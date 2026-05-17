When it comes to your kitchen, it isn’t just about the material you choose for your backsplash; there are plenty of things to consider simultaneously, all of which will influence how luxurious or cheap your kitchen may end up looking. From the installation to the material combinations, scale, grout color, and even the area you choose to cover with a specific finish, these can all play a big part in the overall effect.

It’s not always the tile or material itself of the kitchen backsplash that can make your space look cheap, but the formula that goes with it. Use the wrong formula, and a lovely material can end up feeling flat, low-budget, and boring once installed — but pair it with the right finishes, and you’ll be on the road to a successful scheme.

We're noticing backsplashes are no longer just practical — in recent times, they bring so much more to the space than ever before. We’re seeing textural play, unusual combinations, and an appreciation for our own personality being represented. This all results in a much more expensive-looking space using materials you actually connect with. But let’s take a look at what to avoid, and the better solutions designers suggest using instead.

Latest Videos From

1. Plain Square Tiles

DO INSTEAD: Consider shape, form and pattern. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

“Plain square tiles are a popular choice; however, they can make your kitchen feel uninspiring and dated,” says Isabella Pacelli from Roundhouse. Designers are moving away from standard grid layouts of plain square tiles that leave us feeling flat, and instead, are embracing texture, movement, and craftsmanship.

“Opt for more interesting shapes such as scallop or herringbone arrangements. As pictured, the scalloped tiles complement the natural grains within the timber cabinetry and add visual interest without being too overbearing.”

Handmade Zellige tiles are another popular alternative, bringing tonal variation and movement that exude character, offering a much warmer ambience to a modern kitchen. The goal is to create a backsplash you actively want to look at and will enjoy seeing every day.

Isabella Pacelli Junior sales designer at Roundhouse As a junior designer at Roundhouse, Isabella is driven by a love for creating spaces that feel as good as they look – thoughtfully designed, beautifully detailed, and tailored to everyday living. With a background in interior architecture, she’s developed a strong foundation in design, combining creativity with a considered, practical approach. “My experience within a bespoke kitchen company has given me valuable, hands-on insight into the design process, and has strengthened my appreciation for craftsmanship, detail, and client-focused design.”

2. One Material Surface

DO INSTEAD: Layer materials you love. (Image credit: Lauren Miller. Design: Twenty-Two Twelve & You Should Stay Here)

There’s definitely been a move away from overly matched kitchens of late, and dedicating a single material to one surface can leave the whole space feeling either a bit try-hard or just a little lazy in terms of design. It’s all about the layering — it shows intent, offers room for higher-quality materials, and it gives one the chance to get creative and combine a palette of finishes they really connect with.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“People are becoming much more confident about layering materials together and using richer tones and textures within the same backsplash area to create something that feels more collected and architectural,” says Damla Turgut, founder of Otto Tiles. “We’re seeing handmade surfaces like Zellige paired with statement natural stones like Calacatta Viola, timber shelving, aged brass or painted joinery.” These immediately add more depth and character. “Zellige has so much movement and variation within the glaze; it works beautifully against cleaner or more polished materials, as it stops the space feeling too flat.”

The key to making mixed-material backsplashes work is balance. “You need one material to take the lead, while the second material acts more as an accent or framing device. Otherwise, the space can quickly become visually overwhelming.”

Damla goes on to explain how we’re also seeing more kitchens where the backsplash extends beyond the traditional functional zone behind a hob or sink, wrapping around shelving, window reveals, or full walls. “Using multiple materials within that larger surface area helps define different moments within the space while still keeping everything cohesive.”

Damla Turgut Founder of Otto Tiles Damla Turgut is the founder and creative director of Otto Tiles & Design, a brand that has redefined the tile industry with its bold, handcrafted collections. In 2014, alongside her brother, she founded Otto Tiles in Istanbul. A year later, she returned to London and officially launched Otto Tiles & Design, bringing her distinctive vision to a global audience. From the beginning, Damla was determined to move beyond mass-produced designs and instead champion the beauty of handmade, artisanal tiles.

