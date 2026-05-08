As a jewelry maximalist, I've always been thoroughly pro mixing metals. To me, there's nothing cooler than a big stack of bracelets, with warm gold tones and cool silvers coexisting on your wrist. So, when I spotted the trend making its way from the world of accessories into our kitchens, I was all ears.

In homes and fashion alike, there's an old-fashioned, outdated rule that warns against mixing metallic finishes; it's the type of thing that would make your traditional auntie cringe in shock, which is exactly what we love about it. Nowadays, designers are switching things up, combining cool stainless steel counters with warm, antique copper hardware, or pairing bronze splashbacks with brass handles. There's a quiet confidence in this kitchen trend, a subtle fearlessness that can take your space to the next level.

Mixing metals is an easy way to build contrast and, therefore, depth in your design. A kitchen clad in stainless steel may look cool, but it doesn't exactly scream 'cozy'. In fact, more often than not, metal kitchens can end up looking too industrial and professional to feel homey. They're too stark, too polished. When combined with some warmer, more textural finishes, though, this all changes. A mixed metal kitchen is where cool modernity meets lived-in comfort — a combination that's hard to beat.

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Why the Experts Love Mixed Metal Kitchens

In this modern kitchen, wooden cabinetry and gold hardware bring warmth to the space. (Image credit: Beth Davis. Design: Holte.)

Across interior design trends, there seems to be a growing appetite for personality-led designs. We're moving away from the sleek perfection that dominated the early 2000s and are instead searching for things that feel genuinely unique, even, at times, intentionally imperfect. As HØLTE co-founder, Fiona Ginnett, explains, "People are moving away from the matchy-matchy, showroom feel and into something that looks more lived-in and collected."

And this 'collected' eclecticism is exactly what a mixed metal design offers with ease. "Mixing metals brings depth, personality, and a sense that the kitchen has been considered piece by piece rather than ordered as a set," says Fiona. Of course, one consistent metal finish may look more cohesive, but it also lacks the character we're beginning to increasingly value in our homes. Think of it like furniture; sure, a full matching set has its merits, but an eclectic mix of unique pieces is what makes a house feel like a home. It brings a sense of storytelling to your design, with the suggestion of adventure and identity behind each element.

This reflects a wider shift in how we design kitchens today: "Kitchens are feeling less like products and more like rooms," says Fiona. While in the past, kitchens were seen as a purely functional space, nowadays, we're adopting a more creative, layered approach in our designs. This is something a designer from Italian kitchen brand Abimis told me, saying, "Contemporary kitchen design is increasingly moving towards layered compositions, where materials and finishes interact to create depth, character, and balance." It can be seen in the mixed marble trend and the rich color palettes that people are moving towards in their designs.

But this trend is also reflective of another popular design style of the moment. Over the past few years, stainless steel kitchens have become one of the most desirable finishes. With its cool, industrial-chic, chef's kitchen appeal, it has become the go-to look for young, design-forward homeowners. And it makes for a natural jumping-off point to play around with mixed metals.

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"Stainless steel in the kitchen is not a new idea, but it has historically been associated with commercial and professional settings rather than the home," notes Annie Burrows from Blakes London. These professional connotations can risk your kitchen feeling unwelcoming or overly cold. However, by incorporating warmer finishes alongside the stainless steel base, you can soften the space, which creates a more complex, layered effect. Plus, as the designer from Abimis notes, "The introduction of additional metallic finishes further enhances the material richness of stainless steel, creating kitchens that feel elegant, dynamic, and highly personalised."

Annie Burrows Lead Designer at Blakes London Annie’s approach is warm and personable — she takes the time to make sure she truly understands a client’s needs. Her six years with Blakes have seen her design considered, functional, and, ultimately, beautiful kitchens. She has a BSc in Sociology and Politics from Bristol University and a PGDip in Interior Architecture from the Inchbald School of Design.

How to Get the Mixed Metals Look

Let your appliances do the heavy lifting and choose a striking mixed metal design, like this. (Image credit: Blakes London)

For understandable reasons, this style can feel slightly intimidating to some. It's such a departure from everything we've been taught to do in our homes, so knowing how to achieve this look in your own kitchen may feel more confusing than you may expect.

Luckily, the experts know exactly how to get it done. In Fiona's opinion, the best approach is to "start by committing to one dominant metal". This will typically be "the most visible element," like your kitchen countertops or backsplash, something that will make a significant impact on your design. "From there, layer in one or two supporting metals through taps, handles, lighting, and accessories," suggests Fiona, "Repeat each finish at least twice in the room so it reads as intentional rather than accidental."

