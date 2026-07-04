Small entryways often make us panic-buy tiny furniture, but the real shift usually comes from choosing pieces with less visual weight. A few thoughtful swaps can completely change how spacious an entryway feels without changing the footprint.

When people ask how to make an entryway feel bigger, I always look at what is blocking the eye first. Consider the function of the space and what your entryway actually needs to do. Is the mirror too small to create the illusion of more space? Are shoes and bags taking over the floor? Once you start thinking about openness, height, and storage, even the narrowest hallway can feel much calmer.

For this edit, I have focused on five styling swaps that help you bring in furniture without making the space feel cramped.

Swap a Solid Cabinet for an Open Console

One of the quickest ways to make an entryway feel bigger is simply letting more floor show. Furniture on legs immediately creates more breathing room because your eye continues underneath it instead of stopping at a solid block.

Swap Mantel Mirrors for Full Length Styles

When floor space is limited, the eye naturally looks upwards. A tall mirror or slim vertical piece can stretch the room visually and encourage the eye to travel higher. Mirrors are also one of the simplest ways to create a sense of depth and bounce light around a compact entryway.

Swap Open Storage for Closed Ones

Shoes, bags and umbrellas are part of real life, but they’re also the quickest way to make a small entryway feel busy. Good storage isn’t about owning more; it’s about seeing less of that everyday clutter. This is where entryway benches with hidden storage can be especially useful, giving you somewhere to sit while keeping the practical bits out of sight.

Swap Bulky for Streamlined

Here, the goal is not always to reduce what you have, but to refine how each piece feels. Choose functional furniture that appears lighter, such as a slim shelf for keys and everyday essentials, or pieces with open frames, slender legs, and enough negative space. These details allow the space to remain practical while still feeling airy and effortless.

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Swap Five Small Things for One Statement

Invest in one beautifully chosen piece that can become the focal point. A chic unit entryway or perhaps a bold mirror can make an entryway feel far more intentional than several smaller pieces competing for attention.

After all, I understand. Not every home has the space or walls for the kind of built-in storage you see in beautiful entryway ideas, the kind that hides every shoe, rogue umbrella, and mysterious pile of post. Most of us are working with a much more realistic setup. That's why these smaller swaps matter.



At Design Lab by Livingetc, we can make those decisions through our Find service. Send us your brief and budget, and we will send you three to five curated pieces that could spark ideas of what to add to your space. It is completely free of charge.



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