It's no overstatement to say that your entryway sets the tone for your house. As the first thing guests will see upon arrival, there's a certain pressure to convey the style and atmosphere of your home in this typically small space. You'll want to find a way of making an impact without eating into the limited footprint. And this technique offers exactly that.

By now, it's likely you're already familiar with the term color-drenching, but on the off-chance that you're not, color-drenching refers to a painting technique in which one consistent shade is used across the entirety of a room, typically including the ceiling, too. It makes for a striking, all-encompassing finish, wrapping the room in a cocoon-like hug of color. It's the perfect low-effort, high-impact design trick, and nowhere does it work better than in an entryway.

When you step into a color-drenched room, you are immediately swept into the design, surrounded entirely by the atmospheric energy transmitted by your chosen color. So, if you're trying to set the atmosphere from the jump, a color-drenched entryway could just be the way forward — here's how designers make them work and the best entryway colors to use to make a statement.

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1. Cozy Yet Neutral

"A vintage runner, and a few thoughtfully chosen accessories help to enrich the spaces. The goal is to create an entry that feels collected, welcoming, and timeless, where every piece contributes to the overall atmosphere rather than competing for attention," says Joan Enger. (Image credit: Tim Lenz. Design: J Patryce & Co)

When people hear color-drenching, they often assume it relies on bold, statement shades to work. But, in reality, this paint trend is perfectly suited to more subtle, neutral shades, too. It offers a way to make neutral color palettes feel more intentional and impactful, without forcing you to stray from the hues you love.

This desire for intentionality was exactly what led interior designer Joan Enger to explore the option of color-drenching in this project. "Rather than simply serving as a place to collect shoes and coats, we wrapped the walls in custom shiplap and drenched the space in Farrow & Ball's Biscuit, creating a rich, immersive feeling by carrying the color across the walls, millwork, ceiling, and trim," she explains.

In this otherwise simple space, the all-encompassing hue helps to highlight the unique features of this home. "The monochromatic palette highlights the architecture rather than competing with it, emphasizing the custom details and traditional millwork while creating an inviting transition into the rest of the home," Joan adds. So much of the personality in this property is born from the existing architectural details, and by color-drenching, Joan allowed the emphasis to naturally fall on these features.

"Entryways are often compact spaces with many different architectural elements — doors, trim, windows, and stair openings," Joan says, "Using a single color simplifies those layers and creates a cohesive, unified feel. In this space, the warm neutral tone envelops the room, making it feel both cozy and refined at the same time."

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Ferm Living Vases Komo, Set of 3 £28.99 at Westwing Styled on the windowsill of this project, tiny ceramic vases bring an adorable tactility to neutral spaces.

Joan Enger Social Links Navigation Principal Designer and Owner of J Patryce & Co Following a career in luxury branding, Joan left the corporate world to study interior design, a skill she continued to hone while working at a boutique residential firm. From there, she established J Patryce & Co and has continued providing the New York area with her design expertise for over two decades now.

2. Pops of Contrast

By creating a calming base with the blue paint, Robin Flaherty was able to integrate the bold orange in a way that still feels inviting. (Image credit: North and Madison)

If you're worried about your color-drenched space feeling too one-note, then this fun twist on the trend is the answer.

Playing with color psychology to create the ultimate contrast, in this hallway, Robin Flaherty from North and Madison paired a calming, gentle blue shade with a vivid burnt orange on the doors, making for a space brimming with energy and life, without feeling overwhelming.

"An entryway is the perfect place to make a bold statement. Color-drenching creates a sophisticated look while adding depth. Pairing it with contrasting colors enhances the effect, creating a striking and memorable first impression," says Robin.

Using the calming blue as a base, applying it across the walls and ceiling, Robin left herself plenty of room to experiment with how to make a statement, without detracting from this lovely foundation. The black frames used across the gallery wall keep it feeling restrained, too, resisting the temptation to bring even more color into the design.

Ruggable Linear Oasis Blue Rug £159 at Ruggable UK In this project, a geometric-print, cream and blue runner rug brings some softness to the entryway, and this would have the same effect.

3. Calming Hues

"Keep the palette simple and layer up using textures, artwork and lighting. A few carefully chosen accessories will complement the scheme without detracting from the impact of the color," says Talia Cobbold. (Image credit: Tom Fallon. Design: Talia Cobbold)

But if you want to design a truly calming escape in your entryway, just take some inspiration from this room. Understanding how the entrance of the home can set the tone, in this space, designer Talia Cobbold used the color-drenching technique to create a calming cocoon of a room, cloaked entirely in Farrow and Ball's De Nime, a thoughtful, dusty blue shade.

"I wanted to create a space that felt timeless and elegant, but also needed to consider the high levels of traffic coming through the door; dogs, children, and mud," she explains.

Forgetting about the functional aspect of this space is likely one of the most common entryway decorating mistakes. As much as it should be calming and beautiful, the entryway also needs to be designed to withstand a high proportion of traffic, something lighter, brighter shades are less equipped for.

Not solely functional, though, this technique also helps to turn this transitory space into something that feels more intentional. "Color-drenching creates a strong sense of cohesion and makes an entrance feel more considered," says Talia.

Maison Deux Wool Cushion Cover Level Up With Checked Pattern £47.99 at Westwing Complement the blue tones with this lovely, blue and white wool checkerboard pillow.

Talia Cobbold Social Links Navigation Founder of Talia Cobbold Design Following a career in photo editing, Talia chose to explore her passion for creating beautiful spaces and opened her own design firm in 2011. Based across London and the Cotswolds, Talia has since established a global following and is known for the classic yet contemporary style she brings to her bespoke projects.

4. Parisian Warmth

Using the same paint color across radiators helps to create an even more cohesive effect in your entryway. (Image credit: Charlotte Fequet)

In this Parisian apartment, the color-drenching technique offers a way to bring a contemporary touch to the design, while maintaining the beautiful period features that make this space so special to begin with. By coating the traditional crown molding in a warm, rusted terracotta, designer Charlotte Féquet found a way to modernize the original architecture, without altering or destroying anything in the process.

"Immersing an entire room in a single color allows you to work with color not simply as a finish applied to a wall or a decorative detail, but as a true staging of the space," explains Charlotte, "The color sculpts the architecture while also heightening the element of surprise as you enter or leave the room."

This 'surprise' aspect comes, in part, from how this space interacts with the ones surrounding it. Leading directly on from the predominantly white living room, this warm-toned space feels even more striking and impactful.

This is a technique Charlotte strongly recommends exploring within this trend, saying, "If you're considering an entrance hall fully painted in one color, opt for rich, deep shades that create a strong contrast with the adjoining room. If the color is too similar to the next space or too muted, the 'box' effect will lose its impact."