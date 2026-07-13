Okay, I'm Stealing Drew Barrymore's Characterful Way of Styling Art on a Bookcase — It's Perfect for Small Spaces
You need storage but want wall space for art? This way you can have both
It’s no surprise that Drew Barrymore has a lot of books. Anyone who knows the actress-turned-presenter knows she's an avid reader (she even has a blog about it). But that's not what we're here to discuss — rather, how she styles her bookcases with art. As she danced around her living room in a recent Instagram post, I noticed she had hung artwork from her bookshelves. Clever, huh?
And actually, when it comes to styling bookshelves, this ingenious way of hanging art is becoming increasingly popular. It solves two problems: having a lack of wall space for artwork in smaller homes and hiding clutter on your bookshelves.
Plus, by hanging an assortment of different artworks, Drew’s bookshelves instantly look more visually interesting and intentional, transforming her living room into a gallery. And she even has gallery lighting to make her shelves feel extra artistic and grand. Better yet, this simple trick is something you could do with a nail in five minutes flat.
Often the trickiest part of hanging artwork in our homes isn’t making it straight; it is knowing where to hang art — particularly when your home is on the smaller side, or you have floor-to-ceiling bookshelves taking up the majority of your wall space. Adding artwork to your walls can make it feel even more cramped.
Equally, open-shelf libraries can look visually cluttered without thoughtful styling, whilst hiding books behind a cupboard door feels somehow wrong. By partially covering her books with artwork, Drew has found the perfect middle ground.
Best of all, it’s a quick, easy upgrade that we can easily incorporate into our own homes. Here are six gallery-worthy frames that will elevate your bookshelves and reduce clutter.
Want another way to add interest to the way you hang art? We've been noticing more hanging picture rails in homes lately (even modern ones), making the mechanism for hanging almost as interesting as the art itself.
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Annalise Smith is a news and features writer with a passion for design, interiors, and food. One of her favorite places to dine is Restoration Hardware, where one can explore the luxurious showrooms after a meal. Having grown up watching Homes Under the Hammer, Annalise continues to enjoy seeing home and furniture renovations on social media and in magazines. She is currently completing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City St George’s and has written for Time Out, The Grocer, and Disegno Journal.