What Does Green Represent in Feng Shui? Here's Your Guide to Designing With This Wood Element for a Harmonious Home

With intentional design being one of the most relevant desires in interiors at the moment, it's no surprise that green is increasingly finding itself in so many chic contemporary homes. And aside from being a grounding color inspired by the lush palette of the natural world, it also carries a powerful energy.

As per the principles of Feng Shui, green symbolizes renewal and vitality. However, to activate this color's aura, you need to mindfully incorporate it into your design blueprint.

So, let's first talk about what green represents in Feng Shui. And then we can move on to decorating with green to properly call on the prosperous energy of this color.

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What Does Green Represent in Feng Shui?

(Image credit: Rory Gardiner. Design: Edition Office)

"In Feng Shui, green is connected to the wood element. You can enhance your Feng Shui by using the five-element color theory, where wood invites energy for growth, new beginnings, and fresh starts," says Anjie Cho, co-founder of Mindful Design Feng Shui School.

"Green represents the bright and expansive energy like springtime, when the buds and green living things begin to push out of the ground and move towards the sunlight."

The most important thing when decorating with this color is to realize your green room ideas in the auspicious zones of your home. And you can start by mapping out the areas that best suit this color.

Anjie Cho Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Expert Anjie Cho is an architect and Feng Shui educator from New York. She's been in the industry since 1999 and is now the co-founder of the Mindful Design Feng Shui School. She is also the author of Holistic Spaces, Mindful Homes, and co-author of Mindful Living.

How Is Green Linked to the Bagua Map?

Using the bagua map to identify the best spaces for green will help your home fashion the color with good luck. (Image credit: Pablo Veiga. Design: The Unlisted Collective)

In Feng Shui, green represents growth, renewal, and vitality. So learning how to use a bagua map will help you connect this color to the rooms and zones that best align with its spirit.

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Typically, the Eastern and Southeastern zones of your house are ideal for green decor. The former is connected to the family and health area, so using it here will promote familial bonds and promote your health, too.

Whereas, when using green in the Southeastern parts, also known as the wealth and prosperity area, you are activating abundance and nourishing your financial side.

How to Use Green in Feng Shui?

Prosperous rooms will take to green beautifully, while injecting character into your home. (Image credit: Lick)

"In general, from a Feng Shui perspective, houseplants connect our homes to nature. Healthy, vibrant plants bring in the wood element for growth, healing, and uplifting life energy," says Anjie.

"A plant placed in your Feng Shui entryway welcomes chi into your home. If possible, select a plant that is easy to care for, with soft, heart-shaped leaves. This brings in easeful, peaceful energy. One of my personal favorites is the pothos."

She also recommends introducing green through decorative accents. Think green vases, pillows, artwork, or even branches. And of course, you can always channel the color through green paints.

"You can use green on accent walls in rooms like the living room or family room, or even the kitchen. If you are looking for more vitality and energy, as well as healing, soft muted tones of green are suitable for bedroom spaces," she advises.

"I also love the idea of creating DIY art with green. Find some lovely green paints and a blank canvas to create your own home decor embodying the wood element for better Feng Shui."

At the end of the day, it's all about manifesting green in the mediums that feel intuitively appropriate for your space. Whether that's color-drenching an entire space or soft-launching the color bit by bit.

If you're curious to know more about the best palette for your home, I recommend getting a Feng Shui color reading. It'll give you a good idea of the most auspicious swatches for your space.

And for more information on how colors contribute to the energy of your space, like the representation of blue in Feng Shui, sign up to our newsletter.