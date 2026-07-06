Did you know that depending on the light at any given time, the appearance of your paint color can change significantly? In fact, the same shade can look completely different in a well-lit room compared to a much darker one, and that's especially true for 'chameleon' paint colors.

Unlike pillar box red and sunshine yellow, chameleon shades are more nuanced with interesting undertones, and it's this variation that makes them so flattering in situ: they work with the natural light to amplify certain tones and certain times of day.

Below, designers talk us through their very favorite chameleon shades, explaining how lighting affects paint colors and can take your room from vibrant and bright in the morning to cozy and cocooning in the evening. (And why that's a good thing.)

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1. Farrow & Ball's 'Dimity'

Dimity takes on a warm look here, but in a lower-light room, it can appear as more of a taupe. (Image credit: Studio Hahn. Design: Studio Calvagno)

"One paint color that immediately comes to mind is Dimity by Farrow & Ball," says designer Filippo Calvagno when asked about chameleon paint colors.

It's a light neutral paint with soft pink undertones. "It’s a wonderful chameleon shade that really shifts throughout the day depending on the quality and direction of the light," Filippo says. "In some spaces it reads as a soft, warm neutral, while in others it can take on slightly pink or greige undertones, which makes it incredibly versatile and interesting to work with."

In this living room, Dimity was used on the walls and woodwork, creating a subtly warm backdrop that allows the decor to do the talking.

Filippo Calvagno Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Filippo Calvagno was born in Germany to Sicilian parents in an environment that allowed for creative freedom and experimentation throughout his youth. This way of being has remained with him into adult life, taking him through the creative spheres of both art and dance across the globe, before arriving at interior design. Filippo combines his artful eye with an acute understanding of human expression to create the foundation for Studio Calvagno’s design work.

2. Little Greene's 'Split Pink'

In this bedroom, Little Greene's Split Pink is vibrant during the day, but earthier and richer in the evening. (Image credit: Leon Foggitt. Design: Matt Smith-Wood)

Despite its name, Little Greene's Split Pink is more of a soft brown than pink. It's a favorite for designer Matt Smith-Wood, who used it as a bedroom color in this project.

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"I'm always drawn to colors that do more than one thing, and Split Pink is exactly that," he says. In this Lisbon project, it changes hue depending on the time of day. "It absorbs the city's warm terracotta pigments in the afternoon sun and turns to something cooler and more contemplative in the evening," he describes.

"During the day, it feels bright, fresh, and optimistic; by night, it becomes completely cocooning, wrapping a space in warmth and comfort," Matt adds. "That quality is what makes it so livable — it never becomes one thing you grow tired of."

3. Little Greene's 'Basalt'

Little Greene's Basalt has prominent blue undertones, which will show more in well-lit rooms. (Image credit: Little Greene)

At first glance, Little Greene's Basalt can appear as a black paint, but it's actually a deep blue paint color. "Basalt is a true chameleon color, sitting somewhere between a very dark blue and an inky black," says Tori Young, interior design lead at HollandGreen. "Its ambiguity is exactly what makes it so versatile."

"Equally suited to contemporary schemes and period homes, it adapts effortlessly to its surroundings and the changing quality of light throughout the day," she adds. "It’s my go-to dark shade because it’s difficult to define, yet remarkably easy to live with, bringing richness, sophistication, and depth without feeling harsh or flat."

Tori Young Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Tori is the interior design creative lead at HollandGreen, with nearly 20 years of experience delivering exceptional homes for a discerning global clientele. With a passion for art, antiques, and craftsmanship, Tori creates richly layered interiors that balance authenticity with elegant practicality. Known for her warm, collaborative nature, she builds lasting client relationships and designs spaces that feel effortlessly personal, refined, and enduring.

4. Backdrop's 'School Blazer Blue'

Don't rule out dark paints — this moody blue shifts in tone throughout the day. (Image credit: Tim Hirschmann. Design: STUDIO KEETA)

Chameleon colors don't stop at neutrals — dark paint colors can shift in tone, too. Backdrop's School Blazer Blue is a rich navy blue paint, used in this snug room. "It’s a tone with complexity rather than a flat, uniform blue," explains Los Angeles-based designer Kristina Khersonsky of STUDIO KEETA.

"In the morning light, it read as slightly brighter and crisp, bringing in a sense of freshness," she says. "As the sun moves through the day, the color softens and takes on a richer, cocooning quality. The lower light even evokes a subtle gray undertone. By the early evening, when the light begins to set for the day, the room becomes more enveloping and moodier, which creates a calm and intimate feeling."

While Backdrop isn't available in the UK, Benjamin Moore's 'Van Deusen Blue' is a good alternative.

5. Little Greene's 'Normandy Grey'

Normandy Grey is more green than gray in certain lights. (Image credit: Little Greene)

While its name implies otherwise, Little Greene's Normandy Grey is a warm hue that looks distinctly green in certain lights.

"Little Greene’s Normandy Grey is a wonderful color that changes throughout the day and seasons," says Charles Mellersh, founder of Studio Mellersh. "Depending on the light in the room, the color transforms from cool to warm, from gray to green, and has a wonderful, quiet confidence that is very soothing."

6. Atelier Ellis' 'Solstice'

This delicate pink will appear richer in lower light — a flattering wall color for bedrooms. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design/Styling: Vaughan Design & Development)

If you're looking for a much lighter pink paint, Atelier Ellis' Solstice is a stylish pick — reading as a neutral in some lights. "This pinky-toned neutral is such a lovely tone that shifts with the light throughout the day," explains designer Holly Vaughan of Vaughan Design & Development.

"It can be a touch more pink in some lights, and a touch more browny-neutral as the light fades," she adds. "This can really lift and calm your mood, and it also works tonally with a lot of other colors, so it’s a great color choice for many different spaces."

7. Atelier Ellis' 'Putecotte'

Putecotte was used on the lower wall here, teamed with the lighter Landrace on the upper wall. (Image credit: Ellen Christina Hancock. Design: Atelier Ellis)

If you're looking for a richer neutral, Putecotte by Atelier Ellis feels like an on-trend choice. It's a favorite for Ali Childs, founder of Studio Alexandra, who describes it as "a beautiful pale butter yellow that in some lights seems to glow, while it brings a soft dustiness in dimmer lighting."

"It is a favorite for the way it helps to change the mood of a room throughout the day as the light changes, without ever being flat," she adds.

If you're wondering what rooms it works best in, there are plenty of options, according to Ali. "It works in any room setting, but we particularly love it as a gentle focal point on the entrance door of a hallway."

Alexandra Childs Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Studio Alexandra was founded by interior designer Alexandra Childs (formerly of Martin Kemp Design) in 2016 to create beautiful spaces through conscious design. Minimal environmental impact and a mindful approach to cultural touchstones are central to each design. Ali’s signature style features warm, earthy tones juxtaposed with bright pops of color and bold prints, all grounded by the placement of expertly sourced antiques and bespoke pieces.

8. House of Hackney's 'Lantana'

Lantana is bold and vibrant, but takes on a richer feel in the evening. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Appreciation Project)

Red paint colors can have a chameleon quality, especially those with earthy rust tones rather than classic pillar box red, such as House of Hackney's Lantana.

Natasha Lyon, the interior designer behind Appreciation Project, opted for this energizing hue for this bedroom color scheme, where it