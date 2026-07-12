Brown has spent years lurking in the background of kitchen design, popping up in walnut islands and butcher’s blocks while sage, navy and greige hogged the spotlight. Not anymore. From muddy mushroom tones to rich chocolate hues, brown is making a distinct comeback, and it’s bringing a welcome dose of warmth with it.

Perhaps it’s a reaction to years of cool minimalism, perhaps the fashion crowd got there first, or maybe we’re just craving spaces that remind us of our grandma’s house — just with better lighting and marble countertops. Either way, today’s brown kitchens feel anything but dated. Think glossy plum-brown walls, earthy paint colors with pink undertones, and dark stained timber that celebrates grain instead of hiding it. These are kitchen color ideas that feel layered, tactile, and full of personality.

The truth is brown isn’t really one color at all. It can lean red, gray, olive, or caramel, and it pairs happily with everything from polished stainless steel to dramatic marble and warm brass. Whether you’re considering a full cabinet makeover or simply looking for a fresh alternative to sage green, these ideas prove brown deserves a place back on the kitchen moodboard.

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1. Below Deck

Deep mahogany brown base cabinets anchor the room, while pale uppers keep the whole scheme feeling buoyant. (Image credit: Birgit Mons. Design: Kate Feather Design)

Brown doesn’t have to swallow a kitchen whole to make an impact. In fact, one of the smartest ways to use it is to keep the richest shade below the countertop (and eyeline), where it naturally grounds the room without making it feel smaller.

Here, cabinetry painted in deep mahogany brown gives the perimeter units real presence, while crisp white upper cabinets stop the look from tipping into overly traditional territory. Add warm brass hardware and brown/gold-streaked marble to this two-tone kitchen, and suddenly the contrast feels fresh rather than formal.

"Brown is far more nuanced than people often realise," says Kasia Piorko, founder and design director of Kate Feather Kitchen Design. "Shades like Farrow & Ball’s Mahogany carry red undertones that change beautifully throughout the day, creating a depth that flat grays and blacks simply can’t achieve."

Kasia Piorko Social Links Navigation Kitchen designer Kasia combines technical expertise with intuitive design to create beautifully crafted kitchens that balance practicality with thoughtful detailing. Every project is carefully tailored to how clients cook, gather and live, resulting in timeless spaces that work as hard as they look good.

2. Global Influence

Cabinetry in Farrow & Ball’s London Clay feels richer when layered with natural textures, brass and pattern rather than matching neutrals. (Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Mhairi Coyle Design)

Brown’s biggest design flex is how brilliantly it partners with texture. Swap cool minimalism for woven natural fibers, patterned textiles, and warm metallics, and suddenly the color takes on a worldly, well-traveled feel. Here, the muddy warmth of the cabinetry, in Farrow & Ball’s London Clay, is echoed in woven lighting, bold Roman blinds and brass accents, giving the scheme a distinctly global influence that’s rich in character without tipping into theme.

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"The whole space here has elements of the Moroccan aesthetic and Berber leanings, and that’s my happy place," says interior designer Mhairi Coyle. "I added a beautiful cornice and carried it across the windows to hide the top of the bold print blinds, which are brown to tie in with the cabinetry.” To root the kitchen in its space, Mhairi sourced oversized brass and natural abaca pendant kitchen lighting from Visual Comfort.

"What makes this color so great is that it’s a muddy, pinkish brown, so it works well against the more masculine, cold feel of the stainless-steel worktop," she adds. "It keeps it sharp and cool but still warm and homely."

Mhairi Coyle Social Links Navigation Interior designer Mhairi founded her eponymous London studio in 2013 after senior roles at William Nickerson Design and Living in Space. Known for elegant, eclectic interiors, she combines meticulous detailing with craftsmanship and thoughtful functionality, creating homes that are timeless, welcoming and personal.

3. Go Cocooning

Brown needn't stop at cabinets — walls, ceilings and even the hood create an immersive backdrop. (Image credit: Christopher Stark/Project by Kristen Peña Interiors)

A brown color-drench doesn’t have to feel heavy. The trick is treating the room as a complete envelope rather than stopping and starting the color from one surface to the next. Here, brown-stained cabinetry meets glossy plum-brown polished plaster that wraps seamlessly over the walls, extractor hood, and ceiling, blurring the boundaries between architecture and joinery. Brass hardware and marble surfaces catch the light, ensuring the rich palette feels atmospheric rather than enclosed.

"We wanted to create a jewel box kitchen that was not only a nod to a space that could have been in the home when it was originally constructed in the early 1900s, but also to make you feel alive and intimate with the materials, textures, fixtures, and the overall experience," explains Kristen Peña, owner and principal designer, Kristen Peña Interiors.

That immersive effect is reinforced by a decorative ceiling treatment by Caroline Lizarraga, adding another layer of handcrafted character without feeling overly nostalgic.

Kristen Peña Social Links Navigation Interior designer Kristen founded her San Francisco studio with a design philosophy rooted in natural materials, curiosity and collaboration. Working closely with clients, architects and makers, she creates richly layered interiors that feel authentic, timeless and deeply connected to both place and people.

