We’ve watched and conformed as open-plan living dominated kitchens for the past decade, but the way we use our homes has evolved once again, and kitchen layout ideas are moving along with it as we enter the broken-plan kitchen era. This kind of design means keeping spaces connected while also allowing for moments of separation, privacy, purpose, and calm. It’s less about knocking all the walls and more about creating a layout that works harder but feels softer and adapts to real life.

In 2026, we're seeing this new idea of multifunctional spaces settle into itself and us all accepting it proudly, because it does actually make sense to live with. Looking at glazed partitions, sliding doors, and changes in floor level, lighting, and materials, the designer's suggestions flood in on how these clever design cues define zones without disrupting the flow.

It all results in a well-considered kitchen that actively enhances how the space is used, whether it’s cooking, hosting, working, or unwinding — this is how to do a broken-plan kitchen in style.

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1. Glazed Partitions

Note how the crittall-style glazed partition mirrors the look of the far window. This design has kept a cohesive thread throughout with a modern twist enhanced by its traditional setting. (Image credit: Sebastian Cox X deVOL)

Glazed partitions are one of the most effective ways to introduce structure and style into a broken-plan kitchen, and the best part is that it doesn’t sacrifice any light. Instead, it acts as a subtle architectural divider, offering a sense of separation while still leaving the space feel spacious and connected.

“A well-designed kitchen can act as a natural anchor within a broken-plan layout, with islands, cabinetry, and material changes helping to establish clear zones,” says Massimo Buster Minale, founder and creative director of Buster + Punch. “When paired with features like glass-fronted pantries or internal glazing, this creates a layered approach to zoning that feels both functional and visually connected.”

He goes on to say, “Broken plan layouts are often defined by architectural features such as glazed partitions and crittal-style glass doors, which introduce a sense of separation while maintaining a natural flow.”

Of course, creating kitchen zones is only part of the story. “ The success of these spaces is often a result of how well the kitchen and lighting schemes work within them,” adds Massimo. How those spaces feel, whether it’s bright and practical or soft and ambient, comes down to lighting, making this one of the most important tools to consider when designing broken-plan layouts.

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Massimo Buster Minale Founder and Creative Director of Buster + Punch Massimo Buster Minale is a renowned London-based architect and industrial designer. Following a career at Foster & Partners and Richard Rogers, Massimo founded the Buster + Punch label in 2013, evolving from custom motorbikes to hardware, industrial-style lighting, and home accessories. "In a nutshell, my mission is to reinvent forgotten home fittings into the unforgettable."

2. Lighting

Lighting is crucial in defining key spaces within a broken-plan kitchen design. (Image credit: Kitchens by Holloways)

Rather than relying on walls or fixed dividers, lighting can be used to subtly distinguish between different areas, creating atmosphere and ambience while maintaining a cohesive scheme. “Lighting plays a crucial role in reinforcing these zones. A thoughtfully structured, layered approach, integrating ambient, task, and accent lighting, can define the atmosphere, guiding how each zone is experienced,” says Massimo.

“Outlining working areas with task lighting and using softer, ambient lighting to transform adjoining areas. This combination allows for a more flexible layout that still retains that sense of open-plan living whilst offering elements of structure.”

So, in many ways, lighting becomes the zoning tool, but one that doesn't interrupt the flow. It can cleverly create a different feel in different areas, enhancing how it all functions as one, but also how it’s experienced from morning to evening.

3. Dividers/Screens

A divider that's perfectly in keeping with the rest of the space and still allows the flow of light through the slats, while offering that slight separation in usage. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: The Main Company)

Whilst lighting is the quiet way to zone a broken-plan kitchen, room dividers and screens offer a more tangible approach; however, they should feel considered and intentional, not simply like you're closing off an area. Instead of using a full wall, a divider is much softer and can be unique, artistic, but exactly to your taste, keeping the space open and fluid.

“We’re increasingly seeing clients request cozy corners, reading nooks, built-in banquettes, and gentle spatial divisions created through joinery or glazed screens,” says Alex Main, director at The Main Company. “These subtle separations make the kitchen feel more livable and allow different household members to use the space simultaneously without disrupting one another.”

From slatted timber screens to half-height partitions or bespoke joinery, these elements help carve out quieter zones within a large space.

Alex Main Director at The Main Company Alex Main is the Director of The Main Company, specialists in bespoke kitchens, reclaimed flooring and cladding, and bespoke furniture. Based in North Yorkshire, the 20,000 sq foot showroom and workshops were established in 1978 by Karan and Chris Main. Joined by sons Alex and Tom in 2004, the family business is one of the largest suppliers of reclaimed timber in the UK. Incorporating both traditional and modern designs, each and every project is handmade by The Main Company’s master craftsmen in its North Yorkshire workshops.

4. Sliding Doors

Own the privacy, but know how to make an entrance with double sliding doors like these of fluted glass and bold frames. (Image credit: Buster + Punch)

For a slightly more flexible approach to zoning a large space and creating separation, sliding internal glass doors can offer the best of both worlds. With the ability to feel open or closed off in an instant, this adaptability is key and allows you to play with the space however you need at any given time.

