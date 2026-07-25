Designing a kitchen is never easy, and the less space you have to work with, the more difficult it can become. You see, the smaller the space, the more crucial each decision becomes, and nowhere is that more true than with your tiling. This is what will bring color, personality, and life into your kitchen, and, if you choose well, it can even help make your space seem bigger. The only question is: what size tiles are best for a small kitchen?

For anyone familiar with the struggle of designing a small kitchen, this is likely a question you've already spent some time pondering. And, chances are, you've heard arguments for both sides. To some, a smaller tile for a smaller space seems like a logical choice. However, others will argue against this design decision, warning of the countless grout lines and cluttered look that can come with these smaller format tiles. Instead, they'll encourage the use of larger tiles. It can quickly begin to feel like a minefield, and without any proper guidance, it's easy to lose yourself in the debate.

Which is exactly why I went straight to the experts to settle it once and for all. Despite what the internet would have you believe, design is personal, and what works for you may not be the same as what works for others. So, the experts haven't just given their personal preference for the size of kitchen tiles to use in a compact space; they've also shared exactly what effect you'd get from a small tile, as well as what you would achieve with a larger one, so you can weigh the options up for yourself.

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The Effect of Large Tiles in Small Kitchens

In this small kitchen, large terrazzo tiles on the floor bring a calming energy to the room. (Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Claudia Ludwig. Ca'Pietra Tiles)

Much of the discussion surrounding large vs small tiles in small spaces will come back to one thing: grout lines. Choosing the right tiles is all about coming to grips with grout, and with larger tiles, you'll have the benefit of fewer of these visual disturbances.

As Damla Turgut, whose tile brand, Otto Tiles, is favored by many designers and architects alike, explains, "Large format tiles can help bring a sense of calm to a small kitchen because there are fewer grout lines breaking up the surface." In small spaces, frequent grout lines can quickly overwhelm the space, becoming the standout feature above the tiles themselves, which is exactly why, for so many experts, larger format tiles are the more desirable option.

"In most kitchens, there's already a lot going on," adds Damla. "You've got kitchen cabinetry, lighting, built-in appliances, small appliances on the worktop and all the everyday items that come with actually using the space." With all this pre-existing, unavoidable visual stimulation, a calmer effect will usually benefit the space more.

Larger tiles allow for a more continuous, unbroken expanse of material, introducing a more relaxing atmosphere — and in small kitchens, where the space can so quickly feel cramped and cluttered, this will be all the more important. As Ca'Pietra's resident tile expert, Grazzie Wilson says, "They make a surface feel broader and less broken up, so they are especially useful in a narrow galley kitchen or a kitchen where there is already plenty going on."

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However, this is not to say there's no room for error with a larger format tile. Rob Whitaker, from Claybrook Studio, says that while larger tiles can often give a cleaner finish, "If grout lines land awkwardly, you might be better with a smaller tile that will give a more structured and complete pattern which won’t jump out."

The trick lies in the understanding that in small kitchens, bigger isn't always better, with Damla saying, "If the tile is too oversized for the room, it can work against you." Explaining this further, Lesley Taylor, who founded Baked Tiles after working as an interior designer, says, "In a narrow room, an oversized tile may leave you with thin slivers along both sides or a series of obvious cuts around an island."

Top Ceramics White Gold Marble Tiles Porcelain Matt Floor Wall £46.89 at B&Q Size: 60 x 60 cm These large tiles bring a luxurious feel to a modern kitchen, with gorgeous golden veining. Duratile Designs Beck Sandstone Natural Stone Effect Textured Porcelain Floor Tile £25.20 at B&Q Size: 60 x 60 cm Designed to mimic the look of sandstone, these porcelain tiles are suitable for indoor and outdoor use, so would be perfect for kitchens that lead on to patios. Claybrook Chunk Sand Big Chip £30 at claybrookstudio.co.uk Size: 80 x 80 cm If you want a neutral finish, but still want to add some texture and character, terrazzo is the perfect choice.

The Effect of Small Tiles in Small Kitchens

Small, patterned tiles introduce plenty of personality and color to smaller kitchens. (Image credit: Otto Tiles)

Starting with the obvious, the smaller the tile, the more grout lines there will be. In practice, this can result in an overly cluttered finish. "A kitchen is already a busy place, but in a compact kitchen, that extra level of detail can make the space feel very fussy," explains Damla.

Plus, grout lines don't just present aesthetic issues; they can raise some practical ones, too. Grout lines require constant maintenance to keep them from looking dirty and worn-out, making them a far less effective choice for anyone hoping for a low-maintenance kitchen.

However, small tiles aren't all bad. As Leah says, "Small tiles can be incredibly useful when you want to give a compact kitchen some identity. They follow corners and uneven walls more easily, and they are perfect for bringing detail to the area between the worktop and wall units."

Many of our favorite kitchen tile trends include smaller-format tiles, and they can bring a far more detailed, characterful look than you'd achieve with a larger slab tile.

Grazzie echoes this point, saying, "Small tiles bring more movement and more personality, which is exactly why I love them on a kitchen splashback." They offer more opportunity to experiment with patterned tiled layouts, like the popular plaid tile trend, or even a classic checkerboard effect.