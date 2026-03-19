For centuries — millennia, even — decorative tiles have been a cornerstone of design, and few styles possess the timeless charm of mosaics. Dating back to Roman times, they pack a powerful sense of history, and done right, they're a powerful contemporary design tool, capable of adding texture, depth, and character to any space.

Yes, mosaics have had minor style blips over the years — see their questionable use in the 1990s and early 2000s — but decorating with tiles like these now is all about pushing boundaries. Mosaics are being used in fresh, exciting ways: zoning open-plan spaces, adding texture to walls, and bringing architectural interest to plainer properties.

These tiny tiles are proving their versatility as an interior design trend. Read on for five imaginative design ideas bringing contemporary mosaics to floors (and, in some cases, walls) in ways you'd never expect.

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1. The Look, Recreated

In Amy Young's kitchen design, a hand-pieced mosaic look was recreated with a sheet tile. (Image credit: Abigail Mair. Design: Amy Young Design)

Some of the most exciting mosaic floor designs have a Renaissance period quality — sprawling, ornate frescoes which are undoubtedly a labor of love, but potentially not within reach for the everyday homeowner who doesn't have a master mosaicist on their trades team.

However, in this kitchen design for Palm Beach's Kips Bay Showhouse, designer Amy Young used Artistic Tiles Artifact collection — a design that has all the sense of a hand-crafted mosaic, with a base of small white tiles swirling around shards of jewel-like colored shapes inspired by traditional Roman styles, but made ready-made on an interlocking sheet. It's an easier way to get a faithful recreation of this flooring trend.

Amy Young Amy Young Design Amy Young is the founder of Amy Young Design, known for her thoughtful, modern approach to interiors. She creates spaces that balance style and function, with a focus on clean lines and personal detail. Her work reflects a passion for timeless design and everyday livability.

2. Play Areas

The mosaic tiles cleverly define spaces without eating into any of it. (Image credit: Lucas Madani for Hauvette Madani)

In open-plan living spaces, mosaics can help to create distinct zones without the need for wall divides. Change up the colors and pattern formations on the floor to act as a signpost for the different functions of each area, like in this project by Parisian interior design studio Hauvette & Madani.

"The mosaics in this house are not original: they were custom-made for the occasion, in collaboration with mosaic artist Pierre Mesguich," explain Samantha Hauvette and Lucas Madani, of the design studio. "They add a timeless and refined dimension, and their beauty contrasts with the more contemporary elements of the house. This dialogue between tradition and modernity is what fascinates us: the marble mosaic floors evoke classic Venetian craftsmanship, while the more contemporary lines and modern materials of the interior design create a subtle and elegant balance."

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3. Stroke of Genius

Get experimental with shapes, formation and color for a statement-making design that never ages. (Image credit: Michael Sinclair. Design: Scott Maddux)

If you can't quite picture embracing the Roman aesthetic as a bathroom tile trend, bear in mind that this isn't the only era that speaks to the mosaic floor. In this bathroom, created by designers Scott Maddux and Jo LeGleud under their partnership Maddux Creative, the large-scale mosaic was inspired by artist Jean Cocteau and gives the space a glamorous Art Deco feel.

4. Modern Interpretations

Small, hand-cut tiles aren't the only way to embrace the mosaic look. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Yasmine Saleh Ghoniem)

While you might think of this kind of mosaic in the sense of small, irregular, hand-cut tiles, there are ways to embrace the sensibilities while using a more standard, off-the-shelf tile idea — just take this example from Sydney studio YSG’s aptly named Checkmate project. Expressive checkered tiles are used throughout the kitchen, creating wildly colorful patterns that help demarcate the room and give it a sense of rhythm.

"When you look closely, within the pixelations, there are three distinct 'rugs' incorporated in the design," says Yasmine Ghoniem, founder of YSG Studio.

Yasmine Saleh Ghoniem Founder, YSG Studio Yasmine Ghoniem is the co-founder of YSG Studio, celebrated for her bold, expressive approach to interior design. Her work blends color, texture, and storytelling to create distinctive, personality-driven spaces. She is known for pushing creative boundaries while maintaining a strong sense of functionality.

5. Optical Illusion

This kitchen flooring idea is a creative way to trick the eye and add interest to your space. (Image credit: Ramona Balaban for Bisazza)

Create an impression of larger tiles with a creative arrangement of minuscule square kitchen floor tiles.

The interlocking loop pattern is the key to this optical illusion in this scheme by mosaic tile brand Bisazza; it’s confidently presented with a palette of three boldly contrasting colors, which in turn bring together the materials found in the kitchen: the cabinetry, surface, and wall color.

Stylish Mosaic Tiles to Shop

Ca'Pietra Athens Mint Marble Mosaic Free Cut Tile Sample Delicate but statement-making, these marble mosaic tiles from Ca'Pietra also come in three other stunning colorways. Fired Earth Copenhagen Kit Kat White Mosaic £2/Sample at Fired Earth Available in three colorways, the Copenhagen Kit Kat mosaic tiles are made from porcelain with a reactive-style glaze and are easy to install and maintain. Bert & May Rose Pink Hexagon Mosaic Marble £1/Sample at Bert & May Elevate any space with these smooth, textural marble mosaic tiles with a matte finish as a refined way to introduce pattern.

For more imaginative ways to use tiles, this 'sampler' marble floor idea is like the grown-up version of 'pick'n'mix' for your bathroom.

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