Darker, richer, more heritage-inspired colors are becoming increasingly popular in interiors, and we've seen bolder greens replacing softer shades of sage and olive. You could say the return of decorating with Hunter Green has been subtly foreshadowed for a while now, but Lick's recent collaboration with Hunter just solidified that the millennial-coded color is having its renaissance.

I know, I know, Gen-Z-ers are probably shuddering, while those born pre-1996 might be wondering when this deep shade of green ever went out of style. The thought of a Hunter Green accent wall with crisp white trims may still be triggering, but in truth, Hunter Green has always been timeless; it's just how and where we use it that needs to adapt with the times. In 2026, decorating with green needs to be bold — a moody drench, a striking stone, or even a playful, glossy finish — and here, Hunter Green comes alive.

There is a comfort in returning to a familiar favorite, and, as the new limited-edition (and very, very cool) Lick x Hunter collaboration proves, there are ways to honor green color trends while still feeling distinctly modern. Layered with rich blue and black undertones, Lick's new Green 170 feels both grounding and elegant; here's how we'd use it in your home.

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Lick Green 170 £45 at go.linkby.com As the limited-edition Lick x Hunter paint color, Green 170 is designed for longevity in everyday spaces, "with a hard-wearing, scrub and stain-resistant formula, much like the Original Tall Boot," writes the brand. It's a bold, heritage-inspired color with blue and black undertones, which give it depth and lush saturation. It works for those who want an earthy color palette, but also a moody, design-led space.





How to Use Hunter Green in 2026

This bar area, drenched in Hunter Green, becomes a small moment in the home with high visual impact. (Image credit: Linden + Co Interiors)

"I think the key to decorating with this color in a way that feels fresh and contemporary is to really lean into it," says Tash Bradley, founder and director of interior design at Lick. Hunter Green is such a beautiful part of a modern heritage color palette, but rather than just using it as a small accent, "go all out and fully color-drench a space in it," she adds. And that mentality of jumping headfirst into decorating with color is exactly what makes this shade feel freshest.

Think utility rooms, boot rooms, and downstairs bathrooms — those smaller spaces where you can create real impact. But beyond application, the paint finish you choose is really important with a color like this. "Going for an eggshell finish instantly makes it feel more modern because it reflects more light around the room and gives the color this richness and depth," says Tash.

Hunter Green also works particularly beautifully as a paint color in dark rooms because "instead of fighting the lack of light, it embraces it and creates something really cocooning and atmospheric," explains Tash. So, basically, if you're going to try a shade like Lick x Hunter Green 170, it pays to really go for it.

Tash Bradley Social Links Navigation Color Expert Tash Bradley is a color expert, color psychologist, and the director of design at Lick, a UK-based paint company. Tash has long been working in the creative industry; first as a professional artist, and then in marketing. In the last 10 years, she has specialized in color and interior design, working alongside her mother in property development and home decoration, as well as studying interior design at the University of Arts London.

This pale, sage green creates a lovely tonal contrast against the Hunter Green. (Image credit: Frederick Tang Architecture/ Color Atelier)

The best color combinations with a color like Lick x Hunter Green 170 offer balance and contrast. So, while there are a lot of colors that go with green, with Hunter Green specifically, you have to think about the shade's specific undertones.

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For instance, Hunter Green has a deep blue base, so pairing other blues will draw out that undertone and have a stunning effect. But it's a fine line. "Hunter Green is already such a rich, grounding color, and when you layer another deep, saturated tone like purple alongside it, the room can start to feel visually heavy and a little flat, especially in UK homes where natural light can already be limited," warns Tash.

The light blue and dark green create a natural contrast that doesn't overwhelm the space. (Image credit: Paul Massey)

Need a simpler place to start? Tash says to look to nature as your biggest source of inspiration. "The color combination I really want people to start using more is Hunter Green and blue together, almost looking at blue as the new neutral," she adds. And it makes perfect sense. Think of blue skies against rich green landscapes — those colors naturally sit so beautifully together.

Tash particularly recommends pairing Lick x Hunter Green 170 with softer, fresher blues like Blue 01, Blue 02, or Blue 18. "Hunter Green is a mid-to-dark tone, so balancing it with a lighter blue helps soften the weight of it and creates this really calming, nature-inspired palette," she says.

A soft neutral color is an instantly classic pairing with Hunter Green. (Image credit: Design: John Lewis of Hungerford)

If you want to lean more neutral, Tash recommends sticking to complementary undertones. Green works beautifully with neutrals that have a subtle red or pink undertone, like beige, tan, and white (she specifically recommends Beige 10 or White 06). They soften the richness of the green without making it feel stark or cold.



"For me, Hunter Green looks its best when paired with colors that soften and balance it — blues, burgundies, earthy reds, and dusty pinks," says Tash. These tones allow the richness to shine while still feeling timeless and contemporary.

Image 1 of 2 Chrome decor can look beautiful next to a Hunter Green. However, it's best to balance this combination with a lived-in material like wood. (Image credit: Mathilde Hiley. Design: Chaille. Styling: Maxime Chaiblaine) Dark woods also bring out the richness of Hunter Green. (Image credit: Blakes London)

With deep greens, there is room to get creative with styling, especially when bringing that modern edge to the color. "I'm really leaning into warmer, more natural wood tones at the moment," says Tash. Rich walnut, aged oak, and darker-stained woods all work beautifully because they add warmth and depth while still feeling timeless.

"I think overly pale or very cool-toned woods can sometimes make Hunter Green feel slightly disconnected, whereas these warmer woods make it feel much more grounded and layered," she adds.



For metals, antique brass and muted metals with Hunter Green enhance that richness and heritage feel while still feeling soft and elegant. "Bronze also looks incredible if you want something slightly moodier and more contemporary," says Tash. However, she says to "avoid anything too polished or overly chrome because Hunter Green has such depth to it that it works best with finishes that feel a little more lived-in and tactile."

Even adding Hunter Green accents, beyond just paint, can help round out the scheme. If you are going for a larger renovation, a dark green stone backsplash or countertop really makes a statement, or you can experiment with Hunter Green by adding a lamp or throw in the shade.

Hunter Green has been stuck with a sticky reputation for far too long, but the Lick x Hunter collaboration may have just reclaimed the narrative. In the right context (read: not an accent wall), Hunter Green could actually be the best green paint color for an elevated take on heritage color schemes.

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