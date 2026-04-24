With the constant rise in build and material costs, we're finding that most new kitchen extension trends breaking through are not bigger, grander or more luxurious — instead it's about making a new extension feel connected and part of the original home, being more considered with color and materials and creating cozy corners and moments to enjoy with family and friends.

With that in mind, a more humble, traditional look is gaining popularity — we're seeing less open-plan, super contemporary square spaces (and definitely less bifold doors), and more of the two opposing aesthetics working together in harmony.

If you're about to embark on a kitchen extension this year, or you're looking for ways to update your current one, these are the five key trends to consider, according to the experts...

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1. The Use of Bold Color

Bold color doesn't have to mean garish — this modern kitchen combines pale and dark blue tones with terracotta tiles and bright orange chairs for a look that's cool, calm, and colorful. (Image credit: Jim Stephenson. Design: NimTim Architects)

The large white box open-plan kitchen extension has had its moment — it's now time for confident color to take the top spot. We're talking fresh sky and bold blues working together with deep reds and pastel pinks. Whether that's on the walls, the ceiling, or the cabinetry, be brave with your color choices, and it'll help make your kitchen extension feel unique and full of character.

"We're seeing clients move away from the all-white, handleless kitchen and towards warmer, more textured schemes such as colorful fronts and natural stone worktops with real character and movement," says Emily Pun, interior architecture expert and founder of Den.

It's easy to end up erring on the side of caution, but if you're keen to make your kitchen extension look and feel different to next door's, then making bolder design choices will help pave the way. "There’s a move towards more characterful joinery, fluted glass, wood grain detailing and bespoke elements that bring individuality and warmth to what can otherwise feel like quite a functional space," adds interior designer Anouska Tamony.

2. Pay Attention to the Ceiling

"We think a lot about tactility — kitchens are a very hands-on place after all — so that might mean smooth stone paired with textured tiles, natural wood with soft lime plaster. This approach brings more visual interest and personality to the space, along with a sense of warmth," says Emma Perkin. (Image credit: Taran Wilkhu. Design: Emil Eve Architects)

The ceiling, AKA the fifth wall, should be considered from the very beginning and incorporated into the design with just as much importance as the walls. It's a fantastic spot to bring in character and interest without dominating the room.

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"We're seeing more awareness of the potential of ceilings as a way to bring character to a kitchen,' says Emma Perkin, director at Emil Eve Architects. "The assumption used to be that you would just paint them white, but I think maybe the trend for color drenching made people realize that ceilings can be a key part of the design scheme, just like the walls."

"In a recent project, we exposed the contemporary timber roof structure in a new kitchen extension, using the pattern of the beams to denote different spaces," she adds. "You can also think creatively about rooflights — they don't just have to be square, or as big as you can possibly fit in — in the same house we used a mix of rectangular and circular roof lights, bringing visual interest while also creating a sense of different 'zones' in the space."

Artemide Dioscuri Wall/Ceiling Light From £140 at Heal's Your kitchen lighting ideas are key to creating a successful space — and these wall lights from Heal's, very similar to those featured in the space above, will add both elegance and ambience.

3. Broken Plan, Not Open Plan

"Rather than relying on obvious dividers, we’re seeing more subtle zoning, with joinery and lighting demarcating and gently defining areas without breaking the flow," says Anouska Tamony. (Image credit: Rob Rowland. Design: Anouska Tamony Interiors)

Factoring in the flexibility to host or hibernate is crucial in a kitchen extension design, so creating smaller kitchen zones within a larger space that can be opened up and closed off when needed is a real plus for a high-functioning space.

"Many of our clients still want to have a bigger kitchen and for it to be able to work hard as a space — as much for socialising and family time as it is for cooking — but we are definitely seeing that having the kitchen-diner as one big open 'box' does not work for most," says Emma Perkin. "We're using a 'broken plan' approach more now, so that spaces can be divided up or opened out as required."

Barker & Stonehouse Neutral Grenada Curved Light Teak Wood Open Back Dining Chair £239 at Fenwick And some warmth and tactility to your space with these Barker & Stonehouse Dining Chairs, crafted from teak wood with a woven seat for added comfort and interest.

4. Connecting With Outside

"Create a feeling of expansion and softness by combining larger openings with ultra slim frames in warm brass or bronze, to create a more nuanced transition between spaces,” says Anouska Tamony. (Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Anouska Tamony Interiors)

We're craving indoor–outdoor living as a continuous experience, blurring the boundaries between the two, helping us to feel more connected with nature while also increasing our home's footprint.

"There's a real shift towards integrating the kitchen extension with the back yard in a more considered way than just 'big bifold doors.' Clients are asking for a transition, a sheltered step between inside and out, whether that's a covered terrace, a deep threshold with built-in seating, or planting that frames the view," says Emily Pun. "The kitchen extension is becoming less about maximizing square footage and more about how the space connects to the rest of the home and the life happening in it."

“Kitchen extensions are becoming increasingly lifestyle-led, with a greater emphasis on sociability, comfortable seating, and atmosphere. Homeowners are looking to create spaces they want to spend time in beyond cooking and eating, often with a strong connection to the back yard so that indoor and outdoor living feels seamlessly linked,” adds Anouska Tamony. "The focus is shifting towards continuity rather than contrast, aligning materials, tones, and sight lines so that the transition between inside and out flows."

5. Breaking Up the Wall of Glass

"Formed as a built-out wall section with an integrated window seat, this window offered a more cost-effective alternative to an oriel while providing useful storage beneath," says Pheobe Lewis. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: Phoebe Lewis Design)

Forget the large expanse of glass at the back of a kitchen extension — instead, opt for interesting angles, areas to zone off, and a mix of doors and windows. The latter gives you the opportunity to add in design features like window seats, clever storage, and wildflower and herb boxes, helping to soften and relax the space.

"For this Edwardian house redesign, we opened up the ground floor with a rear extension and internal reconfiguration. Set on a wide plot, we wanted to zone the internal space with a seating area. Rather than just having a large run of glazing along the back yard, we added a picture window that projects out of the facade, adding a point of interest to the facade and framing the garden view," says interior architect Phoebe Lewis, founder of Phoebe Lewis Design.

nkuku Endo Recycled Iron Vase - Black £42 at nkuku It all comes down to the details — and something as simple as a stylish vase is the kind of intentional piece of decor that can elevate a space.

Feeling inspired? Not sure where to begin? If you're working with a smaller space, these small kitchen extension ideas will help you unleash the full potential of your tiny kitchen with smart design ideas. And for more of those, subscribe to our newsletter, and all the latest will land straight in your inbox.