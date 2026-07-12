Your entryway plays a crucial role in the home. Both the first thing you see as you enter, and the last as you leave, this space sets the tone for the rest of your design. You want it to feel welcoming, with a calming warmth that instantly makes your guests feel at ease.

And yet, for so many of us, our entryways are treated as nothing more than a dumping ground — a hazardous pile of shoes and coats cluttered on top of one another. It's a common predicament, as Felix Milns from HUX London says, "Hallways can quickly become overwhelmed by the everyday essentials of family life — shoes, bags, and coats all have a habit of gathering by the front door. Coming home to a cluttered entrance is hardly the relaxing welcome anyone wants after a busy day." Which is exactly why your entryway storage ideas are so important.

And, if you take a look at the latest designer projects, it seems there's a new rule around how our entryway storage should look. Gone are the days when a simple shoe rack and coat hanger were enough to get you by; nowadays, the key lies in storage that doesn't look like storage. It's all about built-in, custom designs; ones that seamlessly blend into their surroundings, making it look as though they were part of the home's original design. These designs remove all visual clutter from your entryway, while ensuring there's still plenty of space to store your necessities. They are discreet, elegant, and practical, making your entryway feel like the relaxing haven we all deserve. This is how and why designers are embracing this storage design.

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Why Should Your Entryway Storage Look Like Architecture?

A built-in seat brings an extra purpose to your entryway storage. (Image credit: Simon Whitebread Photography. Design: McMillan Design, Jamee Deaves, Edward Rosier)

The main purpose of storage in your entryway should be to make it look more organized, removing the clutter that can so quickly ruin your space. But with the wrong type of storage, it can often have the opposite effect. "Entryway storage is one of those things that can either make a home feel instantly calmer or instantly more cluttered," explains Gail Bignell, head of design at Sharps.

With drawers of console tables bursting at the seams and coat racks overflowing with fabric, even though purchased with the best intentions, it can be all too easy to overwhelm your storage, leaving your entry looking messier than it did to begin with. Plus, once you account for the shoe storage, a coat rack, and a sideboard, you end up with very little breathing room, making for a cramped and uncomfortable welcome into your home.

This is exactly why designers are increasingly keen to design entryway storage that blends into the home's architecture instead. By doing this, you end up with a space that feels calmer and more considered. As Gail says, "The trick is to make it feel as though it belongs to the bones of the house, rather than looking like furniture that has been squeezed in because there was nowhere else for the coats to go."

Unlike regular storage spaces, this approach introduces more flow into the design, concealing the clutter behind closed doors and allowing a calmer energy to enter the space.

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More often than not, this style relies on custom, built-in storage. Although it may be more costly, there's nothing else that can feel quite so intentional and considered as a bespoke storage solution.

By opting for a customized design, you can build something that truly supports you and your lifestyle, with all those small, personal touches that can make your daily life feel that bit easier. "Thoughtfully designed bespoke storage transforms the entranceway into a calm, organized space, ensuring everyday items are neatly tucked away yet always within easy reach when it's time to head out," explains Felix Milns from HUX London.

They also allow you to get the most from your space in ways that standard storage pieces can't. “When storage is built in properly, you can use all the awkward bits that often get wasted — the alcove, the dead corner — but still keep the entrance feeling open and welcoming," says Gail.

Suddenly, with a built-in design, these awkward, small entryways no longer feel like an inconvenience, but an opportunity for exploration.

And it's not just those dead corners that these designs can improve on; they're also a fabulous idea for homes with high ceilings, which would otherwise go to waste. "Making the most of a hallway's vertical height is key to maximising every inch of available space," says Felix. It's not just the aesthetic benefits that the designers love; it's the practical ones, too.

Gail Bignell Head of Design at Sharps Gail Bignell is head of design at Sharps, the UK’s leading fitted furniture specialist. With a deep understanding of how people really live, Gail helps shape Sharps’ design direction across bedrooms, home offices and living spaces. Her work focuses on creating fitted furniture that makes better use of space, while feeling natural to the home and the people who live there.

How to Choose Your Entryway Storage

Built-in storage brings a streamlined, minimalist look to this Japanese-inspired home in North London. (Image credit: Felix Speller. Design: Studio Hagen Hall)

So, how do you achieve this look?

Well, first of all, it can be helpful to know what to avoid before you start your search.

The main entryway organization mistake to avoid is opting for anything that makes your space feel more cramped than it did to begin with. As Felix explains, "Hallways are often one of the narrowest areas of the home, so it's essential that storage enhances the space rather than making it feel confined." If your storage eats into your floor space too much, or leaves your narrow hallway feeling even smaller, it's probably not the best choice.

If you are working with a smaller space, try to make sure your storage is as minimalist as possible. Think push-to-open cabinetry and slim-line, simple designs.

For Gail, practicality comes first. She says, "What I try to avoid is anything that feels too bulky or too shallow to be genuinely useful. There is no point in creating a beautiful cupboard if the coats have to be rammed in, or the shoes still end up in a pile by the door. You have to think about what is actually coming into the house every day: school bags, dog leads, umbrellas, sports kits, post, keys, the things people drop the second they walk in."

Planning your storage with your family and lifestyle in mind will always be the most successful approach. Storage isn't one-size-fits-all, and mapping out exactly what you'll need to store and how you'd like to store it before finalizing your design is one of the best ways to ensure you're happy with the end result.

That being said, there are some basics every storage space should include. According to Felix, "A well-designed entrance should include hanging space for coats and jackets, angled shoe drawers to keep footwear neatly organized without taking up unnecessary floor space, and enclosed drawers or cupboards for everyday items such as bags, umbrellas, sports equipment, and pet accessories."

The best designs are those that find an equal balance between practicality and aesthetics, and that could look different for everyone.

How to Style Your Storage

A lighter, blonde wood brings an airier, Scandi feel to this design style. (Image credit: Derek Swalwell Design: MRTN Architects, Resicon Master Builders)

Simply opting for built-in storage isn't enough to achieve this architectural effect, though. There needs to be a little more thought and consideration than that, and the experts have all the tips.

Above all else, the top piece of advice from experts is to treat your storage with the respect it deserves. If you leave entryway storage as a last-minute add-on, you'll never achieve that luxurious, fluid style. It needs to be considered from the outset and integrated into the wider design of your home.

"Bespoke joinery should complement both the architecture and the decorative scheme, allowing it to blend effortlessly into its surroundings," argues Felix. Don't think of your storage as something that exists in isolation; consider it part of the overall interior style of your home. So, in mid-century modern homes, perhaps a warm, darker wood would work best, while Scandi-style properties may opt for a lighter, blonde finish.

Gail argues for a similar approach, saying, "My biggest tip is not to treat entryway storage as an afterthought. It is a small space, but it has a big effect on how the whole house works. Done well, it keeps the everyday things close to hand, but behind doors, in drawers or on proper hooks, so the entrance still feels clear and easy to use."

The essence of this interior design trend comes from the subtlety of the style. The storage isn't meant to be the main event; it's just something that supports the rest of your home. As Gail explains, "The elegance comes from making the inside do the hard work, so the outside can stay simple. If you get the hanging space, drawers, shelves, and smaller compartments right, you do not need the design to shout. Proper full-height doors, a bench seat, or a neat open section for the things you use constantly can all make it feel much more designed, without losing the practical side."

Even with the most stylish entryway storage, if you've not got control of your mess, your home will never look as good as it could. Luckily, you can listen to the queen of clean herself; Marie Kondo's entryway organization tips are all you need to get your entrance in order.

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