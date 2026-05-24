As much as we may like the idea of a brand-new kitchen, it can be a nightmare trying to ignore all the things everyone tells you that you should include in your renovation. The time has come to take control and only include the things you need andwant, making up your own mind and not wasting the budget on things that may only impress other people, while they don’t do anything for you.

For years, luxury kitchens followed a predictable formula of oversized waterfall islands, statement appliances, and gadgets such as the pop-up island plug sockets; these were all considered the signs of a high-end modern kitchen, and we didn't question it.

In 2026, designers are becoming far more selective, pulling our focus onto practicality, warmth, form, and textural satisfaction — an overall wholesomeness made up from quality materials that last. As a result, these once “must-have” details are being left behind as they no longer make the cut in designer kitchens.

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1. Waterfall Islands

DO INSTEAD: Unexpected countertop detailing adds a delicate indulgence in material and craftsmanship. (Image credit: Design: Fare Inc.)

For a long time, waterfall kitchen islands have been considered one of the ultimate luxury kitchen features, instantly emanating an expensive showroom look. This year, designers are pulling back on implementing this feature and only using this effect when it really works, not purely for visual impact in any old kitchen.

Instead of wrapping an island in a huge slab, Athina Bluff, founder and creative director of Topology Interiors, says, “The focus is shifting towards beautifully considered edge profiles such as ogee, double bullnose, etc. These refined details give a kitchen worktop a more bespoke feel.”

She explains how it’s less about showing off the quantity of stone and more about the quality of the detailing. “2026 is very much the year of the edge profile, and if you want to go down that rabbit hole, Pinterest will absolutely be your best friend. Take it one step further and detail the sides of your splashback area, also for a real designer touch.”

Athina Bluff Founder and Creative Director of Topology Interiors Athina is the founder of Topology Interiors, a London-based all-female interior design studio specializing in residential renovations in London and e-design throughout the UK. Known for her desire to make good interior design accessible to all, she focuses on creating functional yet aesthetically pleasing spaces that are simple & easily achievable on all budgets.

2. Statement Appliances

DO INSTEAD: Concealing things like the wine fridge may add a little playfulness when the moment comes to open it up and share what you do have hidden away. (Image credit: Blakes London)

Luxury kitchens are moving away from obvious “showpiece” features that suggested “high spec” for a long time — think bright and colorful range cookers, American-style fridge-freezers, wine fridges, and designer coffee machines. “Now, they can sometimes make a kitchen feel less planned and more cluttered, especially when everything is on show,” says Athina.

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The theme now is to lean into a quieter, more understated style, concealing what we can — staying modest and humble. “The more current approach is to hide appliances where possible,” for example, "within butler’s pantries, breakfast cupboards, appliance garages or any other concealed storage."

This way, the main kitchen surfaces remain calm, clear, and minimal: clear kitchen, clear mind, right? It’s the pathway to an effortlessly luxurious kitchen space and lends itself to a solid conversation starter when certain things are revealed

GET THE LOOK Dawnwake Mushroom Lamp Table Lamp £42.99 at Amazon UK Leave room for a small portable lamp for an extra ambient glow on the work surface.

3. Pot Fillers

DO INSTEAD: Let the backsplash material do the talking — no interruptions. (Image credit: Olive & Barr)

The pot filler quickly became one of those kitchen additions that felt undeniably luxurious, mainly in large kitchens inspired by professional chef spaces. But this year, designers are questioning whether they’re worth the space they take up.

“The pot filler has run its course. It solves a problem most cooks don't have, and it interrupts the most important surface in the kitchen,” says Artem Kropovinsky, founder and principal designer of Arsight. He says, “The wall behind the range deserves a real material moment — stone, plaster, tile chosen with care, not a piece of brass plumbing competing for attention.”

So, if you’re not someone who really needs a pot filler, rather than adding extra fittings simply for the sake of it, allow the wall behind the cooker to become a focal point through the materials you choose — you’ll end up with a much cleaner result overall and a larger feeling of content with your choice of material.

Artem Kropovinsky Founder and Principal Designer of Arsight Arsight Studio, based in New York City and founded by interior designer Artem Kropovinsky, has a decade of extensive and global residential and commercial interior design experience. Connecting a collaborative team of passionate professionals, the studio has worked on projects nationwide and worldwide, adhering to the principle that a truly creative mind can only consist of extensive experience combined with relentless growth and exploration.

