5 Kitchen Extension Trends Industry Experts Say Will Define 2026 — And They All Come Back to Feeling More 'Connected'
Considering a kitchen extension this year? These ideas will be making waves according to the industry experts...
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With the constant rise in build and material costs, we're finding that most new kitchen extension trends breaking through are not bigger, grander or more luxurious — instead it's about making a new extension feel connected and part of the original home, being more considered with color and materials and creating cozy corners and moments to enjoy with family and friends.
With that in mind, a more humble, traditional look is gaining popularity — we're seeing less open-plan, super contemporary square spaces (and definitely less bifold doors), and more of the two opposing aesthetics working together in harmony.
If you're about to embark on a kitchen extension this year, or you're looking for ways to update your current one, these are the five key trends to consider, according to the experts...Article continues below
1. The Use of Bold Color
The large white box open-plan kitchen extension has had its moment — it's now time for confident color to take the top spot. We're talking fresh sky and bold blues working together with deep reds and pastel pinks. Whether that's on the walls, the ceiling, or the cabinetry, be brave with your color choices, and it'll help make your kitchen extension feel unique and full of character.
"We're seeing clients move away from the all-white, handleless kitchen and towards warmer, more textured schemes such as colorful fronts and natural stone worktops with real character and movement," says Emily Pun, interior architecture expert and founder of Den.
It's easy to end up erring on the side of caution, but if you're keen to make your kitchen extension look and feel different to next door's, then making bolder design choices will help pave the way. "There’s a move towards more characterful joinery, fluted glass, wood grain detailing and bespoke elements that bring individuality and warmth to what can otherwise feel like quite a functional space," adds interior designer Anouska Tamony.
2. Pay Attention to the Ceiling
The ceiling, AKA the fifth wall, should be considered from the very beginning and incorporated into the design with just as much importance as the walls. It's a fantastic spot to bring in character and interest without dominating the room.
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"We're seeing more awareness of the potential of ceilings as a way to bring character to a kitchen,' says Emma Perkin, director at Emil Eve Architects. "The assumption used to be that you would just paint them white, but I think maybe the trend for color drenching made people realize that ceilings can be a key part of the design scheme, just like the walls."
"In a recent project, we exposed the contemporary timber roof structure in a new kitchen extension, using the pattern of the beams to denote different spaces," she adds. "You can also think creatively about rooflights — they don't just have to be square, or as big as you can possibly fit in — in the same house we used a mix of rectangular and circular roof lights, bringing visual interest while also creating a sense of different 'zones' in the space."
Your kitchen lighting ideas are key to creating a successful space — and these wall lights from Heal's, very similar to those featured in the space above, will add both elegance and ambience.
3. Broken Plan, Not Open Plan
Factoring in the flexibility to host or hibernate is crucial in a kitchen extension design, so creating smaller kitchen zones within a larger space that can be opened up and closed off when needed is a real plus for a high-functioning space.
"Many of our clients still want to have a bigger kitchen and for it to be able to work hard as a space — as much for socialising and family time as it is for cooking — but we are definitely seeing that having the kitchen-diner as one big open 'box' does not work for most," says Emma Perkin. "We're using a 'broken plan' approach more now, so that spaces can be divided up or opened out as required."
4. Connecting With Outside
We're craving indoor–outdoor living as a continuous experience, blurring the boundaries between the two, helping us to feel more connected with nature while also increasing our home's footprint.
"There's a real shift towards integrating the kitchen extension with the back yard in a more considered way than just 'big bifold doors.' Clients are asking for a transition, a sheltered step between inside and out, whether that's a covered terrace, a deep threshold with built-in seating, or planting that frames the view," says Emily Pun. "The kitchen extension is becoming less about maximizing square footage and more about how the space connects to the rest of the home and the life happening in it."
“Kitchen extensions are becoming increasingly lifestyle-led, with a greater emphasis on sociability, comfortable seating, and atmosphere. Homeowners are looking to create spaces they want to spend time in beyond cooking and eating, often with a strong connection to the back yard so that indoor and outdoor living feels seamlessly linked,” adds Anouska Tamony. "The focus is shifting towards continuity rather than contrast, aligning materials, tones, and sight lines so that the transition between inside and out flows."
5. Breaking Up the Wall of Glass
Forget the large expanse of glass at the back of a kitchen extension — instead, opt for interesting angles, areas to zone off, and a mix of doors and windows. The latter gives you the opportunity to add in design features like window seats, clever storage, and wildflower and herb boxes, helping to soften and relax the space.
"For this Edwardian house redesign, we opened up the ground floor with a rear extension and internal reconfiguration. Set on a wide plot, we wanted to zone the internal space with a seating area. Rather than just having a large run of glazing along the back yard, we added a picture window that projects out of the facade, adding a point of interest to the facade and framing the garden view," says interior architect Phoebe Lewis, founder of Phoebe Lewis Design.
Feeling inspired? Not sure where to begin? If you're working with a smaller space, these small kitchen extension ideas will help you unleash the full potential of your tiny kitchen with smart design ideas. And for more of those, subscribe to our newsletter, and all the latest will land straight in your inbox.
As the Houses Editor on Livingetc, Rachel has been obsessed with property ever since she was a kid. With a diploma in interior design and more than a decade working on interior magazines under her belt, she feels very at home sourcing the best contemporary houses the world has to offer for Livingetc. It's not just the day job either, she admits she's spent a scary amount of her own time researching schemes for her own renovations - scrolling Instagram, stalking Rightmove and Modern House, flicking through magazines and snooping in other peoples' windows - so she really does live and breathe houses on a daily, if not hourly, basis. Before Livingetc, Rachel had a stint finding homes for Ikea Family magazine where she was lucky enough to gallivant around the world on shoots meeting and interviewing interesting people, all with a very keen eye for blending high-end design with everyday items from Ikea. It inspired her to not be afraid of mixing new and old, expensive and affordable, vintage and modern and so Rachel's current Victorian terrace in north London is very much an updated, contemporary take on a period property; think open-plan modern kitchen with concrete floors, feature fireplaces and her grandmother’s paintings on the walls. Rachel is currently crushing on reeded glass, large gingham prints, squishy curved furniture; like Buchanan Studio’s Studio chair, and vintage wall sconces; she especially adores Retrouvius for sourcing antique finds and feels inspired by Lonika Chande, Beata Heuman and Matilda Goad and already can’t wait to start planning her next home, wherever that might be.