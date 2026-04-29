When it comes to painting a room, a spray gun will most definitely get the job done quicker. However, using a spray gun to paint walls is not as simple as it may seem. You may be saving time by skipping the tediousness of a paint roller or brush, but you're opening the door to a whole new painting method...and inevitably, a few new painting mistakes you'll want to avoid.

Spray guns tend to apply paint in a thinner, more airbrushed layer, meaning this technique won't hide imperfections on the wall as easily. Plus, if you have some experience with similar paint applications, like spray paint, you'll know that if you spray too closely, your surface area can end up with a blotchy finish.

Basically, there is a whole new set of rules for painting a wall with a spray gun. And while it may sound intimidating, this painting technique can produce streamlined results with a little practice. So, to help your paint project go smoothly, I've asked experts to share their tips for working with a spray gun to paint walls at home.

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1. Preparation is Key

Painting a room with a spray gun can result in very smooth walls thanks to the fine layers it produces, but it makes priming even more important. (Image credit: Little Greene)

As with most painting jobs, the proper preparation will always yield better results. Evelina Juzėnaitė, principal designer at Planner 5D, tells me, "When using a spray gun, the preparation itself will often take longer than the spraying. This is because spray painting applies the paint in very thin layers, so the wall must be as smooth as possible."

Plus, with fine paint particles being sprayed out into your space, you will need to cover absolutely everything in your room — yes, that means every outlet, switch, sink, countertop, cabinet, hinge, fixture, floor, and piece of furniture. "If you're not willing to mask like crazy, don’t spray," warns Bill Nishanian, the owner of Nash Painting in Nashville, Tennessee. It's best to avoid painting shortcuts that may lead to mistakes.

If you leave room for paint to get on your floors or furniture, then you'll end up with more work than you bargained for. Suddenly, the time saved by spraying is lost.

2. Practice Your Technique Before You Begin

Dark colors are less forgiving as they often have more saturated pigments that increase when applied in blotches. (Image credit: Little Greene)

The best results when using a spray gun to paint a wall are almost solely dependent on your technique. Just like spray painting from a can, mistakes such as holding the spray gun too close to the wall or an unsteady head can cause blotching and dripping.

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Evelina's method is to "maintain the same distance between the spray gun and the wall — ideally 15 to 30 centimeters." Then, move the gun in smooth, even strokes while applying the color to the wall. "Start moving before you press the trigger and keep moving until you stop, so that too much paint doesn’t accumulate in one spot and run down," she adds.

Professional painter, renovator, and founder of Sunset Coatings, Ralph Peralta, says, "Always test the spray pattern outside on a large piece of cardboard or other scrap surface. This lets you dial in pressure, flow rate, and technique." And practice enough so that you're completely comfortable and feel like you've mastered the motions needed for even coverage to save your interior from any DIY mishaps.

3. Invest in the Right Materials

The finished results have a lot to do with the quality and type of materials you use. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Investing in quality paint and a trusted spray gun will also help maximize your results. In theory, any paint can work in a spray gun, but in reality, it's not quite as one-size-fits-all. "Some paint finishes are very thick, which is fine for rollers, but your spray gun won't be able to handle them," Evelina explains.

Bill says it's best to "let your skill level determine your paint choice. If you're an experienced sprayer, choose a high-quality self-leveling paint from any of the best paint brands because it will smooth out minor inconsistencies on its own." However, if you are new, an ultra-flat wall paint finish will hide imperfections and can be touched up more easily.

Here are some highly reviewed spray guns to shop.

Though painting a wall with a spray gun may require practice, it's not a home renovation project you should totally avoid doing by yourself. In fact, it can help make your walls look incredibly smooth and even once you get the hang of it.

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