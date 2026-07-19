Once reserved for bold, all-encompassing paint schemes, color drenching has evolved into a far more nuanced design approach. It's no longer just about coating the walls in one shade, but about layering tonal materials, matching fixtures, architectural details, and decorative accents to create spaces that feel beautifully immersive.

"I think bathrooms are one of the best places to embrace color drenching because they're typically smaller, more enclosed spaces," says Dorothee Junkin of Dorothee Junkin Design Studio. "We spend relatively little time in a powder room, so it's a wonderful place to take a design risk you might hesitate to make in a larger living space."

Rather than feeling overwhelming, this bathroom color idea "creates a calm, immersive atmosphere that feels intentional and surprisingly soothing," she adds. "The color becomes the architecture of the space." Whether you prefer earthy neutrals or saturated hues, here's how to embrace this design idea, which adds depth, character, and designer polish.

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1. Mix Materials in One Tone for Extra Depth

Color drenching isn't all about the paint, as this relaxing terracotta bathroom shows. (Image credit: Dion Robeson. Design: Maek. Styling: Jessica Alice Design)

This space is a beautiful example of color drenching done in a warm, earthy palette. Rather than relying on contrast, the terracotta bathroom layers rich terracotta and clay tones across the wall tiles, vanity, stone benchtop, and even the floor, creating a cocooning effect that's both sophisticated and calming.

"The subtle variation in texture and finish keeps the scheme feeling dynamic, even though it's centred around one color family," explains Kathryn Sims, creative director of MAEK. "Bathrooms are one of the best spaces to embrace color drenching because they're typically smaller, enclosed rooms."

Leaning into a single hue creates a sense of immersion, she continues. "It can actually make the space feel more intentional and luxurious, rather than visually chopping it up with multiple colors. It's a great way to create a serene and calming atmosphere that's both warm and inviting."

And one of the best ways to bring the technique right up-to-date? Mixed materials. "One of the biggest misconceptions is that color drenching is all about paint," says Kathryn. "This space shows that you can achieve the same effect through materials instead — using tiles, stone, cabinetry, and even accessories in tonal shades."

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"Mixing matte and gloss finishes, natural stone with ceramic tile, or varying tile formats within the same color family adds depth and interest while maintaining that seamless, enveloping look," she adds. "The key is to think in terms of tone rather than exact color matching, allowing slight variations to create a layered, considered finish."

Rebecca Udall Flora Urn in Terracotta £110 at Rebecca Udall

2. Add in Vintage Pieces to Create a Characterful Feel

This blue color drenched bathroom adds dimension with vintage finds and plaster-finish paint. (Image credit: Dorothee Junkin Design Studio)

The most important elements of color drenching a bathroom include textural finishes, committing fully to the scheme, making sure the relationship between the hue and the decor subtly sings, and introducing personality through vintage finds, says Dorothee Junkin.

"In this project, we wanted to celebrate the dialogue between the subtle blue tones and the warmth of layered brass accents," she explains. "I also love incorporating collected pieces, like the vintage Parisian flea market pendant, into a color-drenched room. These one-of-a-kind finds keep the space from feeling too new or one-dimensional and instead bring a sense of history, character, and personality."

When color-drenching your own bathroom, Dorothee really urges you to commit to it. "Extending the color across the walls, ceiling, and trim eliminates visual interruptions, making the room feel larger and more cohesive," she says. "Texture and sheen then become just as important as the color itself. As light moves across the subtle plaster texture and understated paint finish, the room reveals depth and nuance without introducing visual noise."

LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Ciselia Vintage Venetian Style Mirror £97.49 at La Redoute UK

Dorothee Junkin Social Links Navigation Founder, Dorothee Junkin Design Studio Originally from Germany, Dorothee studied architecture in Switzerland before moving to London where she started her professional career before ultimately relocating to the United States. Dorothee utilizes her deep knowledge of both architecture and interior design to see each space in its entirety as well as the context of its surroundings. Her design approach focuses on creating a dialogue between form and proportion, balancing color, layering texture and intuitively guiding the flow within and between spaces.

3. Layer in Artwork to Break up the Block Color

Thoughtfully chosen artwork can soften the immersive effect of color drenching in bathrooms. (Image credit: Melanie Lissack Interiors)

One of the easiest ways to elevate a color-drenched bathroom is with thoughtfully chosen art. Rather than introducing a contrasting hue elsewhere in the room, framed paintings add pattern, texture, and tonal variation while remaining sympathetic to the palette.

