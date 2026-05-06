Do you ever feel tempted at the garden center to pick up a new plant you'd never considered before — or one that's outside of your landscaping's usual color scheme? Well, you needn't be afraid. Gardens are, by their very nature, always changing, and that means it's very easy to change things up without all your hard work in the past going to waste.

When you've put time, energy, and, let's face it, money into planning a particular garden scheme, suddenly changing it might seem a little daunting. And the same might be true if you've inherited a well-established garden from a previous owner. Yet, tastes change, and the draw of something new is always going to excite. So, what's the secret to making it work?

It's something that London-based garden designer Lilly-Joan Richardson embraces in her own modern garden. "I see my own garden as a space to experiment and evolve," says Lilly, "and while I love the existing palette, I enjoy refreshing it from time to time to explore new moods and combinations."

Article continues below

To make a successful transition, at its core, it's as much about what you change as it is about what you keep the same. "The structural backbone of my garden remains constant," Lilly says. "Taxus and Buxus hedging, olive trees, a multi-stem Amelanchier, and ornamental grasses. These elements provide year-round form and stability. What I tend to update is the perennial planting, which allows for a more fluid, seasonal shift in character."

Lilly-Joan Richardson Lilly-Joan Richardson is a South West London–based garden designer with over 20 years’ experience creating bespoke outdoor spaces across the UK and internationally. Since launching her independent practice in 2014, she has built a reputation for transforming gardens into stylish, liveable environments that balance creativity, sustainability, and practicality.

"This year, I have introduced a scheme inspired by the warm hues of an evening sky, blending soft lavender, pink, and deeper purple tones," Lilly explains. "The planting is also rich in aromatic foliage and long-lasting flowers, designed to attract pollinators and bring movement and life into the space."

It sounds simple enough, right? However, as someone who creates new planting and color schemes for gardens for a living, Lilly has some advice for making the transition between schemes — ideas she's applied to her own lush garden.

1. Think About Repetition as Part of Your Changes

(Image credit: Ursula Armstrong. Design: Lilly-Joan Richardson. Landscaping: The Garden Builders)

"One of the most important principles in planting design is restraint. It is not about having a wide variety of plants, but about using fewer species more intentionally," Lilly says.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Repetition creates rhythm and cohesion — what I often describe as 'less is more, but more of the same.' Planting in groups of odd numbers — threes, fives, or sevens — helps achieve a natural, balanced look."

2. Define the Mood First

(Image credit: Ursula Armstrong. Design: Lilly-Joan Richardson. Landscaping: The Garden Builders)

"Before selecting plants or materials, think about how you want the garden to feel," Lilly advises. "Cooler palettes — such as blues, lilacs and soft greens — tend to create a calm, tranquil atmosphere, while a mix of tones like blues and oranges feel more vibrant and energizing. This emotional direction should guide every decision that follows."

3. Keep a Style in Mind for Cohesiveness

(Image credit: Ursula Armstrong. Design: Lilly-Joan Richardson. Landscaping: The Garden Builders)

"Whether it is something structured yet soft, a pollinator-friendly space, or a more defined aesthetic such as Mediterranean, modern, or cottage garden, having a clear vision will help avoid a disjointed result," Lilly says.

"Choosing a color strategy early on — whether analogous (such as pinks, purples, and blues), complementary (like blue and orange), or monochromatic (for example, greens and whites) — will keep the scheme feeling intentional and cohesive," she adds.

4. Learn the Art of Editing

(Image credit: Ursula Armstrong. Design: Lilly-Joan Richardson. Landscaping: The Garden Builders)

Lilly recommends editing thoughtfully rather than starting from scratch when changing up your planting scheme.

"Identify which existing plants work within your new palette and which feel out of place," she advises. "Often, removing just a few clashing elements can transform the overall harmony. Introducing transitional tones — such as soft greens or silvery foliage— can also help bridge old and new planting, maintaining a sense of maturity and continuity."

5. Anchor the Scheme With a Dominant Color

(Image credit: Ursula Armstrong. Design: Lilly-Joan Richardson. Landscaping: The Garden Builders)

Using color rules, like you would in the home, can help you achieve a successful new scheme, including choosing a dominant color that underpins your garden. "This could come from planting, painted surfaces, or even key pieces of furniture," Lilly says. "Once you have that foundation, layer in one or two accent colors to add depth and interest. Keeping the palette controlled in this way creates a more sophisticated, cohesive look — particularly in smaller gardens."

Get the Look

For a final thought, Lilly recommends thinking about your landscaping scheme as an extension of your indoor space.

"Echoing colors used inside the home in the garden helps create a seamless visual flow, making the two spaces feel connected and harmonious," she concludes. They're tricks that make her own garden feel extravagantly lush and full of life, but also cohesive and connected to her home too.

And if you like Lilly's own garden, why not check out another of the designer's projects, transforming a small London garden into a lush entertaining space.