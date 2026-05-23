When it comes to getting your garden summer-ready, there's one crucial aspect we may all have been neglecting. Too busy obsessing over the newest outdoor furniture styles, or hunting for the latest lighting — have we been overlooking our outdoor flooring?

It may not have the same design appeal as those instant-gratification purchases, but your patio flooring is what will set the tone for your entire outdoor space. It's the foundation of the design, and without a strong, stylish foundation, even the coolest furniture and decor pieces will end up looking rather lackluster. Plus, this design choice goes far beyond aesthetics and latest garden trends — your outdoor flooring is, first and foremost, about practicality, and the wrong material can completely throw off the functionality of your space. On top of this, it will also affect the environmental impact of your outdoor space, adding yet another layer of significance to your decision.

Sound intimidating? I thought so too, which is exactly why I turned to the experts for some guidance. With their help, I've narrowed the field down to the five top outdoor flooring trends for gardens this year — the rest is up to you.

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1. Textured Finishes

Warm, terracotta-colored tiles bring a gorgeous, Mediterranean feel to your outdoor area. (Image credit: Soho Home)

Across interior design trends this year, there's been an overwhelming shift towards more textured, tactile finishes. We're moving away from the highly polished perfection we once valued, and are instead actively seeking out materials rich in character, flaws and all.

At Mandarin Stone, the team has noticed an increased interest in textured, natural stone pavers and materials "with softer aged finishes that bring warmth, character, and a sense of timelessness outdoors."

Natural stone has long been a popular choice for patios, thanks to its durability and luxurious finish. Still, it's far from the only option for this warmer, textured look.

"Clay pavers are another outdoor flooring style I expect to see increasingly used in 2026," argues Nick Woodhouse, from Woodhouse and Law. This lovely, tactile material brings a warmth and softness to your modern garden design that can be difficult to find in other paving styles. "They bring warmth, texture, and character to a garden, while also feeling timeless and durable," says Nick.

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As these materials are naturally more textured than the smooth pavers of the past, they'll also age more naturally, removing the need for extensive upkeep.

Nick Woodhouse Director of Woodhouse and Law Nick trained as a garden designer at the renowned English Gardening School in Chelsea. He has run a successful gardening company in London and Bath and is an RHS qualified plantsman. Nick has designed and managed the delivery of multiple residential and commercial projects across Bath, London and recently Mallorca. He’s a keen writer and contributes a regular garden column for Bath Life magazine.

2. Pervious Paving

This trend works particularly well with large-format tiles, like these. (Image credit: LaGuardia Design Group)

As we become increasingly aware of the environmental impacts of our outdoor spaces, the trends we favor reflect this. This can be seen in the rise of 'messy gardening' and the emphasis placed on prioritizing local plants and wildflowers. And, as of this year, it can also be seen in the outdoor materials we use.

For example, Liz Pulver from Liz Pulver Design says, "I would expect there to be more and more outdoor paving/flooring that is 'pervious', with wider joints between pavers that allow water to pass through more easily, which is better for the environment."

By increasing the space between pavers, you create a more permeable foundation for your garden, helping to support your local ecosystem and preventing the risk of flooding.

This can be achieved in a number of ways — for example, "There are pre-fabricated pavers that have spacers/nodules on their sides to keep adjacent pavers a certain distance away, allowing for wider joints," explains Liz. This additional space can also be used to introduce more greenery and wildflowers into your garden, adding to that lovely, fairytale garden effect.

3. Glorious Gravel

"I’d style self-binding gravel with softer, natural planting to create a calm, cohesive outdoor space. It works particularly well alongside layered perennial planting, where the muted tones of the gravel help unify the overall scheme," says Nick. (Image credit: Casper Farrell. Design: Woodhouse and Law)

Another sustainable-led design trend, Nick says, "I think self-binding gravel will continue to grow in popularity in 2026, particularly within contemporary and naturalistic garden designs."

Comprised of a blend of crushed stone, sand, and dust particles, unlike traditional gravel, this material forms a more solid surface, while still maintaining that loose, soft look. As Nick explains, "We’ve used it in our own garden through AllGreen, and it offers the soft, organic appearance of traditional gravel while creating a much firmer and more practical surface. It’s comfortable to walk on, works well with outdoor furniture, and keeps a tidier finish than loose gravel."

Plus, much like wider-set paving, this material offers brilliant permeability, making your garden far more sustainable. As Nick explains, "When properly installed, it allows water to drain through the surface, helping to reduce puddling and runoff, while also being more cost-effective than paving in both material and installation terms."

The material also feels particularly well-suited to more naturalistic garden designs, another trend that's been increasing in popularity as of late.

4. Decorative Layouts

A simple switch-up in your tile layout can bring so much more personality to your outdoor space. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

Outdoor flooring trends aren't just about materials, either — the way you display and format your paving can have just as much of an impact on your overall design, and this year, we're getting a little more playful with our paving.

As the team at Mandarin Stone explains, "There’s growing interest in more decorative layouts. Cobbled details, tumbled edges, and crazy paving all add a relaxed European feel that feels both classic and current."

When so much of outdoor design can feel quite serious, led more by practicality than aesthetics, switching up your layout can be an easy way to introduce more life and joy into it, without sacrificing the functionality of your hardscaping materials.

5. Stone-Look Porcelain

Not all porcelain pavers are created equally — search for high-quality options with a more realistic finish. (Image credit: Quorn Stone)

While natural stone has long been heralded as the most luxurious, elegant option for outdoor flooring, it comes at a cost — and a hefty one at that. However, thanks to the advancements in porcelain print technology, it's becoming increasingly easy to achieve a near-identical look for just a fraction of the cost.

"Every year, the print technology continues to improve; it is now so good that it can be hard to tell apart a good quality stone effect porcelain from a natural stone," says Isabel Fernandez, director of Quorn Stone.

There's no shortage of options with this material, with countless colors, finishes, and shapes of tiles available, so you'll be sure to find something for modern gardens and traditional spaces alike. And, aesthetics aside, "You get all the benefits a porcelain paver offers, including an anti-slip finish, a non-porous surface, and UV stable to ensure the color of the paver remains the same for years to come."

diy Paski Cream Matt Concrete effect Porcelain Outdoor Floor Tile £25.20 at B&Q These porcelain tiles have a lovely, soft concrete look, with plenty of texture and movement. simpa Simpa Decorative Self-Binding Landscaping Gravel £18.99 at Amazon UK Designed as a more durable, long-lasting alternative to traditional gravel, this material promises to stay put no matter the foot-traffic. diy Brazilian Slate Anthracite Porcelain Pavers £518.82 at B&Q These slate-look porcelain pavers would be perfect for the wide-joint paving look, especially when styled with gravel in between.

Now that you've got your flooring sorted, all that's left is making sure you're up to speed on all the latest outdoor furniture trends, too — and for that, we've got you covered.

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