to transition effortlessly from a bright morning environment to a much softer setting in the evening," adds Sophie Chapman, associate and interior designer at The Vawdrey House. "We also like to introduce low-level lighting such as ankle-height wall washers which offer subtle illumination for late-night visits without disrupting the sense of calm."

The key is to ditch harsh lighting and replace it with soft, ambient illumination.

"Recessed LED strip lighting used subtly around ceilings, niches or floors creates a gentle glow," says Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms, "while LED mirrors offer diffused, glare-free light that feels soothing."

But don’t leave your lighting choices to the last minute — any wiring needs to be factored in from the beginning of your reno.

"Layered lighting and heated floors aren’t things you can style in afterwards," says Lisa Hensby, founder and creative director at Lisa Hensby Design & Build Studio. "They’re build decisions, planned at first fix stage — that calm you feel at 9pm was decided months earlier on a wiring plan."

John Lewis John Lewis Mid-Century Curved Metal Frame Wall Mirror, 70 X 50cm, Antique Brass £160 at John Lewis

Emma Deterding Founder & creative director Emma is founder and creative director of interior design studio Kelling Designs. She also launched Kelling Home a design-led interiors brand known for its bold use of color, pattern and personality

3. Choose Tactile Materials

Using natural materials like real wood and natural stone creates a warm, restful mood in the bathroom. (Image credit: Jeanne Canto. Design: Firefinish Interiors)

Material choices matter just as much as color for a relaxing bathroom mood. So go for textured and tactile finishes that add warmth and depth without overwhelming the space.

"Natural stone, textured porcelain, timber veneers and brushed metals all absorb light differently throughout the day," says Kunal at Touched Interiors. "At night these materials become softer and richer, creating depth that glossy finishes often struggle to achieve."

Look for natural materials like travertine, warm-veined marble, rustic natural wood, limestone and terracotta.

4. Clear the Clutter

(Image credit: Norm Architects)

For the nighttime bathroom to feel calm and considered, take your cue from the bedroom.

Because just like the bedroom, your bathroom should be a clutter-free space for switching off and unwinding at the end of the day. And all the experts agree, a cluttered room can feel stressful rather than soothing.

So that means effective storage for clear surfaces and visual calm. "Be ruthless about storage," says Lisa Hensby. "Calm comes from simplicity, so give everyday clutter somewhere to live behind closed doors."

Choose concealed storage for stashing everyday toiletries behind closed doors. Neatly stacked shelving is great for keeping essentials to hand and creating a space that feels calm rather than overstimulating before bed.

Wall-hung furniture can work particularly well because it opens up the floor, but that doesn't mean your storage should be boring — far from it. Think outside the box and introduce decorative storage you wouldn't traditionally associate with a bathroom.

"Vintage furniture is being used more to help the bathroom feel more connected to the rest of the home and create a space where you want to spend time rather than just frequent out of routine," adds Damla Turgut, founder and creative director of Otto Tiles & Design. "These layers create a more comforting, lived-in environment that naturally lends itself to an evening wind down."

5. Add Hotel-Inspired Extras

Greenery, fluffy white towels and matching toiletries create a luxuriously calm mood for night time bathing (Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

The best night bathrooms borrow heavily from five-star hotels, say the designers.

You know that feeling of soaking in a tub of bubbles in your hotel bathroom during a busy city break — that’s what you want at home too.

So once you have the colors, the textures and the lighting spot on, it’s those little touches that will create the dreamiest bathroom to unwind in at the end of the day.

"Heated floors, oversized towels, upholstered seating where space allows, robes within easy reach and carefully scented candles or diffusers, all contribute to making the evening routine feel more intentional," says Kunal.

Even small luxuries can add up to so much for a relaxed end-of-day routine.

"The finishing touches are equally important," adds Sophie at The Vawdrey House. "Thoughtful styling with artwork, greenery, candles, refillable soap dispensers and tactile accessories help transform a bathroom from a purely practical room into a space where you’ll want to spend time."

Don't forget about the power of scent, whether you prefer lavender, ylang ylang or something deeper and woodier like oak moss.

"We treat fragrance as part of the design, not an afterthought," says