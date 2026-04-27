Kitchen flooring is no longer playing a supporting role in the main space of our homes. As part of the wider shift we’re seeing across kitchen trends, what sits underfoot is becoming just as considered as cabinetry, worktops, and lighting, if not more so these days. “Once the quiet backdrop to everything else going on in a room, floors are now stepping confidently into the spotlight, and rightly so,” says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra, and it’s easy to see why.

As kitchens are becoming more expressive, there’s a growing appetite for materials that feel personal and perhaps even slightly unexpected, “Whether that comes through etched limestone arranged in gentle geometric compositions, or stone floors that draw on references from places like Venice, where pattern and variation are part of the fabric of the space rather than an added layer; it is this shift that is redefining how we approach kitchen flooring in particular.”

This development marks a clear turning point. What feels different now is that the floor is no longer something that's chosen to quietly support the rest of the scheme; instead, it’s the element that actively shapes it. “The flooring sets the tone from the outset and influences everything from cabinetry finishes to color palettes, which is why we are seeing a move towards materials that carry depth, texture, and a sense of individuality rather than anything too uniform or predictable,” explains Grazzie.

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The result is a more relaxed, lived-in feel, where the flooring softens the architecture, adds warmth, and creates a sense of continuity throughout the space. In 2026, kitchen flooring isn’t the final layer; it’s the foundation. Or as Grazzie puts it, “The floor is no longer the finishing touch; it becomes the starting point, a canvas where design begins, and personality unfolds.”

Grazzie Wilson Head of Creative at Ca’ Pietra Grazzie has worked in the interiors industry for more than a decade. At Ca’ Pietra, one of the UK’s leading stone and tile brands, she heads up creative, overseeing product collections as well as the company’s distinctive brand, look and feel. Her stylists’ eye and passion for the technical side of tiling is unparalleled.

1. Terracotta

Nothing says character like terracotta brick tiles and wood finishes in a modern farmhouse kitchen. (Image credit: Baked Tiles)

If there’s one material leading the way this year, it’s terracotta. This rustic finish is a staple for grounding your kitchen. “We are seeing a clear move towards warmer, more characterful tones in kitchen flooring, with terracotta and farmhouse-style brick becoming increasingly relevant,” says Lesley Taylor, interior designer and founder of Baked Tiles. After years of the kitchen being dominated by the cooler end of the palette, this pivot in popularity feels rather significant. Designers seem to be embracing surfaces that introduce softness underfoot, moving away from a flat and uniform base.

This is echoed by designer Mary Patton, who notes, “Gray flooring is officially on its way out. After years of overuse, it’s starting to feel flat and impersonal.” Instead, we’re seeing rich earthy tones grabbing people's attention, offering depth and a more welcoming feel, something that feels especially important in kitchens, now more than ever.

For designer Arianne Bellizaire, it's as much about atmosphere as aesthetics. “Icy and mid-gray tones are definitely losing momentum,” she explains. “They tend to visually flatten a space and can feel disconnected from the warmer, more expressive interiors we’re seeing today.”

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Beyond just the color, it’s the natural imperfections that make terracotta so compelling to us all — we don’t just accept it, we encourage variation and value it as part of the kitchen story. Subtle tonal differences create that idyllic lived-in look, softening those harder lines of things like the kitchen cabinetry and allowing the floor to play a much more active role in shaping the space. As Lesley adds, these materials also align with a broader move towards finishes that age gracefully — where imperfections are part of the appeal and character deepens over time.

Celia Wood Rosemary Trinket Dish | Terracotta/rosemary £30 at Toast UK Introducing terracotta is always a good idea, whatever the form.

Lesley Taylor BIID Interior Designer and Founder of Baked Tiles Lesley Taylor is an award-winning interior designer and founder of Baked Tiles, a design-led tile brand she built into a recognised name in the interiors industry, known for curated, tile collections chosen for their interior design driven focus.

Mary Patton Founder of Mary Patton Design Mary Patton of Mary Patton Design specializes in residential and commercial interior design as well as home and event styling. Her joyful and accessible approach to design provides clients with a gratifying experience. Mary creates elegant, eclectic interiors by mixing modern with vintage, and high art with personal treasures to create moments of unexpected beauty.