4. Old-World Charm

A painted tideline makes brown practical rather than precious. (Image credit: Andrew Montgomery. Design: Berdoulat)

Brown is one of the few kitchen cabinet trends that genuinely improves with age. Where crisp white highlights every knock and navy can quickly show wear, sludgy, earthy browns embrace the inevitable bumps and scrapes of family life, developing character rather than looking tired.

Patrick Williams of Berdoulat leans into that philosophy by borrowing a practical decorating detail from historic service spaces. "I love the ‘below stairs’ aesthetic," says the author of The House Rules. "It’s prominently influenced by practicality. Here I’ve used a tideline, which you often see in historic kitchen spaces, pantries, sculleries and the corridors between them.

"The lower portion of the wall is sacrificial, able to take the scuffs and scrapes of trays being carried. Edward Bulmer’s London Brown takes damage so well — it’s all welcome patina in my opinion."

Patrick Williams Social Links Navigation Interior designer Patrick is the founder of Bath-based Berdoulat, an architectural and interior design practice renowned for its sensitive restoration of period homes. His first book, The House Rules (Quadrille), showcases the meticulous craftsmanship and historical authenticity that define his work.

5. Create Flow

Echoing brown through furniture, lighting and timber creates a contemporary scheme that feels cohesive and comforting. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: Albion Nord)

If you’re introducing brown cabinetry into an open-plan kitchen, don’t let it stop at the cabinets. Repeating the same earthy tones elsewhere in the room helps the kitchen feel woven into the wider living space rather than reading as a separate zone.

That’s exactly the approach Albion Nord took with this Chelsea Barracks apartment. The cabinetry picks up the rich walnut of the dining table and bar stools, while bronze accents and softly glowing opal glass pendants reinforce the palette without feeling overly coordinated.

"The dark, earthy colours that we’ve embraced here have been carried through from the open-plan living and dining area," explains Camilla Clarke, founder and director of Albion Nord. "It felt right to connect the two spaces through palette and material choices."

Those repeated brown notes become visual stepping stones that lead your eye around the room. "The warmth of the darker shades brings a cohesive unity to the space, complemented by the hanging pendant with its opal glass diffuser, chain and ceiling rose fitting," she adds.

Brown is particularly good at this because it already exists naturally in so many materials — timber flooring, dining furniture, leather upholstery and woven textures all become part of the same conversation.

Camilla Clarke Social Links Navigation Interior designer Camilla’s passion for interiors grew from a lifelong love of art and sketching. After roles at Studio Ashby, Helen Green Design and Candy & Candy, she co-founded Albion Nord. Her expertise in art, antiques and craftsmanship shapes characterful interiors with enduring appeal.

6. Ground the Room

The fawny brown tones of Farrow & Ball's Mouse's Back is a solid choice in smaller kitchens. (Image credit: Helen Cathcart. Design: Rebecca Wakefield Interiors)

Mid-tone brown cabinets add depth beneath pale walls, stopping light-filled kitchens from feeling washed out. Brown doesn’t have to mean deep, dramatic shades. Softer, mid-tone hues deliver just as much warmth with a lighter touch, making them particularly effective in rooms where you want to preserve a bright, airy feel.

"In this vaulted annex kitchen, we needed to keep the walls and ceilings a lighter shade — Farrow & Ball’s School House White — so it didn’t feel enclosed," says interior designer Rebecca Wakefield. "Using brown on the units helps ground the room, adding warmth and depth that’s punctuated by orange accents."

The chosen cabinet color in question, Farrow & Ball’s Mouse’s Back, is one of those elusive shades that’s difficult to pin down. Sometimes gray, sometimes taupe, sometimes unmistakably brown, it shifts throughout the day, proving the color has plenty to offer beyond dark chocolate and espresso tones.

Rebecca Wakefield Social Links Navigation Interior designer Rebecca combines an architectural background with a love of texture and materiality to create calm, understated interiors. Working across interior design, architecture and creative direction, she designs homes that feel effortless, welcoming and intrinsically connected to the buildings they occupy.

7. Fresh Contrast

White walls, marble and warm timber stop Benjamin Moore’s Woodacres from leaning too traditional. (Image credit: Molly Culver. Design: Shannon Eddings)

Brown cabinetry feels noticeably fresher when it’s balanced with cooler, lighter finishes. Introducing crisp contrasts keeps this palette from feeling too rooted in tradition and gives the eye somewhere to rest.

"Brown has a wonderfully grounding quality, but it needs contrast to keep it contemporary," explains interior designer Shannon Eddings. "The warmth of the cabinetry — in Benjamin Moore’s Woodacres — and timber ceiling here is offset by clean white walls and appliances, and crisp marble countertops, creating a scheme with plenty of depth that still feels fresh, airy and modern."

Shannon Eddings Social Links Navigation Interior designer Shannon founded her Austin-based studio in 2011. Inspired by a childhood immersed in interiors, she creates timeless homes where old-world character meets contemporary design. Combining antiques, vintage finds, bold color and rich materials, her residential and commercial projects feel elegant, individual and deeply personal.

The secret to decorating with brown is treating it like any other covetable shade, not a relic of the ‘70s. Stop thinking of it as muddy or murky, and start seeing it for what it really is: a warm, versatile color that’s every bit as desirable as green or blue.

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