Good things take time, and this kitchen is proof of that. The final step in a ten-year-long renovation process, this light-filled, open-plan kitchen, in the heart of the Kent countryside, is a testament to the merits of leaving the best for last.

In pursuit of a truly unique modern kitchen, rich with individual design touches and surprising material choices, the homeowners called upon the Ledbury Studio team. In large part, the reasoning behind the delay on the kitchen renovation was one of convenience, as Charlie Smallbone, from Ledbury Studios, explains, "They left the kitchen until last because it was brand new when they moved in, though it wasn’t to their taste, they couldn’t justify ripping it out." However, after a decade of living in a space that never quite worked for them, the homeowners were finally ready for something new.

And all that waiting paid off. With striking finishes you couldn't find anywhere else, and bespoke cabinetry that highlights the room's beautiful architectural details, this kitchen embodies that unique style the clients were searching for. Dare we say, this is a kitchen worth the ten-year wait.

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The Inspiration

"I chose Monte Cristo Oro Quartzite for the worktops, which gives the luxurious veining of a natural stone in a hard-wearing surface that will retain its good looks. The waterfall sides on the island deliver a real wow factor, creating a magnificent centerpiece in this sleek, stylish, and one-of-a-kind kitchen," says Charlie. (Image credit: Ledbury Studio)

The final step in a 10-year renovation, the family that owned this home had plenty of time to consider what it was they wanted to achieve in this kitchen design. But, instead of honing in on a hyper-specific vision, the concept was looser, more free-flowing. They knew what they didn't want, though, and that was anything that felt too expected.

"The word ‘unique’ is overused, but in this case, they genuinely wanted something that had never been seen before," says Charlie. The clients knew that they wanted their kitchen design to feel truly one of a kind, unlike what you could find in any other home. And thanks to Ledbury Studios' completely bespoke approach, this was entirely achievable.

The idea was for a kitchen that not only looked visually striking and surprising, but also operated in a way that was reflective of the clients and their lifestyle. They wanted those small, individual kitchen finishing touches that you wouldn't find in any other home. The home's existing architecture also played a key role in the development of this design.

Set in an open-plan layout, which leads directly on to an orangery that functions as both a dining room and a living area, this kitchen had to have a degree of cohesiveness with the rest of the home, while also making the most of the natural benefits of the architecture.

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"There are large windows all around and high ceilings, so there is plenty of natural light in the kitchen," explains Charlie, "Plus, though the room features the original architectural features of the house (the orangery is a modern extension, added 10 years before), this was always destined to be a contemporary kitchen."

With all this natural light around them, there was more space to experiment with the use of color and materials. Without the fear of making the room feel too dark or heavy, Charlie was free to incorporate more intense, experimental finishes and textures. "I wanted to dial up the drama in this kitchen and deliberately chose dark oak cabinetry to make even more of an impact in the light-filled room," he says.

While in small kitchens or rooms that don't naturally receive much light, your main focus has to be on making the space feel as light and airy as possible, because that wasn't a concern in this home; the emphasis was on making the strongest impact possible. The leading image throughout the process was, for Charlie, "The idea of making a dramatic splash in a large light room." Though he adds, "I was also inspired by the story of this kitchen being the culmination of 10 years of living with continual renovation and knew it had to be something really special."

The Process

White, fluted cabinetry creates a refreshing contrast to the dark kitchen cabinets underneath. (Image credit: Ledbury Studio)

Before the Ledbury Studio team stepped in, the homeowners had commissioned a team of architects to come up with a plan for how this kitchen space could look. However, after a decade of dreaming up their fantasy design, the architect's sketch didn't quite measure up. "Having spent all that time thinking about what they wanted, the owners rejected the solution their architect proposed because it wasn’t extraordinary enough to match their dream," says Charlie.

Not only had their vision changed over this time, but so too had their circumstances. "In addition, they had also built up the budget to allow them to make that dream kitchen a reality," he says, "so we were able to create this luxurious contemporary design with a whole host of beautiful, natural materials."

It wasn't all about looks, though, either. This kitchen had to function as the heart of the home, a communal gathering space. "This is a family home, so the kitchen was always destined to be its focal point," says Charlie. And no feature ensures this more than a large, central kitchen island.

When done right, an island is the beating heart of the kitchen, as Charlie says, "It is a working space but also a natural gathering point, whether for drinks with friends or cozy family dinners at the breakfast bar." It's an inherently multi-functional surface, fulfilling social purposes as well as practical ones.

