In the interior design world, what goes around always comes back again — trends, prints, and especially color. That said, when colors re-emerge, it's usually in a way that feels more contemporary than previous iterations. Case in point: warm neutrals are regaining popularity, but instead of beige, designers are looking to a slightly more characterful color: a warm, milk-chocolatey taupe.

Browns have been big in color trends of the last year or two. And while rich, moody shades are still here to stay, adding a warm, chocolatey taupe to your neutral palette seems to be the new way to ground a modern scheme. There is more lived-in warmth in this mole brown than beiges of the past, but it's still neutral enough not to overpower a space.

So, neutral-lovers rejoice; just because bold colors are currently dominating doesn't mean you have to shy away from decorating with neutrals altogether. Warm, chocolatey taupes bring just as much personality to a room — here's how to do it.

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Why Is Taupe Trending Right Now?

A warm taupe, especially in a subtle limewash, instantly brings depth and warmth to a room. (Image credit: Matthew Kappas. Design: Jessica Gersten)

By definition, taupe is a neutral shade that sits somewhere between gray and brown. I think the key to making this new-age taupe feel right for 2026's interior design trends is that it's much warmer and brown-leaning than the lighter, more gray-adjacent taupes of the past.

In fact, many of the hues that interior designers shared are a mix of taupe, mole brown, and milk chocolate — including Benjamin Moore's Taupetone and Farrow & Ball's Broccoli Brown.

"I love all shades of taupe and brown right now," shares interior designer Sarah Tract. "Basically, anything that's a touch warmer than the classic creams and beiges we have been seeing for the last couple of years. That warmth helps speak to the 'now' without being too trendy," she adds.

With elevated taupes, you get the grounding gray undertone and the rich brown warmth — it's like an 'everything' neutral.

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Sarah Tract Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Sarah Tract is a New York-based interior designer and the force behind her firm, Sarah Tract Interiors. Her designs seamlessly blend elements of sophistication with a touch of warmth and whimsy, resulting in spaces that reflect the individuality and lifestyle of each client.

The subtle pink in these taupe walls gives this space more personality than plain beige. (Image credit: Studio Duggan)

But the true secret ingredient is a touch of pink. "People still want calm spaces, but they don't want them to feel cold or stark," shares Sabrina Sotos, interior designer, podcast and television host, and Behr paint ambassador.

Adding a touch of an earthy, sun-baked or dusty pink to a taupe brown brings just enough warmth and personality while still feeling natural and liveable.

"Warm neutrals feel contemporary now because they're softer and more layered than the beige tones people remember from years ago," says Sabrina. They're not flat or builder-basic. The newer warm taupe-browns have more depth, "so they work beautifully across a range of materials and styles," she adds.

Sabrina Sotos Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Sabrina Sotoas is an interior designer, podcast and television host, author, and Behr Paint ambassador. Sabrina has enjoyed extensive exposure as a host and designer on various HGTV shows, including The High Low Project, Design Star, and Get It Sold. And she recently launched her own talk show, The Sabrina Soto Show (now airing on Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon).

How to Style Warm Taupe in Interiors

You can keep a space light and add depth with richer taupe accents, like this cozy seating arrangement. (Image credit: Jasper Fry. Design: Jolie)

The best way to decorate with brown and warm taupes is by "thinking of these warm neutrals as the foundation, not the whole story," says Sabrina. "They create the backdrop that lets everything else in the room feel more collected and elevated."

You can start with a taupe wall or color drench for an instantly enveloping effect. "A mudroom drenched in a dark, cool taupe like Broccoli Brown is rich and inviting," says Sarah. "And an entire limewashed living room in something a bit lighter is warm and inviting." It depends on what space you are working with and other factors like light and material.

"One of my favorite ways to use taupe-browns is tonal drenching a smaller space, like a home office, hallway, powder room, or bedroom, so the room feels really intentional," adds Sarah. "I love using warm taupe-browns on walls, ceilings, cabinetry, and trim," she adds.

But don't feel limited to a tonal space. Even though these more nuanced neutrals may have more saturation or color, "They still read as neutrals, so you can tie in a bunch more layers of other colors — like robin's egg blues and mint greens," Sarah explains.

A taupe throw at the end of the bed is the perfect touch to add warmth to a space. (Image credit: Stephan Julliard. Design: Haddou-Dufourcq)

Warm taupe-browns pair beautifully with high-contrast colors like deep charcoal gray or a rich navy blue. "They also work well with softer greens like soft moss green or a more subtle calming shade like a tranquil gray," says Sabrina.

For something richer, try pairing a warm taupe-brown with rich rust reds or terracotta colors. This will bring out the warmth and "give the space another layer of depth while allowing the overall palette to remain timeless," adds Sabrina.

As for materials, taupe-browns work best when paired with other natural materials like wood, stone, linen, plaster, and unlacquered brass. Or, of course, you can always start with a few taupe-brown accents. Decor and upholstery are such an easy and stunning way to introduce color without committing to a full-on paint job.