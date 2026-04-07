Black probably tops the list of the 'I’m-not-decorating-my-house-with-that' palette. It instinctively feels moody, grim, and mood-destroying, with a hint of the teenager-in-a-basement-forming-a-grunge-band. But does it really deserve such a decorative reputation?

Yes, black can often absorb light, feel all-encompassing and intense – but not all blacks are made equal. A traditional, digital style black is a shade lacking light. Completely. It’s a void, disappearing into shadow and somehow appearing deep and flat at the same time. But in real life (aka not on a screen), true black is rare — which is why when you place two black objects together, they’re usually slightly different tones. In the home, black’s undertones will be the difference between clinical and cozy, harsh and soft.

Take Obsidian Heart, for example — while on first glance it might seem like a classic black, get to know it and you’ll notice a warmth coming from its brown undertone, and how it casts an earthy and rugged mood.

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Black is an often-overlooked tool for anchoring and balancing a room, creating contrast and boosting the impact of other materials, and using its light-absorbing powers to create intimacy and atmosphere.

But this is a shade to be approached carefully, especially when decorating with color alongside it. The trick is in how you use it — in small doses, with the right finishes, alongside the right materials and in the right places, the enveloping heaviness, lifeless flatness, and depressing drabness simply cease to exist. Here’s how to make black work in the home.

Use Black as a Framing Device

Black is a good tool for outlining details in a room. (Image credit: Amaury Laparra. Design: Victoria Maria)

Let’s ease in nice and small. Which, with black, is a very chic and considered way to go. This is a tone that welcomes being used as a contrast in design in limited amounts, to highlight existing features of the room — drawing the eye around the shape of an architectural feature, furniture, or other details.

Even just a smattering of black in a home creates presence. "In interior design, using a little black here and there works magic. It immediately enhances everything," says interior designer Victoria-Maria Geyer. "When used sparingly, the power of black can quieten a room, allowing other design aspects to speak more clearly — without black, elements can blur into one another."

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"Small touches of black enhance the room itself," explains Victoria-Maria. "It underlines the shapes of everything, sharpening the space, adding depth without weight, and bringing a crispness that keeps everything distinct. Black in small doses never overwhelms, quietly organizing a space."

"Black edits a room. When you bring black into a space in a small way, it needs to be thin and very well proportioned," Victoria-Maria advises. "A thin frame, a line, a base is just enough to sharpen a space without overwhelming it. It almost feels like an architectural element since it gives structure to both color and texture."

Combine Black With White in a Pattern

Black and white make natural, dynamic bedfellows. (Image credit: Molly Culver. Design: Meredith Owen Interiors)

Black and white have long gone hand in hand design-wise, and black and white patterns are the most freeing, expressive way to combine the two shades. Alongside its tonal opposite, black shines, becoming clearer, cleaner, and more graphic. Next to this pale shade, black seems darker, yet somehow less heavy as there's balance in the interior design, yin-yang-like.

"A black and white pattern instantly brings energy to a space," says Meredith Owen, Principal Designer and Owner of Meredith Owen Interiors. "It creates contrast and personality without overwhelming the room, because the palette is so simple. A monochrome pattern breaks up the intensity of black, so it feels lighter and a bit more sophisticated as well as playful. It’s a great way to introduce dimension."

When working with bold black-and-white schemes, the trick is knowing how to smooth the contrast so it feels deliberate rather than harsh. "To prevent a black and white pattern from feeling too stark or high drama, layering in warmth makes all the difference," Meredith advises. "Natural materials like timber, stone, and brass soften the contrast and keep the area feeling inviting, rather than sharp."

"Treat the pattern like a statement piece," she continues. "Keep surrounding elements a little quieter so it can really stand out. Avoid mixing too many competing patterns in the same palette; letting one bold moment lead is the most effortless and intentional."

Meredith Owen Interior Designer With a signature aesthetic of mixing materials, juxtaposing styles and using dramatic pops of color, Meredith Owen – Principal Designer and Owner of Texas studio Meredith Owen Interiors – fuses timeless traditionalism with a modern, refined aesthetic.

