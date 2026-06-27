Every kitchen needs a backsplash to protect walls from cooking spills around the hob and water splashes in the sink zone.

So yes, kitchen backsplash ideas need to be functional, but the right one also injects serious style into your space. And as someone who has written about kitchens for a very long time, it's cool to see how the humble backsplash has become an important design detail of every kitchen. Of course, like every element of your interior, kitchen backsplash trends do shift over time.

"A backsplash used to be treated as the bit you dealt with once the kitchen was almost finished," says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra, "but that approach is starting to feel dated. For 2026, the strongest kitchens are taking the surface behind the hob or sink much more seriously, using it to connect the worktop, cabinetry, and wall color rather than letting it sit there as a separate strip."

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That’s not to say kitchen trends in backsplashes change quickly — far from it. But it’s useful to know what designs and materials the experts are choosing to stop your kitchen from looking dated.

"Backsplash trends don’t disappear overnight, but in 2026 there are several styles that we are using less often because clients are favoring quieter, more integrated kitchens," explains interior designer Juliette Byrne.

So whether you’re at the start of a new kitchen reno – or if you fancy a mini upgrade – here are 5 kitchen backsplash ideas the experts are avoiding in 2026 and what to do instead.

1. Busy Mosaic Tiles

DO INSTEAD: For a seamless, elevated look, swap busy mosaic tiles for a slab-style backsplash (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Makers Furniture)

Panels of teeny-tiny mosaics were once our go to for adding texture and color behind the kitchen counter. But in 2026 a mosaic backsplash looks busy and dated, say the experts.

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"For years, glass and stone mosaics were very popular," says interior designer Juliette Byrne. "They were often used to add visual interest to otherwise simple kitchens. Why they’re falling out of favor is because they can make a kitchen feel visually cluttered."

Numerous grout lines can also be notoriously difficult to keep clean.

"Instead opt for slab splashbacks in the same material as the countertop," adds Tom Howley, creative design director at Tom Howley kitchens, "which creates a more seamless elevated look with fewer visual interruptions."

Otherwise, choose an understated stone for the counters and introduce a more distinctive or statement stone on the backsplash. Consider the latest kitchen marble trends.

"This contrast can bring added character and visual interest to the kitchen," explains Chelsea Tallentire, sales designer at Makers. "For longer runs, bookmatching the stone is worth considering and creates a striking focal point that highlights the natural veining and pattern of the material."

2. Short Upstands and Tiled Panels Behind the Hob

DO INSTEAD: Stretch a tiled backsplash to the ceiling and cover an entire wall for a designer look (Image credit: Devol)

Small areas of tiles — either a short upstand or a tiled panel behind the cooker — made sense for keeping costs down, saving time on installation or bringing in a modest amount of color without committing to a bigger area.

But in 2026, a small backsplash is starting to look tired and unfinished — it feels more like ticking a box than a considered design choice.

"A backsplash set only behind the cooker or sink can feel fragmented," says Collette Black of Inglis Hall. "We like to carry the stone worktop up the wall so the material runs uninterrupted from surface to surface. The result is clean, considered, and sophisticated."

"A small panel often draws attention to its own limits," agrees Lesley Taylor, interior designer and founder of Baked Tiles. "Instead of feeling like a proper part of the kitchen, it can look like a practical patch added to protect the wall, which immediately makes the tiles feel secondary. It also tends to interrupt the eye, particularly when it sits alone behind the hob with a painted wall around it."

Stretching your backsplash might not seem like a big deal, but it’s a design shift that will instantly transform your space from dated to seriously chic.

"A small strip of matching kitchen worktop behind the counter can look unfinished," agrees Kunal Trehan, interior designer and founder of Touched Interiors. "A full-height backsplash is becoming the preferred choice for a more luxurious feel."

The key is to commit to your chosen tiles or stone and cover larger areas of the cooking run — even the entire wall.

"A small upstand or a token row of tiles can make a kitchen feel broken up," says Grazzie at Ca’Pietra, "whereas taking the same material higher, choosing a slab with movement or using tiles in a way that feels properly built into the room gives the whole space far more ease."

