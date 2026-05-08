Whether the words 'rising, sun, and moon' mean something to you or you flip through zodiac posts because you love to hate, you can't deny that sometimes astrology gets it right.

So, I asked some experts to match each star sign with interior design styles, and I have to say the results feel pretty spot on. Think mid-century modern for Capricorn, Japandi for Aquarius, 70s revival for Pisces, industrial for Aries, quiet luxury for Taurus, and eclectic maximalism for Gemini.

Not to mention, cool grandma for Cancer, art deco for Leo, Scandi minimalism for Virgo, biophilic design for Libra, gothic romance for Scorpio, and global boho for Sagittarius. There's an interior design trend for every zodiac.

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And before you agree or vehemently disagree, let's get into why your aesthetic was written in the stars. Plus, if you do find yourself connecting to your chosen style, I've included a chic item to bring it home.

1. Capricorn: Mid-Century Modern

When it comes to an interior style that will never become passe, mid-century modern is it. (Image credit: Mood Authors. Design: Jagoda Sergiel)

22nd December to 19th January

Starting with Capricorns, you love a classic interior style, which is why mid-century modern is an unfailing way to influence the design story in your space. "Clean lines, functional furniture, and a palette that never goes out of style," says interior designer Abby Powell. "Capricorn buys a piece once, and it's still looking good for generations to come."

SO'HOME Mid Century Corduroy Chair £179.99 at La Redoute UK This gorgeous Mid Century Corduroy Chair from SO'HOME is a great example of how simplicity can elevate a room.

Abby Powell Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Abby Powell is the owner and principal designer of House of AP. With experience spanning high-end residential, specialty interiors, and architecturally driven projects, her work bridges technical rigor with livable beauty, creating spaces that feel effortless, refined, and deeply considered. Guided by a holistic mindset, she believes a well-designed home should support both beauty and well-being — seeking harmony between form, function, and how a space ultimately makes people feel.

2. Aquarius: Japandi

Japandi is just the aesthetic to feed into the calm aura of an Aquarius. (Image credit: OWIU Design)

20th January to 18th February

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Where Aquarius is concerned, Japandi design seems to be a total match. "This style is minimal, intentional, and nothing without a purpose," says Abby. "Aquarius isn't decorating to impress, they're decorating to express, and the difference is obvious the second you walk in." Using Japandi decor will lend a softness that appeals to your desire for a home that calms.

Audo Copenhagen Handmade Linen Pendant Light Hashira £269 at Westwing Since rice paper lamps lean towards traditional Japanese design, these fabric pendants offer a balance in Scandinavian sensibility.

3. Pisces: 70s Revival

The 70s revival feels like a groovy moment for the design-led Pisces. (Image credit: Atelier Ochre)

19th February to 20th March

Pisces yearns for some respite from plain, muted modernism. In its place, I recommend reviving the 70s through bright colors, fun patterns, and bringing out the fringe (in furniture and decor alone). The key is developing this aesthetic without overwhelming your home. So watch out for 70s design ideas to avoid as you turn back time with your interior design.

M&S Ero Yellow Velvet Pendant Lamp Shade Large £65 at Oliver Bonas Fringe decor like this beautiful mustard lamp from M&S is a nice way to warm up the cooler rooms in your home.

4. Aries: Industrial

Industrial design has a subtle confidence that makes every room feel rooted in style. (Image credit: Edvinas Bruzas. Design: Oza Design)

21st March to 19th April

Straight to the point with a soft spot for sleek aesthetics, Aries and industrial design work wonderfully together. "Think concrete tables mixed with wood or industrial lighting. You enjoy no-nonsense spaces," says astrologer Anthony Perrotta. "Thin profiles can also speak to you, as they won't take up too much visual space. After all, sharp, crisp, angular lines are more your vibe."

Cox & Cox Iron Industrial Wine Rack £95 at Cox and Cox If you're looking for industrial living room decor that contributes to the functionality of your space, this wine rack is a genius choice.

Anthony Perrotta Social Links Navigation Astrology Expert Anthony Perrotta is an astrologer with over 16 years of experience. He has spent the last few years looking at historical correlations to astrological events and creating practices to help make astrology more every day. He conducts personal chart readings, teaches the subject, and holds consultations for his different methodologies of astrology. He also has a background in fashion, interior design, trend forecasting, and marketing prior to his work in astrology.

5. Taurus: Quiet Luxury

There's nothing a Taurus loves more than the quiet luxury of a home. (Image credit: Jeremy Wilson. Design: Marianne Tiegen)

20th April to 20th May

As a Taurus, you're drawn to the finer things in life. But you're not a fan of the flash. Enter quiet luxury. "Bouclé, travertine, aged oak. No trends, no cheap candles, no explaining their choices," says Abby. "Taurus figured out their aesthetic years ago, and they're not taking notes from anyone." And if you want to liven up your home without compromising on the main theme, colorful quiet luxury is for you.

Dunelm Seana Side Table £179 at Dunelm Burl wood decor is such a sign of quiet luxury and this Seana Side Table will whisper your authority on style in complete confidence.

6. Gemini: Eclectic Maximalism

If you ask me, fiery Geminis and eclectic maximalism are a magical match-up. (Image credit: Jessica Alexander. Design: Black Lacquer Design)

21st May to 20th June

Every Gemini I know has a free-spirited sense of style, and this especially pulls through in the way you decorate. So, eclectic maximalism is the aesthetic that usually finds its way into your home. "Vintage mixed in with contemporary, bold pops of color, and shelves that look like a personality test," says Abby. "It shouldn't work, and yet somehow it completely does."