Plus, don’t forget, you have options when it comes to material, allowing you to tailor the doors to your needs and style. “Sliding doors are a really effective way to bring flexibility into a broken-plan layout,” says Sophie Chapman, associate and interior designer at The Vawdrey House. “They give you the option to open up or close them off depending on how you’re using the home.” This is especially useful in kitchens that need to adapt between day-to-day family life and entertaining.

“When closed, they create a sense of separation without blocking light,” the clear boundary we sometimes need, “And when open, they allow everything to feel connected and easy to move through. It’s a simple way to make a space feel more intuitive and adaptable.”

And, of course, depending on how much separation you want to create, you could opt for frosted glazing, which still allows light to come through but provides a little more privacy, or to keep the visual connection between spaces. A clear glazed door can look really stunning, teasing the connected space.

For something with a little more warmth and character, timber-paneled sliding doors offer a more solid division, working well when you want to fully conceal a space. Think about potentially hiding the working part of the kitchen when entertaining, or even the pantry area. This look will add texture and warmth, and again work to your individual needs.

Ultimately, internal sliding doors bring a level of versatility that few other design elements can match. So, if you’re not fully invested in one way of living or the other, this design feature makes it easy to move between open-plan living and more defined, intimate spaces whenever it suits.

Sophie Chapman Associate & Interior Designer at The Vawdrey House A founding member of The Vawdrey House, Sophie oversees the design and team bringing her trademark energy and creativity to projects. With a BA in Interior Design & Environmental Architecture, Sophie develops unique furniture packages, styles projects and loves sourcing trips to antique fairs and French brocantes.

5. Floor-to-Ceiling Glass

This sleek section of glass creates a seamless strip between the kitchen and living areas, while becoming a statement feature and allowing light to pour into the space. (Image credit: Siobhan Doran Photography. Design: The Vawdrey House)

Floor-to-ceiling glazing takes things one step further. Turning the zone-defining idea into an architectural feature of its own, this can subtly divide spaces, but in a much more permanent manner than something like a sliding door. However, it also makes for a permanent visual connection between the spaces, so this design idea really depends on how the space needs to function for its users.

Full-height glass can completely transform how a modern kitchen is experienced, whether it’s enclosing a pantry, linking through to a dining area, or a snug, it allows light to travel freely whilst each space keeps its own identity.

The result is a sort of sectioned layout, some working almost to frame one area, and one which feels bright, expansive, and sociable but without stepping on anyone's toes; a good middle ground, and architecturally rather striking.

6. Change in Levels

This emanates a feeling of "home". Well, it does for me, anyway! (Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

There’s something really quite special about having a change in floor level to create a boundary line. It feels unusual, and I certainly think it’s one of the best ways to create a natural transition between spaces like a kitchen and a boot room or utility room. You may find this kind of thing already in some older houses, but implementing it into a new build can have just as much impact.

Emanating character, a step down (or up) immediately changes the rhythm of a space, giving the sense of a short pause between functions, whilst still maintaining that visual connection and tease of the adjacent room. You can take this design feature with or without doors and still give each area its own identity — take this gorgeous space above as an example.

7. Built-In Banquettes

Framing a corner in which banquette seating is built-in completes that zoning effect you may be searching for, especially with a cluster of lights like this. (Image credit: Ben Sage Studios. Interior design and architecture: Studio Augustine)

Built-in banquettes are becoming quite the sought-after feature and work great for the subject in question. Offering a soft way to zone spatial functions, while introducing moments of comfort, not to mention the restaurant ambience they instantly exude. Rather than plonking a table down wherever it will fit and scattering some chairs around it, an integrated banquette seating area shows intention and individuality within the space, and no two are the same!

"The rise of broken-plan kitchens reflects a shift in how people are using their homes,” says Alex from Main. “Clients now want their kitchens to be truly multifunctional. The trend is growing because people want spaces that perform beautifully for cooking, hosting, relaxing, and even working from home, all within a layout that feels both connected to the rest of the home.”

A banquette works particularly well as part of this layered approach to zoning, helping to soften transitions between kitchen, dining, and living areas. It creates an informal gathering point that feels relaxed, yet deliberate, the exact kind of space that encourages people to hang around for a morning coffee or even to work from home.

Abigail Ahern Gretel Dining Chair £275 at abigailahern.com Add timeless style to your space with this wishbone design dining chair crafted from birch wood.

8. Architectural Quirks

There are multiple statements featured in this setting, but the pillars and a few steps up to the garden have worked perfectly for a broken-plan design. (Image credit: Kitchens By Holloways)

So, I know we aren’t all lucky enough to have pillars of grandeur feature in our homes like this example by Kitchens by Holloways, but the architectural formula is still the same — using existing architectural elements and embracing them rather than trying to hide them away and cover them up can be the perfect solution to creating a broken-plan design.