CasaLatina Lara Wood Serving Utensils (set of 4 Pieces) £140 at ABASK Choose beautiful utensils like this wooden selection and you'll be able to happily display them while having them within easy reach.

4. Overcomplicated Corner Storage Systems

DO INSTEAD: Sometimes, less is more, and that certainly seems to be the case when it comes to corner storage. (Image credit: Assemble Collective. Design: Jean Armour)

For a long time, corner storage systems were seen as a clever luxury solution in kitchen design, maximizing every inch possible with rotating carousels, pull-out mechanisms, and complex internal fittings. Now, we are (perhaps reluctantly) beginning to steer clear of these “solutions”, as they may not be quite as clever as we originally thought.

“Over-engineered corner storage no longer reads as luxury, but more as a complexity. These systems can be unnecessarily expensive and sometimes awkward to use, and the hardware tends to fail before the cabinetry does,” explains Artem.

Instead, he suggests a well-proportioned drawer bank, a pantry that absorbs the corner, or even some simple open shelves like this comforting example by Jean Armour above — a much more elegant and functional answer to awkward storage spaces.

Pottery Barn Artisan Studio Handcrafted Ceramic Bowl £69 at Pottery Barn UK Open shelves are perfect for showcasing handcrafted ceramics like this.

5. Pop-Up Plug Sockets

DO INSTEAD: The perfect solutions to avoid wires trailing about the countertop. (Image credit: Christian Torres. Design: Anne McDonald Design. Maker: Isla Porter)

Pop-up plug sockets were once considered one of those clever, modern luxury gadgets we all had to have. Hidden neatly away in the countertop, they offered a sleek way to keep surfaces from feeling cluttered while still providing practical access to power.

Yet Isabella Pacelli, junior sales designer at Roundhouse, explains they’re no longer desirable, “Largely due to how they trap grease and crumbs, and are prone to breaking.”

Instead, we’re looking at even more discreet solutions that work so much better, and hidden kitchen sockets — including power outlets concealed within drawers, under cabinetry, or perhaps even into backsplashes — help kitchens feel sleeker and cleaner altogether. Technology moves fast, and there will always be a better way to level up on access to power.

Isabella Pacelli Junior Sales Designer at Roundhouse As a junior designer at Roundhouse, Isabella is driven by a love for creating spaces that feel as good as they look — thoughtfully designed, beautifully detailed, and tailored to everyday living. With a background in interior architecture, she’s developed a strong foundation in design, combining creativity with a considered, practical approach. “My experience within a bespoke kitchen company has given me valuable, hands-on insight into the design process, and has strengthened my appreciation for craftsmanship, detail, and client-focused design.”

6. Statement Cooker Hoods

DO INSTEAD: This cooker hood is nicely framed and kept within the cohesive scheme — the wooden beam matches alongside the exposed ceiling beams, and the white plaster blends into the walls. (Image credit: Laura Sumrak. Design: Hill Rondero, Ro House Studio )

We touched upon the statement appliances earlier, but cooker hoods deserve a section of their own. For years, oversized extractor hoods were a focal point in luxury kitchens; often finished in an ornate metal with standout detailing, but this year we’re seeing a much softer approach.

“Overly ornate cooker hoods are in the past,” says Isabella, “designers now try to conceal overhead extractors within cabinetry, or in polished plaster finishes to blend in with the wall.” So, rather than drawing attention to these important ventilation systems, it's another essential part of the kitchen that is better concealed for an uninterrupted look.

Of course, alternatively, you could opt for a built-in hob extractor. Both of these options can make a huge difference in terms of clearer sightlines and a much less top-heavy load, architecturally.

For 2026, it’s looking as though the most luxurious kitchens are not the ones packed with obvious extras, but instead, those that feel calmer and more refined — where every detail genuinely supports how the space is actually used by the people that live in it.

From softer surfaces and concealed appliances, to simpler kitchen storage and cleaner sightlines, the focus has shifted away from showing off what we have, towards creating effortless, timeless, and well-functioning spaces that feel easy to live in day-to-day, without pretence.

It feels a more honest direction to take, which can be tailored to suit individual lifestyles rather than a fixed idea of what a luxury kitchen should look like. Meanwhile, it will give a genuine sense of the personality of the people who live there.

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