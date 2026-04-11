If you've embarked on the journey of a kitchen renovation at any point over the past few years, it's more than likely that you've faced the very real dilemma of having to forgo the roar of a gas hob for the mechanical buzz of an electric model. As many a contractor and kitchen designer have told me, gas is dead, and electric is the future.

In what will be a very familiar story to many, creator Aurelie Jenna was unwilling to sacrifice the experience of cooking with real fire in her kitchen, but had been warned against installing a new gas hob by her builders.

But, instead of succumbing to an induction hob and integrated oven combo that's become so synonymous with the modern kitchen, Aurelie figured out a loophole. A way to maintain that gas fire cooking experience, while ensuring her renovation boosted her home's value, too. That's right — the range cooker you've always dreamed of is actually the solution to all of your gas vs induction worries. Here's why.

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Why Switch to a Range Cooker?

"In the case of dual fuel models, it combines the responsiveness of gas on the hob with the steady, even heat of an electric oven below," says Charlotte. (Image credit: Blakes London)

A range cooker combines various cooking functions, typically including, but not limited to, multiple oven compartments, a grill, and a large, wide hob.

While your initial perception will most likely be of the large, traditional kitchen features, with heavy metal doors and perma-hot plates, over the years, the range cooker has gone through a series of innovations and adaptations. So while these traditional styles are certainly still available, you'll also find other, modern interpretations of the freestanding oven available.

This multi-purpose design is exactly what makes them such an appealing prospect to many homeowners. "A range cooker is a one-stop shop for all your cooking needs, combining generous oven and hob space," comments Annie Burrows, a lead designer at Blakes London.

Aesthetically, these ovens are also uniquely appealing, satisfying our craving for more traditional, welcoming kitchen designs. "It can be viewed as the modern equivalent of a traditional farmhouse hearth, that acts as a natural focal point, grounding the kitchen and shaping the overall design while bringing a sense of warmth, and presence to a design," says Annie.

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Although for Aurelie, this choice boiled down to her need for a real gas hob, if you're less fussed about the cooking experience, but still love the look and convenience of a range cooker, there are also plenty of options out there that offer induction or electric hobs instead.

These designs are updated to reflect modern cooking standards, which are also more environmentally friendly, while maintaining the charm and spatial benefits of a traditional range cooker. To Charlotte Butler, kitchen design manager at BK Eleven, these are the aspects that are most appealing to modern cooks. As she says, "For those who cook regularly, the added capacity is where a range cooker really proves its value, as it allows several dishes to be prepared at once without the constant need to juggle temperatures, timings, or limited oven space."

Annie Burrows Lead Designer at Blakes London Annie’s approach is warm and personable – she takes the time to make sure she truly understands a client’s needs. Her 6 years with Blake's have seen her design considered, functional and, ultimately, beautiful kitchens. She has a BSc in Sociology and Politics from Bristol University and a PGDip in Interior Architecture from the Inchbald School of Design.

What to Know Before Investing in a Range Cooker

Range cookers work particularly well in traditional kitchen designs. (Image credit: deVOL)

As much as I long for a range cooker, that is not to say they are entirely without fault. Firstly, as Aurelie mentions, you can expect to find a considerable price jump when switching from a traditional hob to a full range cooker.

There's no denying that they are investment kitchen appliances, but, as deVOL's Helen Parker says, "We always recommend spending wisely and trying to go for a freestanding cooker. The big kitchen appliance brands like Lacanche and Wolfe, Bertazzoni and Aga, are as popular as ever."

And not only are they reliable, but they are the kind of stand-out feature that is sure to improve the value of your home when you eventually come to sell. Equally, these built-to-last ovens can survive several moves, and are the type of design built to be carried through generations.

More practically speaking, range cookers also have different requirements than your standard gas or electric hob. These appliances will need a considerable amount of space, as well as a dedicated 32-45 amp electrical supply, and plenty of kitchen ventilation, too.