A large range cooker, a surprisingly traditional kitchen feature in an otherwise modern design, also helps bolster this family atmosphere, while also making the space feel more timeless.

The Design

The mirrored back in this drinks cabinet introduces more light into the design. (Image credit: Ledbury Studio)

"All our kitchens are crafted by hand, so they have the individual feel that kitchens made by machine simply don’t have," says Charlie. And when you look at the finishes and materials adorning this design, that couldn't be more apparent.

"You can see this, in particular, on our signature Choppy Water finish on the doors of the drinks and crockery cupboards, which is hand-carved into oak panels," says Charlie. This kitchen cabinet finish brings movement and texture into the room, supplying some depth to the material that could otherwise appear heavy or dark.

The individuality of the finishes occurs not solely through the team's careful engineering, but through exploiting the natural beauty of the materials, too. For example, Charlie says, "It’s also visible in the way the grain of the oak is vertically book-matched through the drawers on the island and wall runs of furniture, which is only achieved with the utmost skill and care."

Complementing the rugged surface texture of the oak doors beneath the drinks cabinet are the beautiful, reeded glass panels, bringing a subtle transparency and lightness that lifts this corner of the kitchen.

But, as Charlie mentions, this is not the only time this waved-effect was used in this kitchen. "Fluted effects have been included not only on the glass doors of the cabinets but also on the wall cupboard at the far side of the room," he says. The subtle, surface textures are exactly what give this kitchen that unique, individual look, rich in depth and visual interest, without ever feeling too showy or out-there.

Curved corners bring softness to the otherwise sleek, modern design. (Image credit: Ledbury Studio)

When working with such deep, intense materials, it's important to try to balance them out with some softness elsewhere in the design. For this, Charlie used softened, curved edges and limited the use of sharp, hard lines throughout the space.

"Elsewhere on the cabinetry, you can see curved corners on the hob and sink runs that soften the edges of the furniture and are perfectly mirrored in the brass plinth below," he says.

This too was achieved through the warm, antiqued brass kitchen hardware used throughout. "All the furniture features aged-brass detailing on the hand-made handles and in the liquid-metal trim around the cabinet doors," he says.

This was not the only aspect that required balance, though. As with all kitchens, the careful balance between form and function is paramount to the room's success. And while this design is obviously visually striking, this is not to say that sacrifices were made with regard to the functionality of the space.

Take, for example, the sheer amount of kitchen storage integrated within the design. In another testament to the bespoke nature of their approach, this kitchen has full-length cabinetry running across the walls, something, Charlie points out, "That isn’t achievable with standard kitchen ranges, as this is a very tall room. There is no wasted gap between the top of the cupboards and the ceiling, while the overall effect is beautifully seamless." With cabinets running all the way up to the ceiling, no space was left unconsidered.

Copper panels open up to reveal a breakfast bar with integrated appliances. (Image credit: Ledbury Studio)

The standout feature, though, without a question, is the beautifully patinated copper kitchen doors. A finish, Charlie says, the clients knew they needed as soon as they set eyes on it, "When our client came to visit us in the studio, she saw the copper finish, fell in love with it, and knew it had to be incorporated into her kitchen design."

Individually aged and patinated by hand, these panels have a unique Verdigris effect that Charlie describes as a "Ledbury Studio signature finish."

They bring a lush richness to the space, with a natural warmth and beauty that brightens up the dark kitchen cabinetry.

"The floor-to-ceiling cabinets — which conceal fridge, freezer, pantry, and breakfast cupboard — would have been a very dark expanse of timber without adornment," says Charlie, "However, with the copper, they become a striking feature wall and focal point in their own right."

Amerdeco Amerdeco 10 Pack Antique Brass Cabinet Pulls £39.09 at Amazon UK These aged brass cabinet pulls bring a gorgeous antique touch to a modern kitchen design. nkuku Mendani Mango Wood & Fluted Glass Cabinet - Walnut Stain £1,550 at nkuku This reeded glass and mango wood cabinet is a beautiful way to bring texture and warmth into your kitchen or any space in the home. Tom Dixon Void Led Mini Pendant Light Copper £305 at Heal's There are plenty of ways to bring copper into your kitchen design without covering an entire wall in the material. Hang three of these mini pendant lights above your kitchen island for an enchanting, metallic warmth.

If you're on the search for some more striking metallic trends to use in your kitchen renovation, check out these cool sanded steel kitchen designs. And for even more design ideas and inspiration, subscribe to our newsletter.