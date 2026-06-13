Nothing pulls a room together quite like a rug. It's the little touch of softness that every space needs — something to add a bit of color, texture, and pattern, injecting a sense of life into what could otherwise be a flat, hard space. And now, with this trend, we've found a way to bring this personality into one of the rooms that needs it most - your kitchen.

A functionality-first space, it's easy for kitchens to quickly become dominated by cooler, harder materials, making the need for color and softness all the more important. However, with all the water, oil, and other spillages that your kitchen flooring withstands, a beautiful kitchen rug may not be the best option. Which is exactly why these 'tile rugs' provide such a genius solution. With all the color, personality, and intrigue of a traditional rug, but with far more durability and permanence, this is the perfect way to inject some more life into your kitchen design. Whether you opt for a small patch or a larger design, these tiled features offer a way to bring some definition to your floor plan, especially useful in open-plan spaces.

It's a kitchen tile trend that's beginning to gain some traction, gradually popping up in more and more design projects, and we expect that it won't be long before it really takes over. So, this is what the experts think about this unique flooring style, so you can get ahead of the curve.

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What Are 'Tile Rugs'?

"The checkerboard pattern in an unexpected color combination creates a really fun and memorable design moment," says Jamie. (Image credit: Fireclay Tiles)

As the name suggests, tile rugs refer to a specific style of floor tiling, in which a small patch of floor is laid with tiles, often of a patterned variety, while the rest of the surrounding floor is finished in an alternate material, creating the effect of a tiled rug lying across your flooring. And while this kitchen flooring trend may feel distinctly new, like many interior design trends, it draws on the styles of centuries past.

This is, in many ways, particularly unsurprising for a trend that revolves around the use of tiles within the home. The use of decorative tiles dates back as far as the third millennium, and the material was frequently used to embellish tombs and pyramids in ancient Egypt. These previous uses lay the groundwork for the current 'tile rug' trend we're seeing today.

As Otto Tiles founder, Damla Turgut explains, "Tile rugs draw on a long tradition of decorative flooring, from mosaic courtyards to hand-laid cement tile schemes, where a change in pattern or color was used to define a particular area within a larger room."

Over the years, we've seen these historical tile styles taking on new forms, reinterpreted with new, modern approaches, taking on a whole new life, like the unswept floor trend, and now the same is happening again with these tile rugs.

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"The inspiration came from wanting to modernize a very classic design concept," notes Jamie Chappel, VP at Fireclay Tile. "While we love traditional tile rugs, you don’t often see them utilized in a modern way, but they can be incredibly cool and relevant."

In the past, tile rugs would often be used in bathrooms or for patio flooring, offering a way to bring more decorative flair to these spaces. However, these were typically done in a relatively traditional style, in contrast to the striking finishes we're seeing today.

When Should You Use This Design Feature?

A tile rug can bring some more design flair to an otherwise simple room. (Image credit: Blakes London)

The reason this flooring trend is so effective is that it's not just decorative; it's functional, too.

If there's one thing that has defined how we design our homes over the past few decades, it's the rise in open-plan living. Above all else, people value a sense of openness and flow in their homes, choosing a free-flowing floor plan over a clearly defined layout. And though this style certainly has its merits, it is not without its downfalls. Chief among these problems is the lack of distinction in open-plan living. Without structural separation, it's easy for all your rooms to blend into one another, which is exactly why tile rugs are so perfect.

"A tile rug can subtly delineate and zone different functions within a space, whether that's anchoring a dining area, framing a kitchen island, or creating a sense of arrival in a hallway," explains Damla. It offers a way to zone the space, while also adding design appeal. "It's a practical design tool, but it also creates moments of decoration and surprise within a scheme and also allows you to introduce a layer of detail and craftsmanship that might otherwise be lost within a larger expanse of flooring."

This is particularly useful around rooms that play a more functional role, like the kitchen. "A tile rug naturally delineates the kitchen workspace, making it feel like its own distinct room," explains Jamie. "This is especially helpful in open floor plans or smaller footprints like an apartment."

Much like with a traditional rug, this tiling style is a great way to bring color and texture into your design without it feeling overwhelming. "A tile rug allows you to create visual impact without committing to a fully patterned or colorful floor," says Damla.

It means you can stick with the neutral kitchen colors you love, while also introducing some intrigue and character to your space.

How to Get the Look

Combine different tiles to create a bordered effect. (Image credit: Tom Kurek. Design: JT GRUPA)

Which leads us on to the fun part... how to recreate the look at home.

Arguably, the most important step, the tiles you choose will be the key to success with this design. The color, tile shape, and pattern you select will all form the overall feeling of your kitchen, and, unfortunately, not all tiles are created equal.

For the best results, Damla says, "Tiles with strong color, pattern, or geometric detail tend to work the best here, as the design relies on creating a clear visual distinction from the surrounding floor."

In terms of materials, you'll want to find a durable finish with a strong slip resistance, too. For a design like this, Damla says, "Cement tiles are a natural choice because they offer rich saturated color and intricate pattern possibilities, while mosaics can be used to create more bespoke borders and layouts. The most successful designs tend to have a clear frame or border, which helps reinforce the effect of a traditional rug."

For a more detailed finish, Jamie agrees, "Smaller tile formats really make this look pop. Going with mosaic flooring tiles allows you to pack a lot of graphic punch into a defined footprint, and patterns like a tight checkerboard or daisy hexagons give you enough repeating pieces to establish a clear design without running out of room." And he also adds, "A slip-resistant matte finish is also important to keep it safe underfoot."

In terms of positioning, the best advice is to treat it as you would a normal rug. Find a way to anchor the 'rug' in your space, connecting it to heavier design elements, like your island.

As Damla suggests, "Position furniture so it relates to the tiled area rather than floating independently within the room. In kitchens, a tile rug can work beautifully beneath an island, while in dining spaces, it can help center a table and chairs. The surrounding finishes should complement rather than compete with the feature area, allowing the tile rug to become the focal point."

The beauty of this design is that it will become a natural statement feature, allowing the rest of your kitchen to remain relatively simple, while still making an impact. "It’s all about balance," says Jamie. "Because a tile rug introduces a lot of pattern and personality underfoot, I recommend keeping the rest of your finishes fairly minimalist."

diy Ca’Pietra Nebula Spring Bloom Green & Pink Matt Porcelain Indoor Floor & Wall Tile £55.50 at B&Q With shades of green and pink, these lovely tiles bring a sweet, subdued warmth into your kitchen. diy Ca’Pietra Willesden Nautical Blue & Brown Matt Porcelain Indoor Floor & Wall Tile £70.85 at B&Q Or, for a bolder look, these tiles combine denim blue, charcoal black, and a bright white detailing for a neutral yet striking finish. Amara Curry - Slim Line £155 at ottotiles.co.uk Play up the textural element and opt for a terrazzo tile, like these. The geometric pattern and combination of materials make these a particularly stylish choice.

For even more intriguing tile designs, this year's latest kitchen tile trends will give you all the inspiration you need.

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