And it doesn't stop there. Annie says, "Beyond ensuring the correct power supply and ventilation, it’s worth noting that range cookers typically require you to bend to access the ovens, which may be less practical for those with limited mobility or strength." For little ones, too, these ovens can create some risks, as the gas mechanism will create a greater amount of heat than an induction hob.

Annie adds, "They also often lack viewing windows, so if you like to check on your cooking without opening the door, this can be a limitation. For more precise or delicate cooking, such as soufflés, this may not be the most suitable choice."

Even if you're not whipping up a soufflé on the regular, it's still worth noting that a range cooker can have an impact on the way you use your kitchen. As Charlotte puts it, "A range cooker is not a direct replacement for a gas hob, but rather a different way of approaching cooking altogether, shifting the kitchen from a collection of individual appliances into something more unified and substantial.

"A gas hob is a single, focused element designed purely for stovetop cooking, while a range cooker brings together multiple ovens, a wider cooking surface, and often additional features within one piece, which inevitably changes how the kitchen is used on a daily basis." However, whether this change is for the better or for the worse will be entirely dependent on the individual.

Of course, it's worth mentioning that if you love the look of a range, but want to move away from gas, many modern range cookers are available in electric options, too.

When Is a Range Cooker Not a Good Idea?

Brightly colored range cookers can easily act as a statement piece in an otherwise simple kitchen design. (Image credit: L’Atelier Paris.)

As beautiful and effective as a range cooker may be, this is not to say that they are the right choice for every home.

For one, in small kitchens, range cookers may end up taking up too much space to make them a worthwhile addition. "In smaller kitchens, or in households where cooking is more occasional, a standard hob paired with a single oven will often feel more appropriate and easier to live with," says Charlotte.

Another major consideration is the price point. "Range cookers tend to be more of a luxury item, so where budgets are tight, it may be that more cost-effective options are more suitable," adds Annie.

Shop Stylish Range Cookers

BELLING Belling Cookcentre 100df Dual Fuel Range Cooker - Stainless Steel & Chrome £1,499 at Currys With an impressive seven-burner hob, this Belling cooker is ideal for frequent hosts, with a penchant for over-catering. Inside, you'll find a whopping 199-liters of cooking space, so you'll never have to worry about finding the space for your Christmas turkey again. Appliance Centre Smeg Victoria Tr103ip2 100cm Wide Cream Induction Freestanding Range Cooker £3,124 at appliancecentre.co.uk It's hard to beat the charming, retro appeal of a Smeg appliance, and this range cooker is no different. But, thanks to the induction hob, the cooking experience is anything but old-fashioned. Kenwood Kenwood Ck500df-Sl 90 Cm Dual Fuel Range Cooker – Slate Grey & Chrome £599 at Currys Range cookers don't have to look traditional, this Kenwood model has the classic gas hob, but boasts a more sleek, modern look. Plus, it's considerably more affordable than most other models. Bertazzoni Bertazzoni Heritage Series 120cm Dual Fuel Range Cooker With Gas Hob £6,499 at John Lewis This beauty is the home cook's dream. Fit with 11 functions, including a grill, air fry, and pizza setting, and a six-ring gas hob on top, there's not much more you could hope for from an oven. Appliance Centre Lacanche Lvi1052ctiva 100cm Classic Cluny Ivory & Brass Induction Range Cooker £7,240 at appliancecentre.co.uk My personal dream oven, the Lacanche has an iconic, classic beauty to it. But it's not just a pretty face, either. This model comes with an induction hob top, making for a more sustainable and modern design. La Cornue La Cornue Cornufe 110cm Electric Range Cooker With Induction Hob £9,039 at John Lewis A true statement piece, this La Cornue model may look traditional, but it actually has an induction hob, so you can get the modern benefits with that classic, heritage look.

Think range cookers can only work in traditional designs? These modern AGA kitchens will prove you wrong. For more design inspiration, subscribe to our newsletter.