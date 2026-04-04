What Exactly Is 'Traditional Interior Design'? This Is How You Can Bring It Into a Modern Home Without It Feeling Like a Pastiche
Equal parts heritage and contemporary, without falling victim to imitation — nailing traditional interior style all about balance
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I'll be the first to admit that I find the definition of 'traditional interior design' to be a somewhat elusive one. Is it an era? A specific architectural style? Just a vibe? Turns out, it's a combination of all those. Found in ceiling details, sturdy, timber floors, symmetry, rich textures, and intricate details, traditional interior design is a balance of strength and elegance that oozes sophistication. It's classic Victorians drenched in the influence of Classical, Rococo, and Gothic revivals, made timeless with contemporary luxuries and mod-cons.
But traditional interior design can embrace a home's heritage and modern living equally, with ornamentation, saturated color, and opulent textures taking center stage. While grand and refined, no doubt, when executed well, a contemporary traditional home should feel comforting and familiar — and not at all like a period pastiche.
To help define this design style and ID its specific characteristics, I asked several international experts for their take. Here's how to do 'traditional', the Livingetc way.Article continues below
Why Is Traditional Interior Design Still Relevant?
Looking back in history at any design style always begs the question: Why should I care? When it comes to traditional interior design, the answer is: because it's classic and, more simply, because it's everywhere. Found in many of our homes, the ornate ceilings and decadent palettes command respect — and the experts say they're well worth honouring. "Leaning into traditional style can ground a home instantly," says Sarah-Jane Pyke, principal of design firm Arent & Pyke.
Likewise, Rebecca Hughes, of the eponymous Rebecca Hughes Interiors, describes how pairing architectural detail with a rich color palette is a shortcut to curating an inviting atmosphere at home.
Not to be confused with transitional style, which aims to blend the old with the new, traditional interior design focuses more on honouring what's already there.
"Mixing furniture from a range of periods is a brilliant way to create a layered look, making a home feel like it has organically evolved over time," adds Rebecca. "This juxtaposition offers the best of both worlds — the coziness of traditional style and the crispness of contemporary design all in one harmonious space."
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What Are the Characteristics of Traditional Design?
Traditional interior style is all about luxury, celebrating architectural finesse and the finer details. Sarah-Jane says the 18th and 19th centuries — of which traditional design is typically a derivative — represented a shift from the structure and restraint of years past.
"For example, entry doors and windows featured colored leadlight windows, often with floral and swirling patterns in rich jewel tones," she says. "Door and window architraves were surrounded by ornate timber trims, while painted timber fretwork featured both geometric and sinuous patterns, lining internal entry points and lacing the upper vertical posts on verandas and balconies."
Other clues to look for include decorative plasterwork like ceiling roses and ornate cornices.
What Colors Are Associated With Traditional Interior Design?
The colors found in traditional interiors are typically warm and inviting, and paired with plenty of pattern and texture, says Rebecca Hughes. "I love pattern mixing and playing with varying scales in a scheme, whether that be large prints, small ditsy florals, bold stripes, or solid expanses of color," she explains.
When it comes to pinpointing actual 'traditional' color schemes, as a style that floods spaces with grandeur and luxuriousness, traditional design typically leans heavily on saturated hues.
"Colors for draped curtains (often silk), rugs, and soft furnishings tended to include deep gem tones including sapphire, garnet, and emerald, highlighted by citrine yellows and lighter semi-precious stone shades," says Sarah-Jane Pyke, who also describes the "grounding rich walnut and toffee shades" often seen in furniture and flooring.
That said, some contemporary interpretations rest less on color and more on texture, embracing softer, more neutral palettes with occasional pops of red, blue, or green.
How Can 'Traditional' Design Work in Modern Homes?
Unlike the name may suggest, the beauty of traditional style is that it is ever-evolving and allows for multiplying layers. However, while the style has its roots in ornate, sometimes rigid origins, it has softened slightly over time.
For modern homes, Sarah-Jane Pyke explains that traditional style is typically applied through patterns found on vintage rugs and flora-and-fauna motifs, which are overlaid beautifully with streamlined window treatments (such as Roman blinds), art, colored stone, vertical dowels, curves, and soft edges in joinery.
Rebecca Hughes speaks to the power of wallpaper, another key and often-seen feature. "Personally, I feel wallpaper can completely transform a space, elevating it instantly," she explains. "Currently, we are using a lot of hand-blocked prints and vintage floral wallpapers, creating a playful look. We often mix eye-catching printed fabrics with plain linens, velvets, or wools to prevent the space from feeling too busy."
Effortless sophistication born of collective personality and style, traditional interior design is one that transcends taste and time. And considering the traditional kitchen features coming to the fore in 2026, I expect you'll be seeing a lot more of it.
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Lucy is a freelance interiors writer and the former Digital Editor of Australian House & Garden. After completing both a Diploma of Interior Design at Design Centre Enmore and a Bachelor of Media at Macquarie University, she dipped her toe into public relations at a bespoke firm specializing in architecture, then spent two years as a Social Media and Editorial Producer at a Sydney-based agency, tailing the latest trends and discovering a love for long-form creative writing. It was this newfound affection that she took with her to her Digital Editor role, where she managed and contributed to some of Australia's top home and interior titles, including Homes To Love, Country Style, Australian House & Garden and Inside Out.