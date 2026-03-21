Kitchens have long had a reputation for feeling cold. Hard edges, glossy surfaces, clinical finishes — it's no wonder they're rarely the room we instinctively gravitate towards when it's time to unwind. In fact, if you were to choose one room in the home to relax in, it would probably fall near the bottom of the list, but that doesn't have to be the case.

Ask any interior designer, and they'll tell you that most kitchens lack personality or detail. "A kitchen is often the most used room in the house, but it can easily lean a little hard or utilitarian if every surface is sleek and new," explains interior designer Christopher Boutlier. The good news? With a bit of thoughtful, intentional design, you can completely shift that feeling.

The secret to a kitchen that feels comfortable instead of clinical lies in the material finishes. "Natural materials, surfaces that show a bit of handwork, and pieces with history all help a kitchen feel like a place where people truly want to gather," says Christopher. Ready to imbue your modern kitchen idea with the same comfort he alludes to? Here are five finishes that feel instantly welcoming in any kitchen.

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1. Honed Marble Countertops

Marble is a classic choice for a kitchen, and honed, muted variations make a particularly welcoming choice. (Image credit: Blakes London)

Marble kitchens may exude luxury above all else, but they also add comfort to your space, especially if you opt for a natural honed finish. With its smoother, mattified surface, honed marble offers a more velvety, muted appearance that makes a kitchen look visually calmer.

"A honed marble or marble-look stone with gentle veining creates a relaxed elegance that instantly feels welcoming," explains Virginia-based designer Cathleen Gruver. She often recommends honed finishes to clients instead of polished ones because they feel softer and more approachable. "Pairing it with warm cabinetry or wood accents keeps the space from feeling overly formal," she says.

If you're looking for a kitchen countertop material that instantly softens the room, adds warmth, and promises enduring style, honed marble is a safe bet.

2. Plaster

When applied traditionally, plaster will add beautiful textural variations to your walls. (Image credit: James Merrell)

A raw plaster finish works wonders for making a space feel more serene. The effect here is two-fold: the clay tone brings warmth and muted elegance, while the tactile surface adds depth and texture to otherwise flat, unremarkable walls. As a result, this textural finish makes for an especially cozy kitchen brimming with charm and personality.

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"Flat painted walls can feel cold and one-dimensional in a kitchen environment," explains Amy Hicks, lead designer at Blakes London. "Polished plaster introduces depth, warmth, and a subtle organic quality that makes a room feel more enveloping and considered."

The plaster doesn't even have to be polished like traditional Venetian plaster, either. Christopher Boutlier of Christopher Boutlier Interiors warns that perfectly smooth walls can contribute to a kitchen that feels sterile. "A hand-troweled plaster finish brings softness and depth because the surface catches light in subtle ways throughout the day," he says. "Those slight irregularities give the room character and make the space feel more human and welcoming."

3. Aged Metals

For a truly cohesive kitchen, use the same aged metal across your faucet and cabinet hardware. (Image credit: Hendel & Hendel)

It’s almost impossible to avoid metal finishes in the kitchen — from faucets to hardware, these steely accents are everywhere. But rather than defaulting to standard stainless steel, consider swapping in aged metal finishes instead, which bring a softer, more characterful feel to the space.

"Metals that show a little age always feel more inviting than something overly polished," says Christopher. "Copper in particular develops a rich patina that adds warmth and color to a kitchen. I like it on range hoods, cookware, or even small details like hardware, so it brings a sense of history into the space."

In recent years, aged brass has been one of the biggest kitchen trends, and Cathleen lauds it as a great way to warm up cabinetry and help the kitchen feel layered, rather than brand new. "I especially love finishes that patina slightly over time because they develop character with use," she adds. "It pairs beautifully with natural stone and wood tones for a kitchen that feels welcoming and timeless."

4. Natural Wood Flooring

Engineered or solid wood flooring will feature a distinctive natural grain. Lay planks in a herringbone pattern and you'll dial up the warmth of your kitchen. (Image credit: Blakes London)

When it comes to kitchen flooring ideas, natural options will always help to ground a kitchen, adding warmth and charm to one of the biggest surface areas in the room. If your laminate tiles or dated lino feel cold and unwelcoming, swap them out for wood to introduce a much-needed softness underfoot.

"Warm wood flooring immediately makes a kitchen feel grounded and inviting," explains Cathleen. "I especially love a white oak floor in either wide planks or a subtle herringbone pattern because it adds visual interest while still feeling timeless."

Magnus Nilsson, lead designer at Blakes London, says that timber flooring not only looks and feels homey and warm, but it also works well to deaden sound and feels kinder underfoot during long periods of standing. "We tend to favor darker tones, which are more forgiving of everyday wear and lend a richer, grounded quality to the space," he says.

5. Fluted or Reeded Cabinet Details

Fluted cabinetry can add so much warmth and character to a kitchen. (Image credit: Blakes London)

If you're looking to add textural detail to an unexpected space, consider using reeded or fluted features to bring more comfort to your kitchen. "Fluting introduces texture and quiet visual interest to kitchen furniture without adding noise or complexity to the overall design," explains Magnus. "The result is a softer, more tactile aesthetic that feels warm and carefully crafted."

Cathleen agrees that fluted cabinetry introduces texture and craftsmanship into a kitchen, something she says naturally adds warmth. "I love incorporating it on an island or a bar area so it becomes a subtle focal point without overwhelming the space," she says. Fluted kitchen islands, in particular, offer a great point of contrast to your wall cabinets, creating a focal point that invites you in.

Cox & Cox Scalloped Cup Handle - Antique Brass £14.50 at Cox and Cox Cabinet hardware is a great way to welcome in aged metallic tones. Combined with the shell shape, this cabinet pull makes a whimsical addition to your kitchen. Victorian Plumbing Reeded Pink Onyx Marble Effect Tile £24.98 at victorianplumbing.co.uk If fluted cabinetry feels like too big a visual commitment, consider adding more subtle fluted detailing through tiles. These feature a marble effect for maximum textural impact. Dunelm Hotel Marble Effect Tray £22 at Dunelm Honed marble doesn't come cheap. Get the look for less with this marble effect tray. It's the perfect place to corral your kitchen counter essentials like seasoning and oils.

Turning a clean and functional space, with minimal opportunity for soft textiles, into a cozy room where you want to linger is no mean feat. Even the most experienced interior designers find creating a welcoming kitchen a challenge, but the right finishes have the power to totally transform a space.

If you're looking to imbue your space with more warmth, incorporate a few of the finishes above. The bottom line? It's these small but powerful details that really make a kitchen feel more expensive. For more design ideas, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter, and they'll be delivered straight to your inbox.