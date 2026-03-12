If it's never occurred to you to update your curtains for the spring and summer months, you're not alone. That said, it's a really easy way to give your space a subtle, seasonal lift and make the most of natural light. While thick curtains in insulating fabrics are a brilliant way to keep heat in and add coziness during the colder months, they can feel heavy and clunky as the weather turns, leaving your home crying out for a refresh.

Studio Peake's founder, Sarah Peake, is a big fan of voiles and sheers for letting more light in and reducing visual bulk around a window. "Sheers stack far more neatly than thick, lined curtains, so when they’re open they don’t encroach on the glazing, and when drawn, they provide a beautiful, soft glow," she tells me. "I particularly love a sheer with subtle texture, like a slubby linen or fine woven detail, as it adds tonal interest and depth while still feeling calm and airy."

But putting away your winter drapes isn't just about playing into curtain trends. It can also extend their lifespan, which is particularly appealing if you've invested in a bespoke pair. But make sure they're clean and treated for moths before storing them in a sealed bag away from sunlight. Below, I've tapped up Sarah, and Côte de Folk's Sophie Rowell, for more seasonal curtain-switching advice. Here's what they shared.

Article continues below

1. Swap Solid Curtains for Sheers

Studio Peake chose sheer curtains with a subtle stripe to frame these Crittall-style windows. (Image credit: Studio Peake)

If your curtains felt cozy in the winter months, but now seem a tad overpowering, follow interior designer Sarah Peake's advice: "Using a sheer curtain is a wonderful way to keep a room feeling layered and intimate, without overwhelming the space with heavy swathes of fabric that block valuable natural light," she says.

"For this living space, we chose an unlined sheer to soften the industrial metal-framed windows," she adds. "The delicacy of the fabric gently diffuses the light while still allowing the architecture to shine."

LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Linen Voile Panel Onega £47.99 at La Redoute UK

Sarah Peake Social Links Navigation Founder & Creative Director A London-based studio specializing in timeless, tailored interiors, Studio Peak's approach plays with the tension between old and new to create imaginative spaces that are filled with surprising details. Sarah's team offers expertize in interior architectural design, decoration, and art consultancy, and takes a holistic approach to each project.

2. Switch a Heavy Blind for a Pretty Panel

Try a pretty fabric panel if you don't need a fully functioning blind but want to add a decorative flourish to your window. (Image credit: Côte de Folk)

When Sophie Rowell, founder of interiors studio Côte de Folk, revamped this kitchen, she dressed the window with a slender fabric panel (almost like a kitchen cafe curtain), rather than installing a full-length blind. It's a clever way to add a decorative touch without crowding a window that doesn't need covering.

"The window dressing was crafted from an antique tablecloth," she shares. "The blues pick up the window frame color, while the checked design mirrors the bespoke gingham floor below: a small but deliberate detail that ties the scheme together."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plus, it's mounted on a retractable pole, making installation really simple.

Sophie Rowell Social Links Navigation Founder Sophie Rowell, founder of celebrated Kent-based studio Côte de Folk, draws on a 22-year career as an art director fashion stylist for her playful, personal and collaborative design approach. Sophie's signature style can't be pigeonholed into a single look, but always results in uplifting spaces full of originality.

3. Choose Pale Curtains to Prevent Fading

Pale linen curtains offset the impact of strong primary colors in this cheerful bedroom, and won't fade in the bright summer sun. (Image credit: Studio Peake)

"There is nothing more disappointing than seeing a beautiful, colorful fabric fade in strong sunlight," says Sarah. "Direct sun can strip dyes surprisingly quickly, particularly in south-facing rooms."

That's why she opts for off-white or pale linen curtains in sunnier spaces. "They feel fresh and uplifting in daylight, and they also act as a foil to bolder colors and patterns elsewhere in the room," Sarah adds.

If you can't bear to live without your colorful curtains until autumn, Sarah recommends incorporating sheer roller blinds. "These act as a practical barrier during the brightest parts of the day and significantly extend the life of your curtain fabric," she says.

John Lewis Pure Cotton Pair Lined Pencil Pleat Curtains £35 at John Lewis

4. Add Bamboo Blinds for a Laidback Look

Woven bamboo blinds change the mood of a space in an instant, resulting in a relaxed, holiday-home feel. (Image credit: Côte de Folk)

Bamboo blinds (or chik blinds) originated in India and are perfect for filtering light and blocking heat during the warmer months. The woven construction and rustic appeal lend any space a laidback, beach-house vibe, and they're incredibly easy to install.

"I love incorporating Chik blinds into our projects," says Sophie. "They bring a sense of texture and movement, casting soft shadows and keeping the space feeling light and airy. They’re also wonderfully versatile and work well when layered with curtains to add depth without heaviness."

5. Layer Blackout Curtains and Sheers

Combining blackout-lined curtains with sheer blinds or voile panels lets you control light throughout the day. (Image credit: Studio Peake)

"In bedrooms especially, we often install a sheer Roman blind behind blackout-lined curtains," explains Sarah. "This gives flexibility throughout the day while ensuring complete darkness at night."

An off-white linen with a gentle slub is her favorite curtain fabric, she shares. "Linen handles light beautifully: it softens and diffuses it in a way that feels natural and relaxed," she adds. "During the day, the sheer serves as a screen, and when the nights get lighter in spring and summer, the blackout curtains ensure an uninterrupted night’s sleep."

Gotain Soft Roman Blind Sheer Linen £350 at gotain.com

6. Don't Forget Your Shower Curtain!

Vintage French linen bedding found a new life as an elegant shower curtain in this light and peaceful bathroom. (Image credit: Côte de Folk)

If you've been meaning to ditch that tired shower curtain, add it to your spring-cleaning task list — your bathroom will thank you for it. "We always create our own bespoke shower curtains for projects; bathrooms can sometimes feel a bit sterile, so it's a great way to add character," says Sophie.

The interior designer cleverly repurposed an antique French linen sheet monogrammed with the homeowner's initials for the space shown above. And, as long as you add a waterproof liner (readily available on Amazon), almost any fabric can be used as a shower curtain, so you can effortlessly change things up throughout the year.

7. To Inject Pattern Into a Dark Scheme

Depending on the time of the year, and accessible natural light, sometimes patterns can aid or weigh-down a space. (Image credit: Studio Peake)

While deliberately dark and moody rooms feel cocooning in the depths of winter, you might find that when spring sets in, you find yourself gravitating towards the brighter, more uplifting spaces in your home. "In dark or saturated spaces, introducing pattern can be transformative. It lifts the mood and adds personality," says Sarah.

"In this study, the pink paint was drenched across the walls and joinery, so we needed a curtain material with an off-white background to reintroduce lightness into the scheme," she explains. "I love this Titley and Marr fabric; it instantly evokes spring. The floral pattern dancing across the fabric brings a sense of joy and movement to the room."

John Lewis Suzani Floral Embroidery Pencil Pleat Pair Blackout Lined Curtains, Multi £140 at John Lewis

I'm well aware that finding the right style of curtains can be a tricky task, even before you've considered whether they're suitable for year-round use. Hopefully, this guide helps and reminds you that, when it comes to interiors, there's no one-and-done solution — your space should ebb and flow throughout the seasons and years, just as you do.