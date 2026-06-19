If there's one material that has prevailed in the world of luxury kitchen design, it's marble. Perennially stylish, this natural stone has a timeless charm that will never fall out of fashion and is as beautiful and lusted-after today as it was back in Ancient Greece.

But while the material itself is immune to the ever-changing trend cycle, the ways in which we use it in our homes are less persistent. When you hear 'marble kitchen', it's easy to simplify it to a slab countertop and maybe a matching backsplash, but this is just the beginning; designers are constantly finding new ways to use the ancient material in their designs. Plus, with such a vast array of different varieties becoming increasingly accessible, you can find finishes far beyond the classic white slabs you know so well.

Whether you want a full marble-drenched look or to use it as a subtle accent, marble will never fail to take your kitchen to the next level, elevating your design to more luxurious heights. And according to design experts, these are the biggest marble trends defining luxury kitchens this year.

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1. Richly Veined Slabs

A bold, dramatic stone pairs beautifully with simple, minimalistic cabinets, like in this kitchen. (Image credit: Andrew Welch. Aria Stone Gallery)

By far the most frequently mentioned kitchen trend amongst designers, 2026 will be the year of bold, dramatic marble finishes. We're leaving subtlety behind and instead opting for statement-making slabs — think rich veining and bold, contrasting colors.

"We’re seeing a growing appreciation for marbles that feel a little less expected," says April Graves, from Aria Stone Gallery. "Rather than looking for perfection or uniformity, designers are embracing stones with movement, depth, and a stronger sense of identity."

Having supplied the marble for several luxurious kitchen projects, April has plenty of authority to report on the defining marble trends of the moment, and according to her, "Dynamic white marbles with colorful veining have been getting a lot of attention lately over more traditional white selections such as Calacatta or Calacatta Borghini."

Why? "Materials like Calacatta Rosato and Calacatta Monet Vintage offer layered, colorful veining and subtle shifts in tone that bring warmth, depth, and character to a space while still feeling timeless," she says.

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Greg Walton, co-founder and director of Studio McW, agrees. "We're seeing an increase in the use of bold marbles with dramatic, colourful veining, rich purples, deep greens, burgundy tones, paired with natural solid and veneer timbers," he says. "Homeowners are increasingly drawn to characterful varieties like Violetta, or Calacatta Viola, which reads as expressive and individual, challenging the safer, muted white and grey tonal options."

These vibrant stones bring color, life, and movement, providing far more personality and excitement than any subdued, neutral stone ever could. Plus, because they make such an impact, the rest of the design can take a bit of a backseat.

As Lewis Buckley, designer at Harvey Jones, explains, "The beauty of statement marble lies in allowing the material to become a focal point. We recommend pairing heavily veined marble with beautifully crafted cabinetry in muted, timeless shades rather than competing with bold colors or excessive detailing."

April Graves Social Links Navigation COO at Aria Stone Gallery Aria Stone Gallery was born with the intent to revert to the timeless use of stone as art, not just as a fabrication material, and help clients discover the uniqueness and beauty of this natural wonder. Aria’s approach to sourcing and showcasing stones is rivaled only by the uniqueness of the client experience. As a pioneer in the industry, Aria continuously strives to deliver exceptional customer experience and stone education.

2. Marble-Drenching

A full marble island is a true kitchen focal point, bringing a sculptural quality to something that can otherwise feel wholly practical. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio)

First came color-drenching, shortly followed by tile-drenching, then wood-drenching, and now, the natural next step, and by far the most luxurious: it's time to embrace marble-drenching.

Typically reserved solely for a single feature, such as a kitchen worktop, design experts expect to see a more liberal use of the material in this year's kitchen, for a bolder, statement-making effect.

"I think we'll see en masse marble, where it's the encompassing material of the space, and not just the benchtop," predicts interior designer Shona McElroy, of Smac Studio.

A symptom of a growing appetite for experimentation, this look pushes the boundaries of what we expect kitchens to look like. Explaining this shift, Shona says, "I think with more and more images coming at us on a daily basis, clients are more open to new and exciting things they haven't seen before."

Shona McElroy Social Links Navigation Principal Designer at Smac Studio With a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Sydney, Shona’s creativity and unexpected design details have seen her nominated for an Australian Interior Design Award, a Dezeen House Interior Award and IDEA Emerging Designer of the Year.

