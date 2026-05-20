When designing your outdoor space, crafting a color palette might not be at the top of your mind. Typically, it's more about finding decor that's durable, plants that are easy to grow, and paving that doesn't require frequent retouching. However, Feng Shui practitioner Anjie Cho tells me that al fresco color schemes deserve balance.

"From a backyard Feng Shui perspective, the five elements are wood, fire, earth, metal, and water," she notes. "Color is one of the easiest ways to introduce elemental harmony. And it can be especially fun to execute through flowers, paving, decor, and furniture."

Think red for fire, brown for Earth, silver and white for metal, and black for water. But here's a granular look at the best ways to inject these colors into your garden design for good Feng Shui.

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1. Red for Fire

A flourishing red tree can add fall color and bring a vibrance to your outdoor space that feels bold and beautiful. (Image credit: Dion Robeson. Design: Sandy Anghie Architect)

"To channel the element of fire in your garden, red is the color to pepper into your landscape design," says Anjie Cho. "And you can do this by planting a Japanese maple or red flowers."

This Acer Palmatum Japanese Maple from Crocus and this Geranium 'Best Red' F1 flowers from Thompson & Morgan are striking choices. Or, you can also spice up the space by decorating with terracotta pots and other vibrant accent pieces.

Anjie Cho Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Expert Anjie Cho is an architect and Feng Shui educator from New York. She's been in the industry since 1999 and is now the co-founder of the Mindful Design Feng Shui School. She is also the author of Holistic Spaces, Mindful Homes, and co-author of Mindful Living.

2. Brown for Earth

Deep chocolate browns are a gorgeous way to ground your garden. (Image credit: Ibrahim Ozunbar. Design: ACARARCH)

"When it comes to the Earth element, brown is the best color to include in your outdoor color palette," says Anjie. "I suggest opting for brown paving as a low-maintenance patio color, or even a simple wood bench."

Decor crafted from acacia or teak is ideal, as these are among the best woods for outdoor spaces. And using curved forms will further enhance the energy in your garden by preventing poison arrows in Feng Shui.

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3. Silver and White for Metal

Blur the boundaries by bringing chrome decor outdoors with these sleek Aluminium Hourglass Pots from Ferm Living. (Image credit: Ferm Living)

"For the metal element, you have an option of decorating with splashes of white or silver," says Anjie. "Consider planting elegant white flowers or adding a contemporary edge through silver garden decor in the form of glazed metallic orbs."

Delicate white blooms are some of the best plants for a tranquil patio. This Hydrangea Arborescens FlowerWOW from Crocus and these Antirrhinum Majus 'White Giant' F1 Snapdragons from Sarah Raven are a lovely textural addition.

4. Black for Water

Soothe the ambiance with black decor like this Garden Lounge Chair Jacob from Westwing. (Image credit: Westwing)

"Lastly, you have the element of water, which is represented in Feng Shui through black," Anjie advises. "I would decorate a garden with black gravel, riverstones, or even slate."

A chic way to bring this color outside is through black garden fences. It adds a layer of privacy while making your garden boundary feel elevated. I also recommend looking to goth gardens for some black planting inspiration.

While you restore harmony to your backyard, take a moment to scroll through the hottest furniture trends of the year. And for more Feng Shui advice, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.