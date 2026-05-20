When it comes to flooring, there’s plenty of choice out there. While veined marble looks undeniably luxurious and planks of salvaged timber can lend spaces a sense of rustic materiality, the soft, comfortable tread of wall-to-wall carpet cocoons in a way that other types of flooring can’t match.

With so many different shades and styles available, though, there’s no need to default to a safe neutral option. The colored carpet trend continues at pace, with interior designers using their projects to prove that flooring is an essential tool for defining a room’s visual identity. As one of the designers so succinctly posed, “Why go beige, when you can go bold?”

Feeling bold? These are the five carpet colors that are trending right now — and how you should bravely use them in your own space, according to designers.

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1. Pink Umber

Dusky shades of pink are more contemporary than brighter, playful ones. (Image credit: Glenn Hester. Design: Lauren Egan)

A pink carpet can be a surprisingly sophisticated choice, but success hinges on the exact shade. For a look that’s more grown-up than it is Barbie, opt for an earthy, smokier pink rather than a sugary sweet one.

“I love those in-between colors that are hard to pinpoint,” explains Lauren Egan, the interior designer who created the bedroom pictured above. “While there’s definitely a place for bold and vibrant pinks, shades that are reflective of the natural environment are more calming. This pink carpet has some lovely, muddy brown undertones that make it feel quite natural.”

Pink carpet will reflect warmth up and around your room, so keep that in mind when choosing other colors and finishes for the space. “Remember that laying carpet is a longer-term commitment than painting the walls,” says Lauren. “Once you settle on a vision, though, move ahead with confidence.”

2. Grassy Green

Echo the color’s outside-in look with tactile natural materials. (Image credit: Kennedy Nolan)

With biophilic interior design an enduring look for 2026, it’s no surprise that green earns a spot on our list of trending carpet colors. “We call it nature’s neutral,” says Patrick Kennedy, principal at Kennedy Nolan. “It’s like walking on grass.”

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“In this space, we chose a green on the yellow end of the spectrum,” explains Patrick. “The shade has connotations of new growth, but it’s also resonant of the complex, tertiary palettes of the 1960s. In a project that draws on the late modernist period, this felt like an appropriate reference.”

As green is so directly related to nature, the color is surprisingly easy to live with. Even in a brighter or much darker hue, it has a calm quality that makes it a versatile choice. Green is also highly responsive to light, so treat carpet samples more like paint and place them in various spots around your room before settling on a shade.

Patrick Kennedy Social Links Navigation Founding Partner, Kennedy Nolan Together with Rachel Nolan, Patrick has co-led his practice for over twenty years. In addition to working on residential projects, he is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Architects and has taught at the University of Melbourne.

3. Oxblood Red

For a sophisticated space, why not roll out the red carpet? (Image credit: Vispring. Design: Tom Dixon)

“There’s something wonderfully atmospheric about a red carpet,” says interior designer Sam Grigg. “It feels almost unapologetic, and the color is perfect for adding an instant sense of glamour to bedrooms.”

Not all reds, of course, are created equal. “Avoid a bright, award-ceremony red,” instructs Sam. “Oxblood has a rich, cocooning depth that looks more intimate than brighter versions of the color, therefore feeling much more luxurious.”

The hue works well paired with indulgent materials. Trending textures like lacquer, velvet, and bouclé take on an even more sensuous look against such a deep, dramatic backdrop.

John Lewis Plain Merino Wool Throw in Damson £95 at John Lewis

4. Taupe (but Tactile)

If you’re choosing a beige, you’ve got to make it interesting. (Image credit: Brintons)

Decorating with neutrals doesn’t have to be the soft option, but if you’re tempted by carpet in a shade of cream, beige, or taupe, then finish really matters. “You need some texture to bring dimension in an understated, sophisticated way,” says Rebecca Hughes.

“A neutral carpet in a rich texture creates a light, calming foundation for the rest of your space,” the London-based interior designer explains. “A tonal, textured design adds depth and visual interest without overwhelming the room or competing with other materials.”

Carpets in quieter colors do come with practical considerations — they’re far less forgiving of scrapes, scuffs, and spills, so choosing a cut-pile or irregularly woven design does much to address this, too. “Just choose one with enough depth to hide everyday wear,” advises Rebecca.

Rebecca Hughes Social Links Navigation Creative Director, Rebecca Hughes Interiors As the founder of her eponymous design studio, Rebecca leads a team that works on high-end residential projects across the UK, Europe, and Asia. A confident use of color is one of the hallmarks of the team’s projects.

5. Pitch Black

Black creates a strong visual contrast, but can still feel cocooning. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale)

In rooms dedicated to relaxation, the darkest hues are often the most immersive choice. Black carpet may be bold, but it can look rich and feel enveloping. “The color creates a moody, sexy aesthetic,” says interior designer Greg Natale.

“Black carpet helps to intensify, bolden, and sharpen the other elements in a room,” he explains. “In this bedroom, using black underfoot accentuates the textured stucco walls and glossy cabinetry. The color adds drama and tension.”

For a contemporary look, pair black with other cool colors. Blues, grays, and silvers take on a sleek, graphic quality against black, whereas warmer tones often soften that visual impact.

Anthropologie The Man I Met at the Bar by Lolita Pelegrime Framed Wall Art Print £110 at Anthropologie

Wall-to-wall carpet can look just as design-led as wood, tile, or natural stone. These trending carpet colors make spaces feel layered, rich, and warm, proving there’s no point simply staying neutral underfoot.

Once you’ve chosen a shade, discover where to buy with our pick of the carpet brands worth considering now.

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