3. Tones of Purple

Calacatta Viola is a fan-favorite among designers, beloved for its rich, dramatic veining and deep purple tones. (Image credit: Antony Geernaert, Studio Prineas)

While designers note that colorful veining will be particularly popular this year, more specifically, they're expecting a rise in purple-toned marbles in modern kitchen design.

Decorating with purple in deeper, darker hues has become much more popular, and in its natural form, it can bring a dramatic sense of depth and warmth to a kitchen. Thankfully, several types of marble offer this effect.

"Calacatta Viola is becoming increasingly popular in designs, with a nice variation being Calacatta Viola Monet for a softer look," says Isabella Pacelli from Roundhouse. "A great way of styling this stone is with rich dark colored cabinetry and dark timbers — especially walnut. It feels very luxurious and also quite timeless."

4. Stacked Edges

"Double and triple bullnose profiles introduce a softer, more delicate edge and lend themselves beautifully to traditional and period kitchens," says Annie. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio)

When it comes to kitchen finishing touches, it is often the tiniest details that can make the biggest difference, and no trend is more testament to that than uniquely decorative countertop edges.

While there are several finishes to choose from, Annie Burrows from Blakes London says a stacked edge will be the standout choice this year. "Stacked marble worktops are an increasingly popular marble design detail," she argues. A lot of that has to do with the specific requirements needed to bring it to life. "Only possible with natural stones, this subtle detail adds layers and dimensions to a design as well as a subtle nod to the sophistication of the materials used," she explains.

"Squared-off stacked edges are best with subtle offsets to veining," she adds. "This highlights the layering of the marble, creating a bold, sculptural detail that highlights the beauty of the stone itself."

Annie Burrows Social Links Navigation Lead Designer at Blakes London Annie’s approach is warm and personable — she takes the time to make sure she truly understands a client’s needs. She is known for designing considered, functional, and ultimately beautiful kitchens. She has a BSc in Sociology and Politics from Bristol University and a PGDip in Interior Architecture from the Inchbald School of Design.

5. Pairing Marble With Timber Joinery

"The oak cabinetry is deliberately restrained in its detailing, so the rich, purple veined marble can breathe. The arched alcove, where the marble backsplash extends to fill the entire area, presents the stone as a deliberate, architectural decision," says Greg. (Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri. Design: Studio McW)

Interior design trends today are all about playing on the warmth and movement of the natural world, and nothing delivers that more than marble and wood side-by-side.

Both already rich in natural movement and texture, when combined, the surfaces help balance one another out. Studio McW's Greg Walton explains that, "The timber acts as an emollient, softening what might otherwise feel ostentatious and brings an honest, tactile quality that grounds the composition."

The cold, hard nature of marble can oftentimes impact the overall feeling of your kitchen, making it less inviting. But when paired with a warm, textured wooden finish, this coldness is counteracted, leaving you with a more welcoming look.

6. Warm-Toned Stones

Marbles with golden undertones are perfect for bringing some warmth into a neutral kitchen. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio)

"The marble trend I think we will see coming through most strongly in kitchens this year is a move towards warmer, more expressive stones," shares Grazzie Wilson from Ca' Pietra.

As we move away from the cool grays that once dominated our kitchens, designers are noticing an increased interest in stones with warmer hues, with Grazzie highlighting the popularity of "marbles with creamy bases, honeyed undertones," specifically.

It's a marble trend Smac Studio's Shona McElroy has noticed too; "I'm also seeing a lot of bolder yellows and golds coming through as well in stones," she adds.

These golden tones bring an instant warmth to your kitchen that can be hard to get with other marble varieties and look even more beautiful when paired with other warm finishes like brass hardware and antiqued metallics.

Shop Marble Kitchen Trends for 2026

This pale green quartzite brings a beautiful softness to this modern kitchen. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio)

Can't quite justify a statement marble trend in your kitchen for whatever reason? Don't stress — there are alternatives to marble that let you flex the same design muscle. "We're seeing the rise of translucent quartzites and onyxes," says designer Shona McElroy, of the natural stones that offer enchanting translucence that feels lighter and softer than a classic marble.

Plus, unlike marble, quartzites are known for their durability, making them a better choice for low-maintenance kitchen worktops, too.

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