Urban Outfitters Blue & Green Stripe Bubble Chair £239 at Urban Outfitters (US) This Blue & Green Stripe Bubble Chair from Urban Outfitters is a bold accent that I can only picture in the bright home of a true Gemini.

7. Cancer: Cool Grandma

Cool grandma is the contemporary take on the traditional style that feels nostalgic but new. (Image credit: Hotel Les Deux Gares. Design: Luke Edward Hall)

21st June to 22nd July

"It should go without saying that Cancer tends to be enchanted by the nostalgic and coastal decor trend," says Anthony. The color schemes and textures of this style speak to a Cancer’s soul." My advice is to tap into the 'cool grandma' vibe. Think needlepoint chainmail, embroidered cushions with a bit of sass, and farmhouse decor mixed in with some rebellion.

DUSK Please Leave By 9 Tufted Sofa Cushion Cover £8 at Dusk.com This Please Leave By 9 Tufted Sofa Cushion Cover is an ode to the 'live, love, laugh' pillows that once sat in pattern-clad homes.

8. Leo: Art Deco

Leos love understated luxury and art deco interiors speak to that desire in fluent fashion. (Image credit: Divine Savages)

23rd July to 22nd August

Art deco interior design is a confident way to channel your love for soft textures and bright colors as a Leo. "I recommend velvet, brass, geometric patterns, and at least one mirror that's slightly too big," says Abby. "A Leo's home makes people gasp a little when they walk in. And that's the whole point." Art deco furniture is rooted in glamour, and so are Leos. Need I say more?

Oliver Bonas Aurora Green Curve Full Length Mirror £175 at Oliver Bonas If you want to soft launch this decor style in your home, start with this Aurora Green Curve Full Length Mirror from Oliver Bonas.

9. Virgo: Scandi Minimalism

Virgos adore a home that feels cohesive, but Scandi minimalism proves that it's far from lacklustre. (Image credit: Jeffrey Guckert. Design: Seventh & Stone)

23rd August to 22nd September

"Clean, simplistic, refined is the outline for Virgos. I'm thinking gorgeous muted colors and accents of natural material," says Anthony. "They love minimalism and anything with a crisp aesthetic." As a Virgo myself, I can't help but agree with the theme of Scandi minimalism. It has all the tidiness of a minimalist home, met with a balance of playfulness from Scandinavian decor.

Ferm Living Valse Floor Candle Holder - Cashmere £95 at fermliving.co.uk This elegant candle holder from Ferm Living is proof that Scandi minimalism does not need to get a boring reputation.

10. Libra: Biophilic

Biophilic design will offer a sense of healing that's hard to come by in any other interior trend. (Image credit: Fran Parente. Architecture: Guto Requena. Landscape Architecture: Juliana Freitas)

23rd September to 22nd October

Libra might be an air sign, but they have an affinity towards the lush life. And biophilic interior design is a restorative way to brighten your home and add to its ambiance of wellbeing. Biophilic design is about people, not plants, so before you disagree on account of not having a green thumb, trust that there are other ways to introduce this style into your design scheme.

Urban Outfitters x Hello Houseplants Medium Dragon Tree Houseplant £15 at Urban Outfitters (US) My pick for you is this dragon tree. It's one of the best structural houseplants that packs a punch, and it's a low-maintenance option, too.

11. Scorpio: Gothic Romance

Gothic romance is the unexpectedly sensous interior design aesthetic that modern Scorpios will love. (Image credit: Future)

23rd October to 21st November

"Scorpio is drawn to depth, mystery, and intimacy," says interior designer Kati Curtis. "Old gothic houses with dark palettes, velvet, lacquer, moody lighting, and sensual materials create the kind of transformative, private atmosphere this sign loves. It’s less about comfort and more about seduction." And considering 2026 is the year of gothic romance in design, this couldn't have come at a better time.

Amazon Burgundy Sheer Curtains £27.99 at Amazon UK Picture these burgundy curtains adding drama to a simple entryway from your wardrobe to your bedroom. It's extra in the best way.

Kati Curtis Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Kati Curtis is a New York City–based interior designer and founder of Kati Curtis Design, known for bold, globally influenced spaces that blend soulful storytelling with luxury. Recognized thought leader in high-end residential design, luxury lifestyle, and design trends.

12: Sagittarius: Global Boho

A worldly combination of styles with a firm base in boho stylings, Sagittarius is well-suited to this aesthetic. (Image credit: Even Eleven)

22nd November to 21st December

"Sagittarius wants a home that tells a story of their travels," says Kati. "Their ideal space feels adventurous, and full of meaning with vintage finds, artisan pieces, textiles from different cultures, and an effortless mix that feels worldly and multicultural." Consider interspersing your boho living room decor with nostalgic pockets of souvenirs that connect your everyday self to your off-duty persona.

OKA Sikao Rattan Arc Floor Lamp Base £556 at oka.com I can picture this main character Sikao Rattan Arc Floor Lamp Base from OKA sitting beautifully in a Sagittarius' space.

Whether you want to treat yourself or you have a fellow astrology-obsessed friend in mind, our guide to zodiac gifting will leave you with plenty of inspiration. Plus, it's been curated by the team behind Design Lab by Livingetc for interior investments you can trust.

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