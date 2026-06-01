6 Farrow & Ball Paint Colors to Use Outdoors to Make Your Patio Space Really Pop
Are you looking for a bold terracotta or a heritage-inspired neutral? This list has it all, plus advice on how to use each shade
I've been exploring how color can impact your outdoor spaces a lot lately, but to do any of that, you first need to pick a paint color. Known for their earthier pigment, Farrow & Ball's paints work wonderfully outdoors. But which is best, and how should you choose?
There's a lot to think about when choosing paint colors for outdoor spaces, but the best place to start is by "taking clues from your planting and geographical location," suggests color expert and Farrow & Ball brand ambassador Patrick O'Donnell. Of course, it's worth keeping exterior paint trends in mind, too, but as a surface you don't want to revisit too often, timelessness is ideal, and the best results will always come from being led by your natural surroundings.
So, whether you are planning to paint your home, your trim, or your garden furniture, below, Patrick shares the best Farrow & Ball paint colors for outdoors, no matter your setting, scheme, or style.
The Best Farrow & Ball Paint Colors for Outdoors
We are seeing a lot of bolder, more expressive uses of color in our outdoor spaces this year. A high-contrast shade against the green of your garden is visually pleasing for color theory reasons, but it also makes your space more fun. As Patrick O'Donnell mentions, it pays to think about your surroundings. "More tropical locations will love spice and coral tones such as Bamboozle," he says. "Think of the Majorelle Gardens in Marrakesh, where color and planting have a striking affinity." Outdoors are taking inspiration from the Mediterranean a lot this year (H&M's Summer collection comes to mind), so maybe a bold terracotta is just what you need.
If you love the idea of a naturally contrasting color to most greens, Patrick adds Fake Tan as another, slightly calmer, terracotta-neutral to use in a garden. Orange and green are complementary on the color wheel, so they will always blend beautifully together in a garden. Plus, a more neutral color like this can be used across a variety of elements. In dry climates, Fake Tan could be a lovely tonal hue for a wall, or build it into your garden furniture scheme.
If you're feeling bold, "Venture into blues but particularly azure shades like St Giles Blue, for a space that calls on tropical, seaside getaways," says Patrick. This bright but calming blue has been a prominent color trend this year (hello, Ultra Azure). Bringing the holiday aesthetic to your garden can transform the space into an oasis. Balance St Giles Blue with neutrals like All White, Fake Tan, or Skimming Stone for a less overwhelming outdoor color scheme. And Patrick adds, "All of the above colors so far can be applied to painted furniture or even your choice of upholstery for day beds and chairs, etc."
Don't be afraid to go dark, especially if you have a shady garden. "In a more verdant and temperate climate, dark greens will look classic and elegant, such as our blackest green, Studio Green," says Patrick. It works especially well "when applied to wooden furniture in the bolder Full Gloss finish," he adds. A high-gloss paint finish can also add playfulness without overwhelming your space. "Darker palettes will work well with more traditional planting, such as beds laden with hydrangeas or classic perennial planting," says Patrick. Try a navy blue (like Hague Blue) as an alternative.
For those who want more traditional or heritage-inspired color palettes, you can never go wrong with a warm shade of white. "For the physical body of a building, white will always work well, such as our classic All White," says Patrick. However, anything too stark can quickly become a garden painting mistake, especially in very bright gardens. A creamy, off-white will also hide imperfections outdoors slightly better. When using white, "think of other elements if they exist, such as the floor of the wrap-around porch or the shutters on a house," says Patrick. These elements would look lovely in a contrasting dark green next to white.
"In more southerly or western parts, you could look at soft aquas, especially if near the sea," says Patrick. Soft, minty greens have a touch more saturation than traditional greens, like sage, but won't feel out of place in a natural setting. "Something sweetly subtle like Pale Powder would give just a hint of color," he adds. I think this faded aqua would look especially lovely as an exterior trim color on a white or off-white home — a playful detail, not too distracting. Patrick adds that this sea-inspired color makes sense in bright, hot climates, "where a Californian stucco home could look sublime painted in a faded terracotta."
Patrick has been bringing his eye for color and design to Farrow & Ball since 2012. Over that time, he’s worked in showrooms for the brand and people’s homes to transform countless spaces. Patrick has an ISVA Fine Art & Chattels qualification and has studied specialist paint decoration at the Leonard Pardon School.
There are so many colors to choose from; I mean, Farrow & Ball's green paint range alone has 57 shades to choose from. Sometimes choice can be overwhelming, but the the best Farrow & Ball paint colors for outdoors will blend with your home's natural surroundings and other elements of your scheme, like garden furniture colors.
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Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.