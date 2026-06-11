This Hotel Room Trick Is the Idea to Steal If You've Got a Very Small Bedroom

Hotel rooms get a bad rap. Yes, they can be bland, boring, and devoid of personality, but these formulaic spaces are also home to some of the smartest space-saving ideas around. Intuitive layouts, balanced symmetry, impeccably neat bed styling — there's a reason they feel so effortlessly put together. And when it comes to making small bedrooms feel bigger, there's one hotel-inspired trick designers return to time and again.

If you've ever checked into a hotel room and wondered how it manages to feel so spacious despite its compact footprint, you're not alone. There's this airy, uncluttered quality that the best hotel rooms seem to achieve with ease, and much of that comes down to a deceptively simple layout decision. It's the kind of detail that you'll barely notice, yet has a remarkable impact on how your bedroom feels.

The answer? Floating nightstands. For anyone searching for smart, space-saving solutions that make a small bedroom layout feel more streamlined, here's where to start. Simple, practical, and surprisingly transformative, they're the sort of easy switch that can quickly transform a compact sleep sanctuary into one that feels capacious. Here's why.

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Why Choose Floating Nightstands?

Give your bedroom the illusion of greater space by lifting your nightstands off the floor, hotel-style (Image credit: Elise Scott. Design: APC Build. Architecture: Chan Architecture)

When space is at a premium, you want furniture that feels visually light. Big, bulky, freestanding nightstands are not the answer. Lifting a nightstand off the ground and onto the wall — as you'll commonly see in hotel rooms — opens up the floorspace and gives the room a far airier feel. It's a trick utilized by hotels everywhere, from Holiday Inn to luxury Hilton stays, and it works wonders in your own home, too.

Alana Marie, principal of Alana Marie Interiors, has worked with the likes of Kelly Wearstler on hotels. Inspired by these designs, she often turns to wall-mounted nightstands as a default choice when designing small bedrooms in residential projects.

"Floating nightstands are something we often use in smaller spaces because they create visual breathing room," she says. "When the furniture appears to hover rather than sit heavily on the floor, the eye travels more easily through the room, helping the space feel calmer and more generous."

She notes how hotels have embraced this approach for years, partly because they create a cleaner, more streamlined aesthetic, but also because they're so practical. The same goes for our own personal homes, too. "In a small bedroom, I think the biggest benefit is the feeling it creates," Alana explains. "You’re removing visual weight and allowing the architecture and material palette to stand on their own. The room feels lighter and more restful."

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The effect of a floating nightstand on design, then, is twofold. "On the physical level, they free up floor space and improve indoor circulation efficiency," explains interior designer Kanika Khurana. "On the psychological level, they amplify the perceived spaciousness of the space."

Alana Marie Interior Designer Alana Marie is a Los-Angeles-based interior designer creating luxury residential interiors that are as immersive as they are beautiful. As Principal of her studio Alana Marie Interiors, she is known for crafting homes that feel layered, and endlessly curious, where every detail tells a story.

How Should You Upgrade a Slim Nightstand?

While these hotel-inspired nightstands have functionality at heart, that doesn't mean they can't be stylish (Image credit: Christian Bense)

To capitalize on the space-saving benefits of floating nightstands, you don't strictly need a nightstand at all. If you're just looking for a surface for your mobile phone and a few bedside essentials, a simple floating shelf like this one, from Amazon, will do the trick just fine.

For a truly utilitarian, hotel-inspired design, Alana says you can't go wrong with these styles. "A slim drawer for everyday essentials and a considered design is all that’s needed," she says. Of course, from a design point of view, however, they're not the most interesting.

If you're hoping to upgrade a wall-mounted nightstand to something more design-forward, Kanika recommends combining simplicity with functionality. "Look for integrated drawers for hidden storage, or built-in charging stations or USB outlets," she says. "Open shelf storage for books or personal items can also be useful, and I'd always recommend minimalist profiles that don't visually dominate the room."

Make sure you still have ample surface space for styling your nightstand, too. The slimmer profile of floating nightstands can be more limiting, but if there's room for a small lamp or vase, you won't have to sacrifice the sort of small details that bring personality to your bedside.

How High Should a Floating Bedside Shelf Be?

Pay attention to proportions to avoid a nightstand that overwhelms your small room (Image credit: La Redoute)

Since floating nightstands are wall-mounted, you'll need to pay attention to where you fix them. The proper height and size will ultimately depend on the overall proportions of both the bed and the entire room. "Shelves that are too large tend to appear bulky and out of place, and for small bedrooms, appropriate narrow models should be prioritized," Kanika says.

"Every floating shelf is different depending on the room, but a good rule of thumb is to keep the surface aligned with the top of the mattress and scaled carefully," adds Alana. "It should feel generous enough for the rituals of daily life without eating into the space too much."

Ferm Living Pilu Shelf - Verdant Green £45 at fermliving.co.uk Inject fun and personality into the bedroom with this abstract nightstand from Ferm Living. It light and simple, yet bursting with character. Zara Home Floating Bedside Table £129.99 at zarahome.com If you're looking for something that feels classically timeless and elegant, look to this floating wooden nightstand with an integrated drawer. Dunelm Wall Mounted Bedside Table £79 at Dunelm Beautifully budget-friendly, this wall-mounted nightstand from Dunelm has an integrated caddy as well as a slim drawer for ultimate convenience.

Often, the best bedroom furniture comes straight out of the hotel designer's playbook. Floating nightstands are perhaps the greatest case in point. Sleek, versatile, and compact, they're the perfect space-saving solution to ensure your small bedroom stays both functional and stylish.