In this space above, botanical florals pick up the rosy-brown walls beautifully, proving that art can soften the immersive effect while making the scheme feel more collected and lived-in.

Speaking about the pretty space, Melanie Lissack, of Melanie Lissack Interiors, says: "As this tiny toilet space was previously mostly painted a pure, brilliant white, I felt the room was a bit sterile and cold. The large sash window let in natural light throughout the day, so the room didn’t need to be painted in such a blinding neutral. Instead, I decided to colour-drench the bathroom in a warm, earthy tone to embrace and absorb the sunlight rather than reflect it, while adding some character to the space."

She chose Little Greene's Nether Red. "It's an interesting shade with red undertones; after two coats, the final color was a lovely mix of purple, pink, brown and muddy red," she describes.

Color drenching a bathroom is about practicality as well as aesthetics, she adds. "What's great about color drenching is that it makes decorating so easy! There is no cutting-in required where two paint edges meet, and one tin does it all. This room also has a lot of complicated areas (a giant box above the toilet hides pipes, and the walls aren’t completely straight). Color drenching helps to disguise these by blending everything in one hue."

Dunelm East End Prints Tulips Print £16 at Dunelm

4. Include Cabinets, Vanities, and Sinks in the Drenching

A deep green across different surfaces creates a moody and immersive space. (Image credit: Roper Rhodes)

As well as tile drenching, you can take the concept even further and introduce the wall color into the vanity units, cabinets, or sinks (or all!) Designers are thinking beyond paint with these color-matched bathroom fittings. One of the defining characteristics of color-drenching bathrooms right now is the move towards coordinating every fixed element in the room.

Matching a vanity unit to surrounding wall tiles creates a cocooning, bespoke look that feels richer than paint alone. Varying the finish — matte cabinetry against glossy ceramic tiles — introduces subtle contrast, proving you don't need multiple colors to create visual interest.

5. Don't Forget Doors, Ceilings, and Architraves

Bone by Farrow & Ball creates a cocooning space in this London-based color-drenched bathroom. (Image credit: Alexandria Hall. Design: Studio Milne)

Color drenching a bathroom feels most convincing when it extends beyond the walls and ceiling. Painting doors, skirting boards, and architraves in the same shade creates a seamless backdrop that blurs the room's architectural lines, making even a compact bathroom feel calmer and more cohesive.

Here, the soft sage, Farrow & Ball Bone, wraps every painted surface — including the bath — allowing the brass fittings to sing. Taking your chosen shade across doors, trims, and built-in joinery is what elevates color drenching a bathroom from a decorating technique to a fully immersive design scheme.

Finally, the monochrome checkerboard floor introduces subtle pattern without disrupting the restrained palette, proving that a color-drenched bathroom doesn't have to mean every surface is plain.

6. Use Color Drenching to Frame Architectural Features

A warm butter yellow works to highlight a beautiful arched bath nook in this inviting space. (Image credit: Astrid Templier. Design: Uns Hobbs Interiors)

Color drenching a bathroom doesn't have to stop at the walls — it can be used to highlight architectural features like arches. The beautiful bathroom nook above shows how drenching can do more than create a cohesive palette; it can also draw attention to the room's best details.

In this butter yellow bathroom, the same hue wraps the walls, paneling and arched alcove, turning the bathing area into a focal point while lending the space a cocooning feel. It's a clever way to celebrate original architecture or bespoke joinery without relying on contrasting colors.

The patterned floor then provides just enough contrast to stop everything feeling flat. "Color drenching works because it creates a sense of cohesion and a cozy atmosphere," says Uns Hobbs of Uns Hobbs Design. "By carrying one color across the walls, woodwork and ceiling — in this case Farrow & Ball Cord — the eye isn't interrupted by contrasting surfaces, making a room feel both calmer and more enveloping. The key is to add interest through texture and materials and to be brave and go for it!"

Uns Hobbs Founder, Uns Hobbs Interiors Uns Hobbs and her team focus on creating beautiful and timeless interiors for clients who need a helping hand in the design and build process. Unswayed by the latest trends, Uns pairs a love of color, pattern, and sumptuous textures to deliver a carefully balanced aesthetic.

The beauty of color drenching a bathroom lies in its versatility. Whether you're wrapping walls and woodwork in one shade, matching your vanity to your tiles, or introducing artwork that echoes the palette, this design approach can be tailored to any style.

The modern bathroom trend is less about making a bold statement and more about creating a bathroom that feels cohesive, cocooning and thoughtfully layered — proving that one well-chosen color really can do it all.

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