Temper Black With Timber

Timber naturally softens this black bedroom wall. (Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: Jase Sullivan)

If you’re drawn to large black surfaces, but are worried about being swallowed up by their harshness, mixing them with timbers could be the way forward. Swathes of wood subdue the impact of black, connecting the mind to the organic blacks found in nature — charcoal, oil, a crow’s feather, or the night’s sky — which transforms the room into something grounded, tactile, and unexpectedly comforting.

"I prefer a black-stained timber over a painted black surface, as it allows the natural movement of the grain to remain visible, giving the material depth and life," says interior designer Jase Sullivan. "Many people assume darker colors make a room feel smaller, but I find the opposite. Black can create a sense of infinity; it recedes visually, playing a subtle trick on the eye and making a space feel more expansive and immersive."

Wood acts as a counterpoint to black, mollifying its weight while highlighting the materiality of the room. "Introducing timber elements — through the ceiling, floor, and furniture — softens the intensity of black walls, and prevents the area from feeling heavy or enclosed. It brings warmth and texture, allowing the black to feel layered rather than flat. The contrast gives the space structure, while keeping the overall mood calm and grounded. Try mid-tone timbers, such as walnut or American oak, for a seamless, tonal transition."

Jase Sullivan Interior Designer Blending timeless elegance and contemporary sensibility, Sydney and LA-based interior designer Jase Sullivan is celebrated for his fluency in color, texture, and form, his spaces balancing luxury, personality, and timeless design.

Introduce Black to the Ceiling

(Image credit: Oliver Perrott. Design: Emily Rickard)

Not quite feeling a full black wall, but want to make a bold dark statement? Then the fifth wall — AKA the decorating the ceiling — is here to help. Black ceilings may seem ultra-avant-garde, but they are beautifully livable if done cleverly. The keyword here is balance.

Black ceilings challenge convention while adding a tailored edge. "For something slick and edgy, take black overhead," advises interior designer Emily Rickard. "Black ceilings work because they draw the eye upward and create a cocooning effect that feels more architectural than a painted wall, subtly lowering the perceived ceiling height and making the space feel more intimate and intentional rather than just dark."

And it’s not just black paint that works way up high. "Introducing a subtle pattern within the black via a wallpaper adds another layer of interest — it softens the flatness of a solid dark plane, catches the light gently, and gives the ceiling movement and texture so it feels decorative rather than overpowering."

"When bringing black onto the ceiling, make sure the rest of the room has a depth to balance it, and one or two other spots with black in them can create that perfect design triangle or 'trio'. You don't necessarily have to balance with black on the walls — it can be in the furniture or furnishings."

Bring Color Into the Darkness

Black and white isn't your limit for a room's palette. (Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

If you’re more of a color person, but all of this talk about decorating with black has you intrigued, then there’s a compromise for you. There’s a certain type of color that works well with black, where the black — even if it’s across a large surface — steps back and acts as an almost-neutral backdrop.

"Black creates a striking contrast for colorful accents, allowing them to truly stand out. Used as a base, it provides a chic, minimalist foundation that can easily support a wide range of hues," says Helen Shaw, a color expert at Benjamin Moore. "Black acts as a ‘visual pause’, anchoring and grounding the room, and preventing vibrant colors from feeling chaotic or overly playful, while still allowing them to take center stage."

It’s the interplay of color that ups the character and soul of a black wall. "Adding color against a black wall transforms a space from merely dark to carefully curated," continues Helen. "Introducing other hues prevents the black from feeling flat or oppressive, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere instead of a gloomy one."

"Pairing black with muted colors like creamy white or hushed pink, especially in textured materials or woodwork, enhances the depth of the wall color and creates a layered, sophisticated yet relaxed space," Helen explains. "Pushed-back shades provide contrast without overwhelming the area, letting black act as a grounding element."

Black and dark paint colors are intimidating, but push past the moment of panic when the paint tin is first opened and your home will thank you. But black is nothing if not versatile. There are options, it’s not a wall-or-nothing situation. From small black moments, to looking at the room from a different perspective, to bringing in carefully curated colors and materials, when given the chance, black transforms from intimidating to indispensable, giving spaces depth, warmth, and quiet authority, with nary a hint of gloom.

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