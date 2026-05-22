When furnishing a home (and I'm speaking from experience here), it's easy to feel like it's finished once the larger furniture pieces are in place — a sofa to sit on, a coffee table to style, and a rug underfoot. However, it's actually the smaller elements, like curtains, that breathe life into a room, and a detail out of place can become a total distraction. Have you made a massive mistake with your curtains? Let's find out.

Curtains are like piping on a cake; it might not be the first thing you think of, but it's a detail that can ultimately tie a design together. You want the style of curtains you choose to complement your broader scheme, serve a functional purpose, and, of course, add decoration. Choose too heavy or too short, and your window dressing goes from cherry-on-top to absolute flop.

So, to ensure you don't make a costly curtain mistake, I've asked the experts what the most common problems people run into when hanging window treatments. From the wrong material to foregoing function, these are six easy-to-make curtain mistakes to avoid.

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1. Choosing the Wrong Fabric

DO INSTEAD: Certain materials will allow light to pass through, creating an added effect in a space. (Image credit: Jeffrey Guckert. Design: Seventh & Stone)

"There are a few curtain mistakes I see come up again and again that can quietly undermine an otherwise beautiful space, and it usually starts with fabric," shares Haley Weidenbaum, co-founder of custom window treatment company Everhem. And it's not surprising, as fabric is typically the first decision you will make when choosing your drapery.

Modern window treatments occupy so much visual real estate, so when the material is the wrong weight, overly shiny, or synthetic, it can throw off the entire room. Even when working within a budget, "fabric is one place I always encourage people to be especially thoughtful," says Haley. Consider how much light you want in the space and the weight of the other decor in the room — this will help you find the right balance when choosing the curtain fabric.

What material to use typically varies space to space, but "As a general rule, I'd steer away from treatments that feel too heavy or too competitive when layered together," says Haley. At the same time, "I don’t think every fabric needs to match exactly," she adds. "The goal is for the materials to feel complementary and connected, not identical or competing for attention."

Haley Weidenbaum Social Links Navigation Designer and Founder Haley Weidenbaum is an interior designer and the co-founder of the custom window treatment company, Everhem. Everham was founded in Los Angeles in 2019 by Haley and her husband, Adam, with a simple belief guiding how they approach curtains: window treatments are transformative — and deserve the same intention as every other design decision.

2. The Wrong Measurements for Your Space

DO INSTEAD: Sometimes a bit of extra fabric pooling has quite a beautiful effect (like shown above), but other times it can read as a mistake. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Arent Pyke)

Length, width, fit, and style are just as important as fabric. You might want a beautiful pooling drape (a popular curtain trend right now), but when all is said and done, it might not be the right fit for your specific window. The same can be said for curtains that hang a few inches too high.

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Curtains that fall too short can instantly make a room feel unfinished, while even the smallest measurement detail can impact how well the treatment functions. "An extra eighth of an inch can be the difference between a true blackout curtain effect and a sliver of light coming in," says Haley. Choosing long versus short curtains isn't always just about aesthetics, but functionality, too.

"Getting the measurements, placement, proportions, and overall style right is what makes a window treatment feel tailored and intentional, rather than like an afterthought," says Haley. If you want dramatic drapery, you'll need a few inches more in length, while a clean, crisp finish requires curtains that hit the floor perfectly.

3. Forgetting to Prioritize the Purpose

DO INSTEAD: These cafe curtains add privacy and style while letting the window design shine. (Image credit: Jenny Forsberg. Design: Gotain)

The biggest curtain mistake, in my opinion, is foregoing functionality altogether. Window dressings are designed to be both stylish and practical, and when you've leaned too far in favor of fashion, you lose the advantage of even having curtains.

So, what type of blind, shade, or curtain should your room have? Well, there really is no one-size-fits-all approach, and the right treatment can vary so much from room to room. "A bedroom, kitchen, living room, and narrow hallway window all call for something different, so I always start by considering what the space needs in terms of privacy, light control, and ease of use," says Haley.

You may think you want long, flowing linen on your dining room window treatments, but perhaps a cafe curtain is more realistic for adding privacy without overwhelming the space. On the other hand, layering window treatments in the bedroom is ideal for combining light-blocking solutions with versatile styling. Always remember why you need curtains in the first place.

4. Falling Flat on Execution

DO INSTEAD: The slim design of the Roman blinds matches the sleek wood-paneled walls perfectly. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jessica Gersten Design)

Getting the styling of your curtains wrong can be a disastrous mistake, and by this, I mean not properly executing the treatment you've chosen.

Say you've found a beautiful sheer Roman blind to filter the light in your living room, and you've chosen a lovely patterned curtain to layer with it. However, when it comes time to hang your curtains, this combination isn't sitting quite how you imagined it would. In this situation, there could be a few styling mistakes happening. Perhaps the architecture of the space and the curtain type aren't a match, or maybe the material combinations aren't adding up.

Haley says, "Adding too much fabric where the architecture can't really support it tends to overwhelm rather than elevate." Knowing when to do less is just as important as knowing how to layer well. "The one scenario where I'd generally avoid layering is on a very narrow window," she adds.

To avoid choosing the wrong curtain style, Haley says to look at the space as a whole — "How the treatment functions, how it fits the window, how it interacts with the light, and how the style complements everything else in the room," she says. "The details really do add up, and when each one is considered, the window treatment feels like an intentional part of the design rather than an afterthought."

5. Not Using the Right Hardware for Your Curtains

DO INSTEAD: The dark curtain rail adds a beautiful contrast in this room. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Nancy Gouldstone Architects)

Lastly, curtains are a lot more than the piece of material that hangs in your window —there are the poles, rails, rings, hooks, and holdbacks, too. There are certain times when one works over the other, and vice versa.

For instance, a curtain rod, or even a double curtain rod, blends beautifully into traditional spaces or rooms with ornate detailing, as hanging curtains this way adds visible embellishment. On the other hand, curtain tracks work better in more minimalist spaces.

Plus, the hardware you choose should also consider the practicality of holding the weight of your curtains. "Custom drapes are much heavier than off-the-shelf curtains as they use more fabric to create fullness and are often lined," explains Davina Olgivie, founder of Wovn Home. "A telescoping rod will usually not be strong enough and sag in the middle with the weight of custom draperies. Custom rods, however, are made of solid, strong material, usually iron or steel, and cut to the exact length needed."



So if your curtains aren't feeling as luxurious as you imagined, don't worry, these are the most common curtain mistakes to make — and they are easy to fix. The best curtain design will add privacy without completely blocking the light, and look stylish while doing it.

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