Arianne Bellizaire CEO and creative director of Arianne Ballizaire Interiors Arianne Bellizaire is a dynamic media personality and the visionary CEO of her full-service design firm, Arianne Bellizaire Interiors. Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, her firm is known for its hospitality-centered ethos, reflected in both the design experience and the lasting relationships she cultivates with her clients.

2. Warm Woods

Match part of your cabinetry to your kitchen floor for a cohesive scheme. (Image credit: Knot & Grain)

If terracotta is bringing warmth through tone, wood is doing it through familiarity. We're all taking steps toward layered, liveable spaces, and wood flooring is being reimagined in a way that feels less polished, more personal, and a lot more connected to the home as a whole.

“There’s a clear move toward wood flooring that feels natural and inviting,” says Mary Patton. “Warmer tones and finishes with depth are replacing cooler, more uniform looks,” a shift that mirrors what we’re seeing across every surface in the kitchen right now, and actually throughout the home in general.

That move away from anything overly processed or trend-led is key. For Arianne Bellizaire, it’s all about choosing materials that feel authentic to the space itself. “We’re seeing a shift toward wide-plank wood flooring that feels more intentional and connected to the home’s architecture,” she explains, with natural tones taking precedence over anything too engineered or artificial.

When it comes to the wood itself, simplicity leads. Damla Turgut, founder of Otto Tiles, points to natural oak as a great go-to option, “It works incredibly well with a lot of materials and colors, and it doesn’t fight against anything else in the space,” she says. “It just has a really beautiful neutrality.” That versatility makes for an easy foundation that contentedly supports its surroundings while still bringing that undeniably comforting softness and warmth underfoot.

However, that doesn’t mean wood has to stay neutral. Damla points out how painted finishes are also having a moment and creating more immersive schemes. “As much as I love the beauty of natural timber, I’m really drawn to more immersive interiors where the joinery is painted, either as an unexpected pop of color or in a more color-drenched way. It changes the feel of a space quite dramatically.” So, whether used for a subtle wash of colour or as a fully color-drenched look, they offer a way to shift the mood of the space entirely, without losing the texture and tactility that makes wood finishes so appealing.

There’s also a growing appetite for flooring that feels more considered and more individual. Bespoke options are on the rise, allowing homeowners to tailor everything from tone to plank size. As Natalie Mudd of Knot & Grain says, this level of customization means the floor becomes a seamless extension of the overall design, rather than an afterthought. It also ties into the continued decline of gray-toned woods, which can feel “uninviting and impersonal”, in favor of warmer finishes like oak and walnut that bring a more timeless, comforting feel.

This year, wood flooring is less about making a statement and more about setting a comfortable tone that feels grounded, cohesive, and understated.

Damla Turgut Founder of Otto Tiles Damla Turgut is the founder and creative director of Otto Tiles & Design, a brand that has redefined the tile industry with its bold, handcrafted collections. In 2014, alongside her brother, she founded Otto Tiles in Istanbul. A year later, she returned to London and officially launched Otto Tiles & Design, bringing her distinctive vision to a global audience. From the beginning, Damla was determined to move beyond mass-produced designs and instead champion the beauty of handmade, artisanal tiles.

OKA Taverna Bar Stool - Burnt Oak £195 at oka.com Don't forget the flooring is what your seating will stand upon so make sure it suits.

3. Tumbled Limestone

The layers of materials, shape, and form in this kitchen elevate the space to an expert level of timeless, homely sophistication. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

Once again, moving away from anything too regimented, tumbled limestone is a flooring trend that feels very much part of the more relaxed rhythm. “As we move through this year, kitchens are beginning to step away from anything that feels overly arranged or tightly controlled,” explains Grazzie. “There is a growing preference for spaces that feel more relaxed and instinctive, where materials are able to bring their own character rather than being forced into a rigid scheme.”

That’s exactly where tumbled limestone comes into its own. With its softly worn edges and natural variation, it introduces an ease that more uniform tiles simply can’t replicate. So, rather than designing the floor within an inch of its life, it allows the surface to settle into the space quietly, softening the sharper lines of cabinetry and creating a quieter, more atmospheric backdrop.