“Architectural elements such as columns can play a defining role in broken-plan spaces, offering a natural way to zone areas without interrupting the overall sense of openness,” Emily Newmarch, design consultant at Kitchens by Holloways. “Rather than concealing them, we often look to celebrate these features, allowing them to anchor the layout and bring a sense of rhythm and structure to the space. In this context, the columns create a gentle threshold between kitchen, dining, and living areas, maintaining clear spatial definition while preserving light, volume, and connectivity.”

When paired with a slight change in floor level, these architectural details become even more effective, subtly signalling a change in function, while remaining part of the wider space.

Oka Prod Faux Fiddle Plant - Medium - Green £225 at oka.com Large plants like this can work within a broken floor plan really well.

Emily Newmarch Design Consultant at Kitchens By Holloways Emily is a design consultant at Kitchens by Holloways, a design and build company who create bespoke kitchens and thoughtfully planned interiors. Known for their holistic approach, the team considers not just the kitchen but the overall layout—whether it's a single room, an open-plan space or an entire home—to deliver beautiful, functional designs that enhance everyday living.

9. Change in Material

There's nothing clearer or simpler than creating a boundary with two completely different floor materials. (Image credit: The Main Company)

Now, we know just how much of an impact materials can have within a space, and this is probably one of the most effective ways to implement a broken-plan design. Rather than relying on the physical barriers as discussed above, a swap in surface material can be just as prominent in guiding users of the change in function and area. ”Tiles can define different areas within a broken-plan space by responding directly to how each part of the room is used, rather than introducing contrast for its own sake,” says Grazzie Wilson, Head of Creative at Ca’ Pietra.

“In a kitchen, this might mean specifying a larger-format tile with a durable, low-porosity finish through the main working zone, where ease of maintenance and a calmer surface underfoot are key, then shifting format or pattern as the space transitions into dining or living.” She suggests that a change in laying direction, such as moving from a straight lay to a diagonal or a more intricate pattern, can also slow the pace of the space and signal a different use without interrupting the flow. These decisions influence how the space is experienced every day, not just how it looks.

One thing to bear in mind with kitchen flooring ideas is keeping within a tight tonal range to ensure that even when formats change, the scheme remains cohesive, even when defining areas and zones. Grazzie notes, “Looking closely at undertones is particularly important, as mixing warm and cool bases can create an unintended disconnect.” Material consistency helps, for example, working with different expressions of stone or clay means a shared character running throughout.

Grazzie follows with a good example of this: ”A kitchen could use a large-format limestone-effect porcelain tile laid in a straight grid through the main working area to create a clean, uninterrupted surface, then transition into a smaller-format version of the same tile in a brick or herringbone pattern as the space moves towards dining.” The change in scale and layout casually redefines the area for sitting and gathering, while the shared tone and material keep the overall scheme unified. This approach allows the floor to guide movement and use across the space, without the need for physical breaks or additional architectural elements.”

Maytoni Small Pendant Light Antic £99 at Westwing One or two of these single drop pendant lights are perfect for over a little peninsula.

Grazzie Wilson Head of Creative at Ca’ Pietra Grazzie has worked in the interiors industry for more than a decade. At Ca’ Pietra, one of the UK’s leading stone and tile brands, she heads up creative, overseeing product collections as well as the company’s distinctive brand, look and feel. Her stylists’ eye and passion for the technical side of tiling is unparalleled.

10. Peninsula Islands

This solid block confidently creates a wall-like feature to separate the kitchen from the rest of the space, making it its own feature while the splashback echoes the same shape and material. (Image credit: Sean Fennessy. Design: Studio Esteta)

Returning to the more physical features of a broken-plan kitchen, peninsula islands provide a natural extension of the kitchen, helping to define that space without putting up a wall and blocking it off. Unlike a freestanding kitchen island, it remains connected to the main run of cabinetry, which creates a gentle boundary between cooking and dining that still feels open.

This is also a really smart layout idea for smaller spaces where a freestanding island may feel too dominant or simply won't fit. By anchoring one end, the movement feels natural as one moves through the space. So, whether it’s used for extra dining space or prep space, it’s a good transition point between zones.

Broken-plan kitchens aren’t about putting walls back up, but more about designing in a smarter way and celebrating the existing space, making it work its absolute best for the household. It’s all about a more considered way of living where everything has its purpose. This is where we make the best of the existing features, celebrating them rather than attempting to disguise them. And we carefully collate a quality selection of materials, all in keeping with the interior scheme.

2026 marks a clear move away from the all-or-nothing approach of open-plan living, and instead, it tucks into balanced and connected homes that can adapt. So whether you opt for a glazed partition or a perfectly placed banquette, the most successful broken-plan designs are understated and beautiful, making everyday easier.

For more ideas to layout your kitchen space, this is how designers lay out kitchens for how you actually move around the room. And for even more ideas, why not subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter, and all the latest will be delivered directly to your inbox.