For many, stainless steel will make an obvious choice for the dominant material. This is often the approach taken by Blakes, as Annie explains, "We treat stainless steel as a neutral, which means it works beautifully alongside almost any other metal." Though she does note, "Stainless steel requires regular polishing and buffing to look its best, so it doesn’t always work well for families with young children, as mucky fingerprints do detract from the overall look and feel." But, maintenance aside, stainless steel offers a great foundation for a mixed-metal design.

As important as tone is, the real beauty of a mixed metal kitchen lies in the mixing of metallic finishes, too. As the designer from Abimis notes, "Texture and surface treatments also play an essential role." Combining smooth, polished finishes with antiqued, aged features results in a kitchen rich in depth and intrigue.

For example, Fiona says, "Brushed brass and stainless steel are my favorites. The warmth of brass against the cool of steel feels timeless and easy." Conversely, she says, "I'd avoid sticking polished chrome and polished brass together with no grounding material, as it can tip into feeling fussy or dated quite quickly. As a rule, if everything's the same finish level, the eye has nowhere to rest."

Rely too heavily on pure, polished steel, and your kitchen will feel too industrial, lacking any texture or depth. However, incorporate a few antiqued, patinated details, and your space will instantly feel warmer and more characterful. The key to this design is balance; rough with polished, old with new, and warm with cool.

How to Style a Mixed Metal Kitchen

The stone walls and wooden details fill this kitchen with texture and warmth, while allowing the mixed metal cabinets to take center stage. (Image credit: Abimis)

Balance doesn't just come through in the design; it needs to be present in your styling, too. Even when softened by warmer tones and antiqued finishes, the very essence of a metal kitchen is cool and hard. So, in your styling, you need to find ways to counteract this.

The most effective way to do this is with the other materials you use across the room. "Anchor the metals with natural materials like timber or stone, so the room doesn't feel industrial," suggests Fiona. This could be as simple as displaying some stone kitchen accessories or using wooden kitchen flooring; the important thing is that the additional materials feel markedly warmer and more gentle than the metallic elements.

This is the approach adopted by Abimis, too, who says, "To enhance a mixed-metal kitchen, it is important to introduce natural materials and tactile surfaces such as wood, stone, textured fabrics, or handcrafted ceramics, which soften and balance the precision and rigor of stainless steel."

Of course, there are several ways to achieve this. In her designs, Annie says, "We almost always soften stainless steel with a painted timber element, which brings warmth, texture, and a sense of familiarity to what could otherwise feel quite austere. This is particularly important in open-plan spaces, where the kitchen needs to sit comfortably alongside living and dining furniture. Timber introduces an acoustic quality too, helping to absorb sound and reduce glare, and it gently nudges the scheme in a more traditional and livable direction."

While you may be tempted to warm your space through color, in general, opting for the material-driven route will produce more successful results. "We also recommend keeping the color palette elegant and restrained, allowing the richness of the metallic finishes to emerge naturally without overwhelming the space," says Abimis. Instead, opt for some warm, neutral kitchen colors — think of off-whites and pale greiges.

Your kitchen lighting, too, will require some consideration. They offer another opportunity to incorporate your metallic finishes of choice, though you'll also need to think about how these metallic surfaces will reflect and react to light, and plan your placements accordingly.

If you're worried about your design lacking cohesion, your styling is what can solve this. As Richard McGrail, CEO at Armac Martin, says, "There are so many elements within a kitchen where finishes can be complemented, from hardware to lighting, sockets and switches to taps. By choosing cabinet hardware and interior accessories that feature the same design influences and are available in the same variety of finishes, visual cohesion can be achieved across an entire kitchen, whilst providing the opportunity for complete personalization."

Kaiser Kaiser Empire Ka 2005 Retro Vintage Style Espresso Coffee Machine £269.10 at Amazon UK This beautiful retro-style coffee machine has a classic, silver body with gold accents, making for a seriously luxe look. Westwing Collection Linen Pendant Light Clouds £49.99 at Westwing Against the cool, hard, metallic surfaces, this linen light shade will provide a sense of natural warmth and texture. The diluted illumination, softened by the linen, will also prevent any harsh glares or reflections. Hendel & Hendel Greenwich Pull Handle £35.72 at hendelandhendel.co.uk Bring some major warmth and texture into your kitchen with a burnished brass handle, like this style from Hendel & Hendel.

I've got to say, I reckon this could be one of my favorite kitchen trends for the year. There's just something effortlessly cool about mixing different tones and finishes of metal in one space. If you want to take it to the next level, I'd suggest using a sanded steel kitchen as your base — it's the cooler, slightly softer take on a classic stainless steel finish.

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