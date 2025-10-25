15 Elite-Looking Entryway Benches That Will Guarantee a Good First Impression (and Help You Be More Organized)

I don't know about you, but when I first walk through the front door, I want to feel like I can take an immediate deep breath and relax. And a lot of that comes down to your styling — if my entryway is a mess or I haven't configured the layout properly, it sets a bad tone for the rest of the house. The simple solution? Entryway benches.

Custom-built entryway seating ideas are, of course, a popular solution, but not everyone has the budget (or space) for that. If you’d prefer a piece of furniture that isn’t a permanent fixture and that can easily be moved around if needed, entryway benches come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and styles.

There's everything from lightweight, rattan designs to solid storage solutions that would suit a more traditional aesthetic. To help your search, I’ve put together an edit of some of the best entryway benches on the market right now that will declutter your hallway in an instant.

Impress family and friends with one of these stylish entryway benches, but more importantly, solve all of your hallway bugbears with one functional piece of furniture. If you're looking for even more entryway storage ideas, we’ve got plenty more on that.