6 Farrow & Ball Paint Colors to Use Outdoors to Make Your Patio Space Really Pop

Are you looking for a bold terracotta or a heritage-inspired neutral? This list has it all, plus advice on how to use each shade

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Image of an outdoor patio with a green wall at the back of the space. There is a small, light gray outdoor sofa and a matching accent seat, and a few small tables and plants around the patio.
(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

I've been exploring how color can impact your outdoor spaces a lot lately, but to do any of that, you first need to pick a paint color. Known for their earthier pigment, Farrow & Ball's paints work wonderfully outdoors. But which is best, and how should you choose?

There's a lot to think about when choosing paint colors for outdoor spaces, but the best place to start is by "taking clues from your planting and geographical location," suggests color expert and Farrow & Ball brand ambassador Patrick O'Donnell. Of course, it's worth keeping exterior paint trends in mind, too, but as a surface you don't want to revisit too often, timelessness is ideal, and the best results will always come from being led by your natural surroundings.

So, whether you are planning to paint your home, your trim, or your garden furniture, below, Patrick shares the best Farrow & Ball paint colors for outdoors, no matter your setting, scheme, or style.

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Image of a patio garden behind a townhouse. The walls are painted in a bright olive green, and there are three rattan lamps around the garden. There is a white sofa and a matching chair.

We've seen a lot of exciting greens emerge this year, showing that the classic shade continues to feel stylish outdoors.

Image credit: Farrow & Ball
Image of for navy bistro chairs on a stone patio with a brick wall surrounding it. There is an arched doorway with a black, wooden door, and a small tree growing up the brick wall.

Darker colors provide a chic contrast against the soft natural light of a garden.

Image credit: Farrow & Ball

The Best Farrow & Ball Paint Colors for Outdoors

Patrick O'Donnell, Farrow & Ball
Patrick O'Donnell

Patrick has been bringing his eye for color and design to Farrow & Ball since 2012. Over that time, he’s worked in showrooms for the brand and people’s homes to transform countless spaces. Patrick has an ISVA Fine Art & Chattels qualification and has studied specialist paint decoration at the Leonard Pardon School. 

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A two-toned blue table in a grassy garden with lots of terracotta pots on it. There is a brick wall surrounding a vegetable garden area.
This two-tone blue table is playful, but still feels like a natural part of the garden.(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

There are so many colors to choose from; I mean, Farrow & Ball's green paint range alone has 57 shades to choose from. Sometimes choice can be overwhelming, but the the best Farrow & Ball paint colors for outdoors will blend with your home's natural surroundings and other elements of your scheme, like garden furniture colors.

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Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.