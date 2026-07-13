It’s no surprise that Drew Barrymore has a lot of books. Anyone who knows the actress-turned-presenter knows she's an avid reader (she even has a blog about it). But that's not what we're here to discuss — rather, how she styles her bookcases with art. As she danced around her living room in a recent Instagram post, I noticed she had hung artwork from her bookshelves. Clever, huh?

And actually, when it comes to styling bookshelves, this ingenious way of hanging art is becoming increasingly popular. It solves two problems: having a lack of wall space for artwork in smaller homes and hiding clutter on your bookshelves.

Plus, by hanging an assortment of different artworks, Drew’s bookshelves instantly look more visually interesting and intentional, transforming her living room into a gallery. And she even has gallery lighting to make her shelves feel extra artistic and grand. Better yet, this simple trick is something you could do with a nail in five minutes flat.

Drew Barrymore via Instagram A photo posted by on

Often the trickiest part of hanging artwork in our homes isn’t making it straight; it is knowing where to hang art — particularly when your home is on the smaller side, or you have floor-to-ceiling bookshelves taking up the majority of your wall space. Adding artwork to your walls can make it feel even more cramped.

Equally, open-shelf libraries can look visually cluttered without thoughtful styling, whilst hiding books behind a cupboard door feels somehow wrong. By partially covering her books with artwork, Drew has found the perfect middle ground.

Best of all, it’s a quick, easy upgrade that we can easily incorporate into our own homes. Here are six gallery-worthy frames that will elevate your bookshelves and reduce clutter.

Dunelm Tranter Squoval Wooden Photo Frame £6 at Dunelm This affordable frame takes a modern, sleek twist on the ordinary rectangular frame. It’s cornerless, minimalist, and made from natural pine. Hang this on a light beige or white bookshelf for a clean, stylish look. Postery Picture Frame Wood £22.99 at H&M (US) If you want to add a contrasting pop of color to your bookcase and to help the art stand out, H&M stocks the Postery range in a rainbow of bright colors and sizes. You could even take it a step further by adding a patterned matting to the back of the frame. John Lewis Ribbed Poster Frame & Mount in Champagne £30 at John Lewis This shimmery, champagne colored frame is ideal if you want something that still feels glamorous and expensive, but not overly extravagant. Plus, it comes in multiple sizes, so you can curate a more consistent theme of hanging art if you want. Oliver Bonas Agnes Blue & Orange Pinstripe Photo Frame £8 at Oliver Bonas Much smaller but packing a punch thanks to its padded finish, this pretty striped picture frame would work best on smaller shelving units. It's on sale right now and reviews say it's really great quality. Habitat Walnut Ontario Picture Frame £34 at Habitat UK If you’re looking for a larger frame to provide more coverage on your bookshelves (just like Drew has done), consider this walnut frame from Habitat. It’s warm, simple, and perfect for framing more contemporary or minimalist artwork. Robert Welch Barrow Photo Frame £40 at John Lewis A classy, modern style, this designer frame would make for a mid-century look if hung from a walnut-wood bookcase. It’s stainless steel, so no need to worry about any chips in the frame. Reviews are strong, with buyers praising it for quality.

Want another way to add interest to the way you hang art? We've been noticing more hanging picture rails in homes lately (even modern ones), making the mechanism for hanging almost as interesting as the art itself.

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