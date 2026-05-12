As each new season falls, blows, or blooms into place, a revived sense of creativity is never far behind. On the calendar, a new season marks new homeware launches, releases, and design showcases across the interior world, but in our own homes, it brings a reason to refresh and redecorate.

Spring decorating ideas this year specifically have felt naturally aligned with broader emerging trends. Sure, it's brought a few brighter colors and lighter linens into the mix, but each new idea feels refreshingly familiar — related to design in a way that transcends one season. "I think we are seeing these seasonal decorating ideas and design trends emerge and continually evolve as people are craving interiors that feel emotionally comforting and personal rather than trend-led perfection," adds interior designer Juliana Custers.

So, if you want to sprinkle your home with newness while staying clued into how 'trends' continue to shape a larger design moment, then below are four current decorating tricks designers are currently embracing for spring.

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1. Working With a Layered, Tonal Color Scheme

This mix of greens nods to timeless, natural colors, but still feels fresh and spring-y. (Image credit: Michael Sinclair)

Color drenching is no avant-garde concept, and neither is decorating with bright, cheery pastels for spring, but this year we are seeing a lovely coupling of the two. Specifically, in using unique, tonal spring color schemes.

"I am seeing a move away from obvious seasonal ways of decorating with color and into something softer, more nuanced, and emotionally driven," says Juliana. For instance, we are decorating with lots of yellow and green color trends at the moment, but not the sugary pastel shades traditionally associated with spring. Instead, it's layered tones that hint at and toy with traditional shades — butter yellow here and muted ochre there.

"I am currently obsessed with Coat's 'Gwen' paint color," Juliana adds. "It's a beautifully muted yellow with deep undertones that feels both seasonal and transitional." These are the kind of seasonal shades that will defy strict trends, but still feel right for 2026.

Muted ochres and sour greens "have a warmth and optimism without feeling loud, and can work surprisingly well layered with richer timbers, natural tones and soft reds," she continues.

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Juliana Custers Social Links Navigation Interior Designer, Founder, Creative Director Juliana Custers is a London-based interior designer and the founder and creative director of her design studio, Juliana Custers. Juliana is a BIID registered designer (British Institute of Interior Design) and has a background working in architecture, holding positions in both interiors and architectural practices.

2. Relaxed Patterns Rather Than Expected Florals

This striped rug adds personality without demanding too much attention. (Image credit: The Grove)

There's also a real shift happening in pattern and fabric language. Rather than overtly decorating with florals, prints are becoming a little more abstract and refined.

Specifically for this season, Juliana says, "I'm seeing nods to picnic dressing — think stripes, spots, ginghams, gathered fabrics and softer silhouettes." This print genre allows you to experiment more without feeling overwhelmed; techniques like pattern clashing become easier.

"It feels more relaxed, playful, and nostalgic," Juliana adds. "Which is especially lovely as we move out of the sophisticated, moody winter palette and into something more joyful and light-hearted, but still considered."

And this extends beyond just your typical spring patterns. For instance, decorating with an animal print that isn't so obvious can read as incredibly elevated.

3. Relaxed Linens Throughout the Home

The layered linens make this neutral, minimalist bedroom feel warm and cozy. (Image credit: Jasper Fry. Design: Duelle @duelle.studio

In terms of seasonal window dressings, bedding, and furniture, softer fabric treatments are becoming important again. "Relaxed linens, gentle gathers, skirted furniture, trims, and fringes are returning, but in a quieter, more architectural way rather than maximalist decoration, says Juliana.

We're sheading those thick, velvet curtains, but that doesn't mean ditching the textile layers altogether. It's a testament to the current trend for soft, romantic interiors; relaxed linens throughout the home have an almost literary-inspired feel that is instantly cozy and chic.

But don't worry, relaxed textiles can still have personality. Etsy's trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson, shares, "This season is all about lace details, crochet, embroidery, and fabrics with hand-stitched embellishments — both in the world of fashion and interiors." And considering these textile techniques have existed for centuries, this is obviously a decorating trend with timeless energy.

"As our feeds are increasingly flooded with AI content, we've seen people really craving items that are visibly hand-made," adds Dayna. "Whether it’s items with visible mending or a small personalized detail, Gen Z is pushing back on mass-produced items and opting instead for something more unique." So why not try your hand at thrifting or a more Wabi-Sabi curtain style over something overly manicured?

Dayna Isom Johnson Social Links Navigation Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson is the trend expert for Etsy and a judge on the Emmy-nominated, NBC primetime series Making It. Dayna analyzes the Etsy market to provide statistics on current trends across lifestyle, fashion, and interiors.

4. Playful Decor that Shows Personality

The unexpected lamp and unique artwork bring life and energy to this space. (Image credit: Patricia Bustos Studio)

As spring brings new growth and summer releases cater to fun, sunny days, the number of people adding whimsy to their home styling is also increasing.

"We saw this begin in 2025 with the rise of dopamine decor, but since the start of 2026, these playful interior touches have really taken off," explains Dayna. "People are increasingly looking to find quirky, fun, and personal items that put a smile on your face when you walk into a room."

The pigeon jugs and giant buttons from Emma Chamberlain's West Elm collaboration immediately come to mind, but experimenting with playful decor is about experimenting with shape, scale, and color more broadly. An unexpected pop of red, or an accent chair that might not be the most functional (but that will definitely spark conversation), are what bring a home to life.

"Whimsy trending really reveals how a small, unexpected item can really elevate a room and avoid being cookie-cutter," says Dayna. "Plus, these moments make your space feel a playful escape from the world."

When it comes to spring trends, florals and pastels will always be timeless in some form, but Juliana says, "I strongly believe in 'timed' design — interiors that feel right for the people living there and for the architecture surrounding them." So have fun with your decorating plans, and take the turn of a season as an excuse to embrace something new.

Spring trends are a testament to the fact that you can lean into contemporary style without chasing fads or negatively 'dating' your home.

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