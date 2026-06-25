Color has long played an important role in how we experience our homes, influencing how we feel, behave, and connect within our spaces. Yet our relationship with color doesn't stop at the back door. As we increasingly look to our gardens as extensions of our living spaces, color has an equally important role to play outdoors.

What makes gardens unique is that they allow us to experience living color. Alongside the more fixed colors found in painted walls, furniture, and planters, gardens introduce something else entirely: color that grows, changes, and evolves over time.

Inside the home, color is relatively fixed, but garden color is alive. It appears, disappears, and moves, fading only to return as plants grow, flower, mature, and change through the seasons. This is how it shapes your outdoor space, according to color psychology.

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Karen Haller Behavioural Color and Design Psychology Expert Karen is a color psychology expert who wrote the book, quite literally, on how to use it when designing your home. She's the author of The Little Book of Colour which explains how to use color in interior design to improve you happiness, wellbeing, and confidence.

Gardens As Living Color Experiences

Adding a water feature, something like this Charles Bentley 3 Tier Water Feature, available on Amazon, would make a great centerpiece to design a colorful planting scheme around. (Image credit: Joanna Kossak)

This is something I experience in my own garden every day. Colors shift not only from season to season, but throughout the day and with changing weather conditions. A border that catches the morning sun can feel completely different by late afternoon, while overcast skies can soften colors that appeared vibrant only hours earlier.

Garden designer Lee Burkhill, also known as Garden Ninja and seen on BBC1's Garden Rescue, is known for creating planting schemes that evolve throughout the seasons. When I asked him how color, planting, and seasonal change work together to shape the experience of a garden, he said, "Color in a garden is never static to me. It's about the changes in colors across seasons. I design with that rhythm in mind, layering bulbs, perennials, and shrubs so something is always transitioning: a drift of pale spring blossom giving way to hot riotous summer colors, then the burnished golds and muted greens of autumn."

What Lee's approach highlights is that the color experience within a garden unfolds over time. The yellows of daffodils, fresh greens of emerging foliage, and clouds of blue forget-me-nots in spring gradually give way to summer color, from soft pink roses and lavender to the richer pinks, purples, and oranges of salvias, echinacea, and dahlias. Then autumn arrives with its rich mix of burnished golds, russets, ochers, and olive greens, before winter introduces strong contrasts through bright red berries, colored stems, dark evergreen foliage, and the sculptural forms of seed heads and grasses.

While the experience of color outdoors is very different, some of the principles may feel familiar. The walls of a room often provide a more permanent color backdrop, while cushions, artwork, and accessories allow us to introduce seasonal updates and new color combinations. Gardens work in a similar way. Walls, fences, pathways, and evergreen planting create a more enduring framework of color, while seasonal planting provides the changing layer.

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Harlequin Harlequin Melora Indoor/Outdoor Cushion £36 at John Lewis Swapping out different-colored cushions is an easy way to change up a color scheme in your outdoor living room and to lean into the vibe you wish to create.

Designing Spaces to Live in With Color

The black bench really works in this already colorful outdoor space, and is giving HAY vibes — the HAY Palissade Garden Dining Bench is also available in other colorways too if you have less color in your garden and want to inject a bit more into it. (Image credit: Manoj Maldé)

A garden isn’t a singular experience either, much like a home isn't. Different areas can support different functions and behaviors depending on how we want to use them. One space may be designed for gathering friends around an outdoor dining table on a summer evening, while another offers somewhere to sit with a morning coffee, read a book, or spend a little time alone at the end of the day.

Hedges, planting, pathways, pergolas, and changes in level can all be used to create zones within a garden, helping define areas for different activities and ways of spending time.

Garden designer and RHS ambassador & judge Manoj Malde is known for his confident and joyful use of color. In his book Your Outdoor Room (available on Amazon), he explores the idea of gardens as a series of distinct spaces designed for living.

“Whether consciously or not, many of us already make these distinctions inside our homes. We create spaces for gathering, relaxing, working, or retreating. Gardens offer the same opportunity. Through color, planting, materials, and layout, different areas can be designed to support different activities, behaviors, and experiences, allowing the garden to function as a true extension of the home.”

