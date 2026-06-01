I've been exploring how color can impact your outdoor spaces a lot lately, but to do any of that, you first need to pick a paint color. Known for their earthier pigment, Farrow & Ball's paints work wonderfully outdoors. But which is best, and how should you choose?

There's a lot to think about when choosing paint colors for outdoor spaces, but the best place to start is by "taking clues from your planting and geographical location," suggests color expert and Farrow & Ball brand ambassador Patrick O'Donnell. Of course, it's worth keeping exterior paint trends in mind, too, but as a surface you don't want to revisit too often, timelessness is ideal, and the best results will always come from being led by your natural surroundings.

So, whether you are planning to paint your home, your trim, or your garden furniture, below, Patrick shares the best Farrow & Ball paint colors for outdoors, no matter your setting, scheme, or style.

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We've seen a lot of exciting greens emerge this year, showing that the classic shade continues to feel stylish outdoors. Image credit: Farrow & Ball Darker colors provide a chic contrast against the soft natural light of a garden. Image credit: Farrow & Ball

The Best Farrow & Ball Paint Colors for Outdoors

Patrick O'Donnell Social Links Navigation Paint Color Expert Patrick has been bringing his eye for color and design to Farrow & Ball since 2012. Over that time, he’s worked in showrooms for the brand and people’s homes to transform countless spaces. Patrick has an ISVA Fine Art & Chattels qualification and has studied specialist paint decoration at the Leonard Pardon School.

Image 1 of 2 This two-tone blue table is playful, but still feels like a natural part of the garden. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball) Window frames are an excellent moment to experiment with color in your garden. (Image credit: Farrow and Ball)

There are so many colors to choose from; I mean, Farrow & Ball's green paint range alone has 57 shades to choose from. Sometimes choice can be overwhelming, but the the best Farrow & Ball paint colors for outdoors will blend with your home's natural surroundings and other elements of your scheme, like garden furniture colors.

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