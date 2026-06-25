Did I miss the memo? Not only are we no longer hanging art on hooks, it seems, but gallery walls may also be back. I know — a lot to catch up on. As I stepped through the WOW!house showcase this year, I was surprised to see groups of artwork suspended from rails in almost every room, and even more surprised by how much I liked it.

Over the last few years, designers have become increasingly nonchalant with how they hang art in homes. Some don't even bother hanging it at all, casually leaning canvases against the wall instead, affording them an almost sculpture-like quality. But what about pictures? Is it time to give gallery walls another go? This 'hanging picture rail' trend feels like a foolproof way to group artwork without it ending up cluttered and chaotic. Maybe we've found our perfect middle ground.

"Using a picture rail can really elevate a scheme, bringing a lovely old-world charm," says Camilla Clarke, founder and director of Albion Nord. So, here's how to style the new look, à la designers.

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Studio Duggan's Speakeasy Salon for Black Edition for Romo at WOW!house this year featured hanging picture rails with in-built lighting. (Image credit: Dean Hearne. Design: Studio Duggan for Black Edition by Romo)

So, why now? And how? "I think that in an increasingly digital world, many people are embracing the analogue: beautifully crafted, tactile objects that have a sense of permanence and history," David Arratoon, design director at Collier Webb (makers of the most beautiful picture rails), tells me. "We're looking to tradition more within interior design, rediscovering techniques and materials that have endured for good reason."

He says the 'hanging rail' trend is the perfect example. "They are wonderfully functional, allowing artwork to evolve and move with ease, but they are also beautiful objects in their own right," he adds. "A finely crafted rail, with elegant chains and carefully considered detailing, becomes part of the decorative language of a room rather than simply a means of hanging art."

Interior designer Camilla Clarke, founder of Albion Nord, agrees. "Picture rails also give a metallic warmth and add interest to an otherwise empty space above a picture," she adds.

And, while it's certainly a look favored by interior designers, it's not out of reach for the everyday home. There are even affordable versions of hanging rails you can buy on Amazon.

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Albion Nord used a hanging rail in the studio's space with Turnell & Gigon Group at WOW!house this year. (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Albion Nord for Turnell & Gigon Group)

As for styling the 'hanging rail' trend, Camilla says she's particularly drawn to its versatility. "You can really experiment with height, sizing, and space in a way that you can’t with hard fixings," she says. "They work particularly well with high ceilings and big rooms, but are actually remarkably versatile in almost any space."

To bring such a traditional feature into a more modern setting, David says the secret is restraint. "I favor simple, elegant detailing and finishes with depth and warmth," he says. "A dark bronze finish paired with refined finials creates a more minimal look while still retaining a nod to the past. I particularly like finishes that age gracefully over time; materials that develop character through use rather than simply looking worn. The rail shouldn't dominate the room; it should sit comfortably within it and feel entirely natural to the space."

Hanging picture rails feature in Sophie Breitmeyer's new London flagship by Christian Bense. (Image credit: Sophie Breitmeyer. Design: Christian Bense)

Aside from that, proportion is also important. "Consider the length and positioning of the rail carefully, and think about how the artwork relates to ceiling height and the scale of the room," David continues. "I always encourage people to view the hanging hardware as part of the composition. Even details such as the size of the chain links should feel sympathetic to the proportions of the rail, the artwork, and the surrounding space."

Where traditional interiors rely on symmetry and formality, modern homes favor more relaxed arrangements. To achieve this with a 'hanging rail', David recommends mixing artworks of different scales and using negative space to make the display feel "collected rather than prescribed."

"It's no longer just about displaying art; it's about creating interiors with character and craftsmanship that can evolve over time," says David Arratoon. (Image credit: Collier Webb)

The reason I prefer the 'hanging rail' trend over a more traditional gallery wall is that it has more movement. Not to suggest your artwork will be swinging around, but it's not fixed in place. "It can be rearranged or replaced to suit an expanding collection or simply to reflect changing tastes and seasons," adds David.

It's also helpful if you've invested in one of the more custom wallpaper trends we're seeing a lot lately, such as textured papers, murals, or specialty finishes — you can hang art without damaging the surface behind.

Generic Wall-Mounted Art Display Rail With Brass Rod £128.99 at Amazon UK This super simple rail and chain system lets you hook in as many artworks as you want — that could be one large one across both chains, or smaller ones down each side. It's also available in a range of different sizes. Keyaiira Leather Picture Rail Hanging Straps £8.45 at Etsy If you supply the rail, these leather straps feel like a modern alternative to chains. It could also be a cost-effective way to recreate the 'hanging rail' trend, with a curtain pole and these leather straps, though you can't adjust the height. Collier Webb Picture Rail System Enquire And then, of course, there's how you light your artwork. Picture lights are great — but hanging rails with lighting (like this one) are better. "Lighting only adds to the effect," says David. "A picture light introduces warmth and drama, drawing attention to the artwork and accentuating the metalwork itself."

The reason I feel so drawn to the 'hanging rail' trend is that it "changes our relationship with the objects we live with," explains David. "We've become more experimental, more willing to move things around and respond to how a room feels."

And that sense of freedom, he continues, tends to lead to interiors that feel more layered, personal, and constantly evolving, which is one of the overarching interior trends we're seeing right now. If you want to take it a step further, I also find so much joy when I see designers hanging things on the wall other than art, such as plates and sculpture.

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