With the first hint of spring in the air, there's a high chance you're planning to get your garden in order. Maybe you're eyeing up fresh seasonal planting to revive tired borders, or perhaps you're considering how to carve out a new zone for that long-awaited outdoor furniture set. There's no reason why we can't all embrace our inner green thumb, but when you're just starting out, it pays to choose your projects wisely.

As a beginner gardener, it's easy to take on more than you can realistically manage. We all long for modern garden ideas with abundant plants, striking hardscaping, and those features that turn your garden into an extension of your home, but some jobs are best left to the professionals. The truth is, there's a fine line between enjoying a good potter around the garden and taking on a high-maintenance landscape design that demands time and resources.

To be clear, any landscape gardener would encourage you to experiment and evolve your outdoor space, but if you're new to gardening, a measured approach will set you up for long-term success. Here, experts share five plans that are best avoided — for now.

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1. Planting Annuals

DO INSTEAD: Plant containers with layers of spring bulbs that come back year after year. Hyacinths, tulips, and daffodils make a great combination. (Image credit: Future)

When starting a flower garden, every good gardener needs to know the difference between annuals and perennials. While perennials (think daffodils, peonies, and marigolds) come back year after year, annuals only bloom for one season, which means your garden will require far more upkeep.

"We always advocate for the inclusion of perennials over annuals in every garden design," says Nick Woodhouse, creative director of gardens at Woodhouse & Law. "Not only do annuals have poor sustainability credentials, due to their requirement for significant quantities of water, fertilizer, and energy, but they also need regular deadheading to prolong flowering and, ultimately, seasonal updates."

For quick-win alternatives, he suggests hardy perennials that come back each year. "The key is to get a scheme right from day one — one that looks after itself and offers color and structure throughout the year," he says. Think hostas, coneflowers, and spring bulbs for a layered garden design that lasts throughout the seasons.

Garden Trading Cranford Oval Planter £64 at Garden Trading Container gardening is one of the easiest gateways for uninitiated green thumbs. I love this concrete-effect planter, which would look beautiful planted with spring bulbs and styled on a front door step.

2. Large Koi Ponds or Elaborate Water Features

DO INSTEAD: Upgrade an outdoor tap with a stone basin for a water feature that bridges both style and function. (Image credit: Photography: Ellie Walpole. Design: Butter Wakefield Garden.)

I often find myself lusting over water garden ideas. There's no doubt that large ponds and water fountains make a garden look far more expensive, but they're a huge undertaking for beginners. I'm not talking installation alone, but upkeep as well.

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Kat Aul Cervoni, landscape designer and founder of Staghorn Living, never recommends water features of any kind to clients who are inexperienced at gardening. "Wildlife ponds, koi ponds, and big water features can look beautiful, but they require quite a bit of ongoing maintenance, filtration systems, water quality management, plus plant and weed management too," she says. "Without experience, these can quickly become more work than expected and may require professional help to maintain properly."

If you really want a water feature, opt for something small and simple instead. An outdoor water tap, for example, can become a more aesthetic feature if you install a stone or concrete basin underneath. It's both practical and stylish without requiring too much upkeep.

Cox & Cox Souk Water Feature £395 at Cox and Cox Some water features, like this one, are far easier to maintain than large ponds or fountains. This one is easy to install and adds a distinctly Mediterranean feel to your backyard.

Kat Aul Cervoni Social Links Navigation Landscape Designer Landscape designer, Katherine 'Kat' Aul Cervoni, is the founder and principal of Staghorn Living. Kat creates outdoor spaces that become natural extensions of a home’s interior. A member of the Ecological Landscape Alliance and the Association of Professional Landscape Designers, she also mentors young plant enthusiasts and upcoming designers.

3. Tender, Non-Native Plants

DO INSTEAD: Make non-demanding native plants your initial focus. (Image credit: Staghorn NYC)

Exotic plants can turn the most bland backyard into a transportive oasis, but if you're only just setting out on your gardening journey, they're best avoided.

Nick acknowledges that clients are often drawn to plants that remind them of sunnier, warmer climes, but he would never recommend them to anyone who lacks gardening experience. "Regular requests include canna, tree ferns and citrus, and whilst they can hold wonderfully sentimental memories, these plants can be demanding on cooler shores, requiring indoor over-wintering, lifting, or fleecing over the colder months," he explains.

While beautiful, Nick emphasizes that tropical garden ideas all take space, patience, and military levels of organization. "Instead, opt for the wide range of plants available to us, both native and non-native, that aren’t quite so fussy," he says. Hardy ornamental grasses bring a lush, green look without being as demanding, or consider a low-maintenance Japanese garden idea for an exotic feel that's still suited to cooler climes.

Nick Woodhouse Landscape Designer Nick trained as a garden designer at the renowned English Gardening School in Chelsea. He has run a successful gardening company in London and Bath and is an RHS qualified plantsman. He has designed and managed the delivery of multiple residential and commercial projects across Bath, London and recently Mallorca.

4. Espaliered Trees or High-Maintenance Climbing Plants

DO INSTEAD: Opt for hardy, fast-growing vining plants like clematis that are easily maintained. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If last season marked your initial foray into gardening, you might be turning your head towards some vertical garden ideas to up your game. Climbing plants and espaliered trees (those trained to grow flat) are a great way to cover fences and walls, but they do require a bit more know-how than other beginner-friendly forms of gardening.

"These require very specific training and pruning techniques to maintain their form and encourage healthy growth," says Kat. "While they can look beautiful, elevated, and architectural, these tend to be better suited to gardeners who are comfortable with more specialized care and seasonal pruning routines."

If you're truly committed to a climbing plant, Kat suggests starting with a clematis vine on a trellis. They're hardy, fast-growing, and generally low-maintenance. Gardening Express has a wide range of Clematis varieties available to shop.

5. Intensive Kitchen Gardens

DO INSTEAD: Plant fast-growing salad leaves in simple containers, or try a compact, urban-friendly herb garden. (Image credit: Christian Douglas)

Growing up, I dreamt of a walled kitchen garden abundant with home-grown produce. Vegetable gardens make a wonderful addition to any home, but until you've learned your brassica from your nightshade, it's not worth venturing into the world of home-grown fruit and veg.

"Large vegetable plots require regular watering, pruning and tending, soil amendments, and seasonal planning in order to give a good yield and thrive," Kat explains.

Instead, she recommends starting with a small number of herbs or a few favorite crops: "Basil, thyme, parsley, a squash plant, and one or two tomatoes are a good starting place," she says. "Get familiar with the rhythm of caring for these and all of their peculiarities, then add more as you become more accustomed to it."

Dunelm Vertical Herb Stand £139 at Dunelm If you want homegrown produce without the upkeep of an entire vegetable garden, consider planting a few of your favorite herbs instead. This wooden stand from Dunelm is perfect for your collection, and it's suitable for the most compact urban gardens.

Starting a garden should feel exciting, not overwhelming. While it’s tempting to dive straight into big, transformative projects, building your skills gradually will lead to far better results — and far more enjoyment along the way.

By focusing on manageable ideas first, you’ll gain the confidence and know-how needed to take on more ambitious plans in the future. Once you get to grips with low-maintenance gardening ideas, you'll be on your way to green thumb status in no time.

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