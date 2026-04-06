Much more than just a look, farmhouse-style interior design is an archetypal blend of function and aesthetic. It's big, sturdy timber beams; it's cups of tea by a wood burner; it's embracing the imperfect; it's slow mornings.

Reaching as far back as the 16th and 17th centuries, farmhouses are some of our oldest, standing the test of time both figuratively and literally, bridging hundreds of years of design. Farmhouse-style interior design also presents in many forms — from modern (think steel-frame doors and cladding) to more rustic and traditional (architectural charm, flouncy furniture skirts, and endearingly creaky timber floors). Needless to say, it is a style that effortlessly upholds its relevance.

The beauty of farmhouses is that they automatically feel like home, wonky walls and all, shares interior designer Holly Vaughan, director at Vaughan Design and Development. "Having grown up experiencing a rural lifestyle and in an old farmhouse, I am very accustomed to these imperfections, and they constantly inspire me," she adds. "To me, the main characteristic of farmhouse style is an absence of fussiness. "

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To truly understand how to capture the quintessential farmhouse style, I deep-dived into the interior design style's key features and, with the help of some experts, have pulled together everything you need to know, below.

Why Is Farmhouse Interior Design Still Relevant?

"We wanted to respect the rural character of the building while creating something contemporary and comfortable," says interior designer Polly Ashman. "Original architectural features, including timber beams, were retained and celebrated." (Image credit: Polly Ashman.)

It should come as no surprise that farmhouse-style interior design is still highly relevant today. You only have to cast your eyes just outside the major CBDs to understand why — gorgeous brick Edwardians, 18th century stone charmers, quaint barns and cottages — the evidence is aplenty.

London-based interior designer Polly Ashman says it's a style reflective of our need for comfort and a connection to nature. "Interiors that feel tactile and grounded offer a sense of calm," she adds. "The style prioritizes natural materials, practical design, and relaxed living, creating spaces that are both welcoming and functional."

Similarly, interior designer Blair Moore likens farmhouse style to a balm for chaos. "It evokes the nostalgia of a slower, more grounded time," she says. "At its best, farmhouse style is deeply connected to the idea of home. It is practical, welcoming, and rooted in materials that age beautifully. There is a humility to it that I find incredibly appealing, but also a quiet sophistication."

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What Are the Characteristics of Farmhouse-Style Interior Design?

"This house had such lovely 17th-century bones and great proportions, so really we wanted to let these elements do the talking, while bringing in some color and modern pieces of furniture that worked for the young family that lived here," says Tom Morris. (Image credit: Morris Studio.)

Cozy rugs and frilled, floral cushions. Copper pots hung above the kitchen bench. Hardy stone or wide-plank floors. Mud-caked wellies left by the door. With nothing sleek, refined, or too perfect, farmhouse-style interior design embraces the beauty of utilitarian and simple architectural character. It's all about layers — and lots of them.

First come the structural features, the foundations. "Exposed timber beams, plank floors, simple millwork, paneled doors, and a strong sense of utility in the way rooms are laid out and used," describes Blair Moore. "There’s usually an inherent modesty to the architecture, but also a richness that comes from age, wear, and craftsmanship that defines traditional farmhouse style."

While we can easily imagine the chintz-y, cottage-core aesthetic, Tom Morris of Morris Studio says not to discount the flip side. "Simplicity, natural materials, and pared-back color palettes let timber frames, limestone floors, and wonky walls really step forward."

Next, the furniture. "Furniture tends to be tactile and unfussy, with lots of vintage pieces, oak tables, and painted cabinetry," says Polly Ashman. "I love antique wood tables, slipcovered upholstery, woven textiles, vintage lighting, and utilitarian objects for a farmhouse," adds Blair Moore.

And finally, the decor. "Items of purpose can be on display and not hidden away — it’s easier to grab something from a hook than from behind a closed door," Holly continues, especially in modern farmhouse-style kitchens. "I also imagine soft materials being an important part of farmhouse style as they serve a purpose too — heavier linens that are harder wearing and patterns that replicate nature and hide a multitude of sins."

What Colors Are Associated With Farmhouse-Style Interior Design?

"I surrounded the architectural elements of the home with a scattering of patterns inspired by the outdoor surroundings, as well as colors that felt authentic and not jarring," explains Holly Vaughan. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Vaughan Developments and Design.)

As a style harking to simpler, more grounded times, it makes sense that the keynote tones of farmhouse-style interior design are those found in the great outdoors. If you can imagine a palette of timber, mud-brick, and countryside landscapes on Pantone color cards, you'll be spot on.

"Natural warm colors and greens are what spring to my mind — rust, warm woody yellows similar to hay or straw, and warm browns like wood," says Holly Vaughan. "Greens, of course, emulate the outdoors, and if you are living a rural lifestyle, then the outdoors is what draws you into this way of life."

Blair Moore describes a similar scheme: "The palette is typically soft and muted, with warm whites, creams, oatmeals, weathered wood tones, faded greens, and the occasional washed blue."

How Has Farmhouse-Style Interior Design Evolved?

"I think farmhouse design can be appropriated for today by playing with colors and patterns and seeing what feels authentic with the architectural surroundings," says Holly Vaughan. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Vaughan Design and Development.)

Part of the inherent charm of farmhouse-style interior design is that, in many ways, it really hasn't changed. While comfort and color may have comparatively come to the fore, embracing the simplicity of rural life remains the style's trademark, even in contemporary interpretations.

"I think farmhouse style works so well with modernity as, on the whole, one is dealing with properties of great character, an abundance of natural materials like stone and timber, and then also a charming connection with the outside world," explains Tom Morris. "The aesthetic of simple furniture made honestly, fabrics with great texture, and then found pieces or folk art or craft work very well in a contemporary setting or indeed the city."

All of this is to say, farmhouse style's charm transcends time, and its quiet nature makes it more appealing than ever. And, following the principles and palettes, there are plenty of ways to introduce farmhouse style to your spaces — from modern farmhouse-style dining rooms to grandma-chic bedrooms.



As a historic style, farmhouse-style interior design is all about function over form. It's about natural materials designed to stand the test of time and wear and tear, and today it's about creating quiet and comforting spaces within which to retreat.

"I think farmhouse style is a way of living as much as an aesthetic look; it originates from living a functional, rural lifestyle," says Holly Vaughan. "It’s really about a lifestyle and bringing that simpler, countryside aesthetic into the home," adds Blair Moore.

Looking for a blend? You might like the coastal farmhouse style.

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