Thinking of the garden as part of the home has also led to a growing desire to create a stronger visual connection between indoor and outdoor living spaces.

This doesn't necessarily mean matching everything perfectly, but rather creating a sense of continuity. Colors used inside the home can often be echoed outdoors through planting, painted walls, furniture, pots, or textiles, helping the transition between inside and outside feel more seamless and intentional.

Bringing more color outside doesn't always require redesigning an entire garden. Sometimes a small, focused change can shift how a space feels, whether that’s drawing attention to an overlooked corner, giving a seating area more presence, or helping a previously disconnected part of the garden feel more considered.

Even smaller outdoor spaces, such as balconies, courtyards, or narrow side returns, can be transformed through thoughtful use of color, planting, and layering. The size of the space is often less important than how effectively it supports the way you want to use it.

Outsunny Pergola £249.99 at Wayfair UK You could opt for a simple pergola design, such as this, and let plants and foliage around it add color — or, you could even opt to paint the pergola itself to make more of a statement and keep the rest of the space a little more pared back.

How Color Shapes the Experience of a Garden

The yellow cushions in this outdoor space completely transform it — a few of these Furn Yellow Lottie Outdoor Cushions from Next would add an instant hit of color and texture to your outdoor seating area. (Image credit: Manoj Maldé. Design: Hay Joung Hwang)

Color in a garden doesn't only come from planting. It can come from painted walls and fences, furniture, pots, containers, and decorative features, too. The colors used throughout a garden influence not only what we see, but also the overall experience the space creates.

From a color psychology perspective, different colors can encourage very different feelings and behaviors outdoors.

Here's how different colors can shape the experience of a garden.

Yellow: Yellow can bring a welcome sense of optimism and cheerfulness to a garden, even on cold, gray days. A yellow chair catching the morning sun or a drift of yellow flowers beside a favorite seating area can feel like being greeted with a cheerful hello each time you step outside.

From soft butter, primrose, and straw yellows through to brighter sunflower, golden, and citrus yellows, yellow retains its sunny nature and can help make outdoor spaces feel more welcoming and uplifting.

Red and Orange: Red and orange are the colors that get the party started. Used together, they can help create a party zone within the garden, the sort of space where the music gets turned up, laughter fills the air, and people start to let their hair down.

From vibrant tangerine and marigold orange to fiery reds, these colors bring the riot of color Lee describes earlier in the article. Fun, playful, and full of energy, they can help create outdoor spaces where sitting still is the last thing on anyone's mind.

Blue and Purple: Blue and purple can create a more reflective experience within a garden. A seating area surrounded by lavender, salvia, nepeta, and agapanthus, or accented with soft blue and purple details, can feel like somewhere to relax with a book, a coffee, or simply a few moments to yourself.

From gentle sky blues and cornflower through to periwinkle, lavender, and lilac, these colors can help create spaces that feel more mentally calming and contemplative.

Green: From soft sage and moss greens through to deeper olive and forest greens, green can help create a sense of balance and reassurance. A garden filled with layers of green can feel restorative and comforting, offering a welcome respite from the pace and demands of everyday life.

Black and Charcoal: Black and charcoal work particularly well in more minimalist, pared-back gardens. A black fence or charcoal wall can complement a cleaner, more streamlined aesthetic, drawing attention to a striking sculpture, specimen tree, or carefully chosen planting scheme, allowing a few key elements to take center stage.

Another way black and charcoal can be used is to create the illusion of depth. When applied to a fence or wall behind heavy, dense planting, the darker surface can appear to recede into the background, making the boundary itself less noticeable.

It's not simply about being surrounded by plants or flowers. Over time, gardens become part of the rhythm of everyday life. As the seasons change, we begin to notice what is emerging, flowering, fading, or returning, often without consciously realising it.

Perhaps this is one of the reasons gardens can feel so restorative. Not simply because we are outside, but because they reconnect us to the natural cycles of growth, change, and renewal that play out throughout the year.

Beyond the back door, colour takes on a life of its own, becoming part of how we experience the spaces around us. Just as we don't think of colour in our homes as simply decorative, the same can be true of our gardens. Colour plays a role in how we feel, behave, connect, and live, both inside and out.

And as the latest garden color trends show, color is taking a much more design-led approach in 2026.

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