3. Basic Metro Tiles

DO INSTEAD: Lay them vertically and take them to the top. (Image credit: Marc Mauldin. Design: Silo Studio Design)

There’s no doubt about it, metro tiles are an absolute classic; they’re timeless and brilliantly versatile, and unlikely to ever fully disappear. However, laying these kitchen tiles horizontally, in the same predictable colorways most people have had at some point in their home, dates them, leaving them very generic and plain.

“A simple but impactful change is to stack them vertically," suggests Isabella. "This small switch feels more contemporary and considered, and elongates the wall, giving the kitchen a sense of height.” It’s cost-free and makes a significant visual upgrade to the usual installation, especially when paired with a tonal grout or softer handmade finishes.

Get the Look Ferm Living Kitchen Rod - Brass £74 at fermliving.co.uk Layer another material onto that backsplash with a brass hanging rail.

4. One or Two Rows of Tiles

DO INSTEAD: Extend them higher or even to the ceiling. (Image credit: Otto Tiles)

Often, when we see a “before” kitchen image, it features a couple of rows of tiles that act as the backsplash, but let me tell you, it instantly feels dated and low-budget. So, instead, why not take them higher?

“Rather than stopping at one or two rows high, consider taking the tiles higher, even up to the ceiling, for a more intentional, considered look,” says Lee Thornley, founder of Bert & May. “Handmade tiles are a feature in their own right, but the way they are applied is just as important.”

You can see in this example by Otto Tiles that extending the tiles vertically helps create a stronger architectural impact, while allowing the material to become a feature of its own right. Plus, it's one of this year's biggest kitchen tile trends.

Get the Look M&S Small Reactive Leaf Ceramic Planter £12.50 at Marks and Spencer UK Ground any pattern with some earthy countertop plants.

Lee Thornley Founder of Bert & May Lee's story began in Spain in 2004, he left London to build his award-winning boutique hotel, Casa La Siesta, in Cadiz. As a result of his painstaking work on the interior of this sensitively restored country house, Lee found that he had a natural talent for sourcing reclaimed materials and rare antique fittings. He also discovered that this architectural salvage was much sought after by interior architects and designers and from here, a new project was born.

5. Dark Gray Everything

DO INSTEAD: Opt for an earthy palette of browns and neutrals. (Image credit: Mariana Popejoy.)

Once upon a time, dark gray was our go-to neutral, the base for everything to be built upon, aiming for a sleek and modern look, or even a little industrial, perhaps; but in reality, dark gray can be flat, heavy, and absorb the light, draining the warmth from a space. It’s a color you must be careful of, and can be done well if designed properly, but there’s a lot of risk in it feeling one-dimensional.

Nowadays, to create a luxury kitchen, the space needs layering, natural materials that age gracefully, and plenty of texture. So instead of anthracite tones, designers are channelling Mother Nature’s palette — earthy color palettes of warm brown marbles, creamy whites, aged brass, terracotta, and raw, honest timber. A combination of these will elevate your space to no end, giving rich warmth and that proper feeling of home.

6. Plain Stone or Single Color

DO INSTEAD: Use the statement stone from your island as your backsplash too for an echoed feature piece. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

While neutral splashbacks certainly have their place, they can blend into the background, leaving the kitchen lacking depth and personality. Isabella from Roundhouse says, “Plain stone or single-color splashbacks can feel like a missed opportunity.

Instead, consider matching your splashback stone to your kitchen island as a deliberate feature piece. Carrying the same marble or quartz from the island onto the wall can create a striking sense of continuity within the design and feels considered and intentional, as it draws the eye around the room.”

Designers are treating backsplashes as one area to really indulge and have some fun with, and honestly, why shouldn’t we? A bit of dramatic veining, striking stone, or rich marble instantly gives your kitchen more presence. This is probably one of the easiest spots to introduce personality without overwhelming the entire space.

A luxury-look backsplash isn’t about how much money you spend on it, or choosing the most out-there tile; it’s all about how you assemble your favorite materials.

Inject character into the backsplash zone, and revel in the natural imperfections of stone, embrace that marble veining, or choose a tile with movement and tactility that you’ll want to be the backdrop to your kitchen every day. It’s these very details that enrich your entire kitchen and provide the joy we need day to day.

However, before you go too far with your plans, there are some problems with tiled kitchen backsplashes you should be aware of before you begin.

For more design ideas for your kitchen and beyond, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter, and all the latest will be delivered directly to your inbox.