Modern farmhouse kitchens have shifted in a big way — and for the better. What was once all-white and overly polished has given way to something warmer, more layered, and far more personal. Today’s modern farmhouse kitchen is about character as much as function.

Kitchens are no longer purely utilitarian spaces. They’re where people gather, linger, and live, which is exactly why this newer take on modern farmhouse feels right now. Clean lines still matter, but they’re softened with texture, subtle color, and materials that feel good to use every day.

As a stylist for Design Lab by Livingetc, what I love most about modern farmhouse kitchen décor is the mix of old and new. Open shelving styled loosely, or a countertop that tells a bit of a story, all add depth and visual interest, giving the room a more natural, effortless feel.

In this collection, you’ll find 24 modern farmhouse kitchen décor pieces that bring warmth, texture, and character.

deVOL's kitchens nail the modern farmhouse style from a more British perspective. (Image credit: deVOL)

When styling a modern farmhouse kitchen, I always begin with function. The pieces that work best are the ones that are practical first and beautiful second. From there, it’s about layering in warmth through materials and small details.

Texture makes all the difference. Wooden boards, ceramic canisters, woven accents, and patterned textiles soften hard surfaces and add depth.

Color and pattern work best in small doses — a striped towel, a floral runner, a glazed finish. These are the elements that give a modern farmhouse kitchen its personality without overwhelming the space.

This collection is designed to help you build a kitchen that feels welcoming, practical, and full of character. And if you’re looking for something specific or need help finishing the space, send your request to Design Lab by Livingetc — I'd love to help.