Grazzie Wilson Head of creative Grazzie heads up the creative at leading tile and stone brand Ca' Pietra and oversees product collections and the company's distinctive brand

3. Shiny Finishes

DO INSTEAD: Swap shiny finishes for natural materials like this beautiful limestone backsplash (Image credit: Jim Stephenson. Design: Oliver Leech Architects. Tiles: Ca' Pietra)

Shiny glass and mirrored backsplashes have become outdated kitchen trends, and for good reason, according to the experts.

"Mirror and glass had their day — it was a gorgeous trend, but it’s now waning," says Jayne Everett, creative director at Naked Kitchens. "Against today’s warmer, more tactile kitchens, that high-shine look is starting to feel a little cold."

"Shiny brick tiles as a backsplash have had such a long run in kitchens, but that very familiarity is what is making them feel tired for 2026," adds Grazzie at Ca’Pietra. "The issue is not the brick shape itself so much as the gloss: that hard, reflective surface can make a kitchen feel colder and flatter, particularly when paired with a sharp grout line or very uniform finish."

So instead of the crisp and clinical high-shine look, the experts recommend warmer, more natural materials for the backsplash. Forget shiny finishes that bounce light around the room; instead, try materials that absorb light. Or subtle glazes that allow the light to ripple across the backsplash.

“We’re seeing clients move toward stone slabs and textured, handmade tiles instead,” adds Jayne at Naked Kitchens, “surfaces that feel enduring rather than of the moment.”

4. Overly Patterned Tiles

DO INSTEAD: Choose vintage-style tiles with a subtle pattern that won't overwhelm the kitchen (Image credit: Fired Earth)

Tiles are a great way to inject some wow into a kitchen, but using overly decorative tiles for a backsplash can often be a bad choice.

"Too many colors or patterns can date quickly — they can dominate and feel too much," says Helen Parker creative director at Devol Kitchens. "Instead, go for a low-key tile or pattern but use it in an inspirational way."

"Heavily patterned feature backsplashes used purely as a decorative statement are feeling quite dated now," agrees Katerina Tchevytchalova, founder of K’Arte Design. "Homeowners are increasingly choosing calmer, more integrated surfaces that create a sense of longevity."

Swap highly decorative styles for an interesting tile shape (such as a scallop) or a feel-good texture — whether that’s a velvet-smooth stone backsplash or a beautifully glazed tile with a handmade quality.

"When it comes to tiles, I recommend irregular Zellige tiles," says Chelsea at Makers. "They continue to be a favorite for a kitchen backsplash, for their rich texture, subtle variation, and handcrafted character."

"Customers are looking to natural stones and hand-painted tiles to bring an organic and artisanal feel to the space," agrees Claire Birkbeck, kitchen designer at Neptune.

Helen Parker Creative director Helen is creative director at Devol Kitchens. She has been with the company for over 20 years and is responsible for Devol's style and showrooms. Helens also sources antiques and designs new furniture and accessories

5. Wall-to-Wall White

DO INSTEAD: Mix subtle prints and glazes instead of a stark white backsplash (Image credit: Beth Davis, Bert & May)

The all-white kitchen backsplash has definitely gone out of style for 2026 say the experts – whether that’s standard subway tiles or bright white stone with grey veining.

"The problem is not the material itself," says Simon Mayhew, founder and interior designer at TXTURED, "the issue is that this particular look has been replicated so many times across so many price points that it no longer communicates anything about the space."

"Many designers are moving away from the highly predictable white subway tile with contrasting grout," adds interior designer Juliette Byrne. "It’s losing momentum because it became overused. Brick now looks very familiar too."

When the rest of the kitchen scheme is quiet, a backsplash with genuine character – say a dark natural stone or handmade tile with movement – can anchor the room without overwhelming the space

"White with grey veining can’t do that anymore — it has been used so much that it has lost its voice entirely," adds Simon at TXTURED.

Kitchen backsplash trends evolve slowly over time and it's important to choose a material and style with longevity that reflects the design story of your kitchen. Get in touch with a local tile specialist, a kitchen showroom or interior designer who can help figure out what colour and design will work best for your overall kitchen (in terms of style and practicalities) now and in ten years' time.

"Many designers now treat the backsplash as an extension of the architecture rather than a decorative accent," adds Juliette Byrne.

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