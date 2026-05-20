4 Colors That Are Good for Your Garden, According to Feng Shui — It's All About Balancing the Elements in Your Landscape's Palette
And as Feng Shui experts tell us, there's at least one element and its color that will surprise you...
When designing your outdoor space, crafting a color palette might not be at the top of your mind. Typically, it's more about finding decor that's durable, plants that are easy to grow, and paving that doesn't require frequent retouching. However, Feng Shui practitioner Anjie Cho tells me that al fresco color schemes deserve balance.
"From a backyard Feng Shui perspective, the five elements are wood, fire, earth, metal, and water," she notes. "Color is one of the easiest ways to introduce elemental harmony. And it can be especially fun to execute through flowers, paving, decor, and furniture."
Think red for fire, brown for Earth, silver and white for metal, and black for water. But here's a granular look at the best ways to inject these colors into your garden design for good Feng Shui.
1. Red for Fire
"To channel the element of fire in your garden, red is the color to pepper into your landscape design," says Anjie Cho. "And you can do this by planting a Japanese maple or red flowers."
This Acer Palmatum Japanese Maple from Crocus and this Geranium 'Best Red' F1 flowers from Thompson & Morgan are striking choices. Or, you can also spice up the space by decorating with terracotta pots and other vibrant accent pieces.
This fiery stool from HAY is a great way to channel the unexpected red theory in your garden.
Anjie Cho is an architect and Feng Shui educator from New York. She's been in the industry since 1999 and is now the co-founder of the Mindful Design Feng Shui School. She is also the author of Holistic Spaces, Mindful Homes, and co-author of Mindful Living.
2. Brown for Earth
"When it comes to the Earth element, brown is the best color to include in your outdoor color palette," says Anjie. "I suggest opting for brown paving as a low-maintenance patio color, or even a simple wood bench."
Decor crafted from acacia or teak is ideal, as these are among the best woods for outdoor spaces. And using curved forms will further enhance the energy in your garden by preventing poison arrows in Feng Shui.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
This wooden bench from La Redoute is a lovely addition to your outdoor dining room.
3. Silver and White for Metal
"For the metal element, you have an option of decorating with splashes of white or silver," says Anjie. "Consider planting elegant white flowers or adding a contemporary edge through silver garden decor in the form of glazed metallic orbs."
Delicate white blooms are some of the best plants for a tranquil patio. This Hydrangea Arborescens FlowerWOW from Crocus and these Antirrhinum Majus 'White Giant' F1 Snapdragons from Sarah Raven are a lovely textural addition.
Bring in white but make it fun with this inflated decor planter from Home Studyo.
4. Black for Water
"Lastly, you have the element of water, which is represented in Feng Shui through black," Anjie advises. "I would decorate a garden with black gravel, riverstones, or even slate."
A chic way to bring this color outside is through black garden fences. It adds a layer of privacy while making your garden boundary feel elevated. I also recommend looking to goth gardens for some black planting inspiration.
As far as outdoor fireplace ideas go, this bowl design from Höfats offers a cool, contemporary finish.
While you restore harmony to your backyard, take a moment to scroll through the hottest furniture trends of the year. And for more Feng Shui advice, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.