Flooring is no longer purely functional; “There is a broader change in how kitchens are being composed, with attention returning to the floor as a way of anchoring the space in a more lasting, material-led way,” Grazzie adds. In this context, limestone works beautifully because it doesn’t dominate; it adds depth and movement without ever feeling overt.

The warmer, creamier tones are taking the lead, sitting comfortably alongside natural timbers and more nuanced finishes. This kind of palette makes for a timeless scheme, and the natural patina that will develop over time imparts pure character into the entire space.

This tumbled limestone captures exactly what kitchens are moving towards right now: spaces that feel layered and individual. Nothing too perfect, nothing too polished — just raw materials that do exactly what they say on the tin, but beautifully.

Abigail Ahern Tetbury Artificial Bouquet £339 at abigailahern.com Style the kitchen island with a large arrangement of flowers and foliage for a boost of joy and decor.

4. Terrazzo

This traditional off-white kitchen offers a modern twist with a neutral terrazzo checkerboard floor. (Image credit: Otto Tiles)

Terrazzo is back — but not as you might remember it. Unlike the bold, high-contrast and playful styles that once defined it, this new low-key solution feels softer and more liveable.

“Terrazzo is re-emerging as a confident flooring choice for kitchens this year, but in a way that feels more relaxed and adaptable than before,” says Grazzie. And that sense of ease is absolutely key. Rather than dominating the space, this subtle version is being used to introduce gentle variation and texture, adding interest without feeling overwhelming. It’s this balance that makes it so effective in kitchens.

Each fragment brings a subtle layer of depth, creating movement underfoot without relying on a regimented pattern or repetition. The result is a surface that works just as well alongside pared-back cabinetry as it does in more characterful schemes. There’s also a noticeable change in colorways available, where terrazzo is concerned. These warm, soft tones are replacing the cooler palettes of the past, and in turn, creating cohesion is much easier, as this palette adapts far more easily.

And, of course, there’s the practicality of it — durable, hard-wearing, and easy to maintain, this finish is definitely well-suited to the realities of everyday kitchen life.

5. Mosaic

Mosaic is a total classic — why wouldn't you opt for this look? (Image credit: Lucas Madani for Hauvette Madani)

There’s been a lot of chat about mosaic flooring recently, and it’s such a classic choice that never really disappeared, but it does seem to evolve. Right now, it’s being reworked in a way that feels far more subtle and textural, aligning with the rest of the trends we’re seeing across the kitchen space.

“Mosaic is a tile format that never really goes away,” says Damla, “It’s such a historical, traditional way of working with tile, but it’s definitely being used differently now within interiors.” That difference comes down to how it’s being applied — instead of intricate, high-contrast patterns, mosaics are being used tonally, creating a surface that feels layered and tactile rather than obviously decorative, yet still really quite unique and special.

The effect is softer, more immersive, and a real treat to live with day-to-day. In kitchens especially, this approach works beautifully as the mosaic introduces a sense of movement and variation underfoot, but in a way that feels quiet and appreciative rather than loud and attention-seeking.

It definitely stops a space from feeling flat, too. “It’s less about decorative pattern and more about creating a surface that has real depth to it,” Damla explains. It’s familiar, but reimagined in a way that feels entirely current and appreciated.

If there’s one thing to take from all of this, it’s that kitchen flooring isn’t just about picking something practical anymore — of course, practicality and functions matter, but it’s about picking something that leads the entire space. As trends continue to evolve, the floor has actually become the anchor for everything else, and we’re noticing how important warmth, texture, and individuality are in creating a cohesive scheme.

Across all of these styles, from terracotta and wood to limestone, terrazzo, and mosaic, there’s a clear common denominator: character. Nothing feels too polished or overly “finished”. Instead, it’s all about embracing the variation and stories behind these materials.

These are floors that are designed to be lived on AND lived with, not just looked at. The little imperfections, tonal changes, and a bit of wear over time are all the things we are so appreciative of these days.

In 2026, the best kitchen floors aren’t about following a formula; they’re simply about creating that feeling of welcoming warmth and individuality. If you want more help in choosing the right kitchen flooring for your space, experts share what to pick based on durability, maintenance, and good looks.

And for more design ideas for your kitchen and beyond, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter, and all of the latest will be delivered straight to your inbox.