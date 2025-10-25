15 Elite-Looking Entryway Benches That Will Guarantee a Good First Impression (and Help You Be More Organized)
Transform the entrance to your home with one of these stylishly practical benchseats
I don't know about you, but when I first walk through the front door, I want to feel like I can take an immediate deep breath and relax. And a lot of that comes down to your styling — if my entryway is a mess or I haven't configured the layout properly, it sets a bad tone for the rest of the house. The simple solution? Entryway benches.
Custom-built entryway seating ideas are, of course, a popular solution, but not everyone has the budget (or space) for that. If you’d prefer a piece of furniture that isn’t a permanent fixture and that can easily be moved around if needed, entryway benches come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and styles.
There's everything from lightweight, rattan designs to solid storage solutions that would suit a more traditional aesthetic. To help your search, I’ve put together an edit of some of the best entryway benches on the market right now that will declutter your hallway in an instant.
Amp up the glamour in your entryway with the Jacques Bench. It has a contemporary, clear framework with brushed brass detailing and a gray velvet seat. Not the most practical in terms of storage, but if you want a piece of furniture that will make a statement as soon as you walk through the door, this is it.
Designed by Simon Legald, the Stretch Bench showcases the beauty of solid pine. It has a simple design that would feel right at home in a minimalist entryway. It has been protected with a matte UV varnish, which means it'll soften over time, developing a rich patina designed to last for many years to come.
The last thing you want is a flimsy entryway bench. This one has a solid oak frame and lower shelf, meaning it looks and feels quality. The seat is made from twisted papercord, which is extremely strong — because I know how chaotic those morning school runs can be!
If you are keen on an upholstered bench in your entryway and you're also a big fan of neutrals, then the box-pleat bench in biscuit from Six The Residence. may just be your perfect match. Its timeless design feels structured and elegant, and is ideal for placing in your hallway as a place to rest.
Looking for a timeless classic? Then look no further than this entryway bench, crafted from solid oak and finished with statement pillars and a tongue-and-groove undershelf. Either store your belongings directly on the bench itself, or invest in some stylish baskets to sit underneath.
What the Brixton bench lacks in storage space, it definitely makes up for in style. With its beautiful soft curves and sumptuous fabric, it's available in three different finishes to suit your particular taste. Put it in your hallway and you'll have the perfect place to perch whilst putting on your shoes.
Store away all of your shoes and bags out of sight to prevent a messy-looking entryway with this entryway bench. It has an industrial feel with its rustic oak-effect frame and dark metal features. If you intend to use it as extra seating, then you can always get a rectangular seat cushion to sit on top of it in a pattern that you love.
This particular storage bench would look its best in a country-style entryway as the place to put on your Wellington boots. And don't worry about the cushioned seat getting muddy, it has a removable cover which makes light work of keeping it looking its best all year round.
For a softer touch, this upholstered entryway bench from IKEA would be a fabulous addition to any hallway, and what's better is the affordable price tag. It can accommodate two people comfortably, and the seat easily lifts for extra storage space. Pick from either a green or a gray colorway, whichever suits you.
An example of what Zara Home does best — style and simplicity. This acacia wood bench is the ideal place to house your shoes in your hallway. You can either perch on the top of it if needed, or use it as an opportunity to display some decorative bits, such as a stack of interior books and a plant.
Impress family and friends with one of these stylish entryway benches, but more importantly, solve all of your hallway bugbears with one functional piece of furniture. If you're looking for even more entryway storage ideas, we’ve got plenty more on that.
Becca Cullum-Green is a freelance interiors content creator and stylist. She fell in love with interiors when she landed her first job as an editorial assistant at a leading UK homes magazine fresh out of university. You can find her renovating her 19th-century cottage in the Suffolk countryside, consciously trying not to paint every wall with Farrow and Ball’s ‘Pitch Black’. Her signature style is a mix of modern design with traditional characteristics. She has previously worked for House Beautiful, Grand Designs, Good Housekeeping, Red, Good Homes and more.